MATCHDAY: Roma can leapfrog Lazio; Villarreal hosts Osasuna

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ITALY

José Mourinho’s Roma will be looking to leapfrog city rival Lazio with a third straight win in Serie A when it plays bottom club Sampdoria. A victory would see Roma move into the top four, four points below leader Napoli. Sampdoria has lost six of its nine matches in the Italian league but drew at Bologna last weekend. Also, Fiorentina visits fellow struggler Lecce with both teams hovering close to the relegation zone.

SPAIN

Villarreal hosts Osasuna with the chance to end a four-game winless streak in the Spanish league. Unai Emery’s team hasn’t won in the league since beating last-place Elche in September. It has lost twice and drawn twice since then. It lost 1-0 at Real Sociedad in the previous round. Osasuna, sitting a point ahead of Villarreal in eighth place, is winless in two league games. It is coming off a 2-1 loss at home against Valencia.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports