u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Chances of ETH’s 200% increase is very…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Several cryptocurrencies are currently trading upwards on their daily and weekly charts. One of the most important coins, Ethereum (ETH), is also included. In fact, the crypto community predicts that the market will continue to grow by the end of October. According to Coinglass data, October has historically been a particularly good month for Ethereum in terms of its price.
decrypt.co
Pay No Attention to the Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum
To gauge crypto's future viability, look beyond the current market misery to major signs of adoption from BlackRock, BNY Mellon, and Google. Crypto is totally dead lately—if you're only looking at the price action. Yes, Bitcoin is down 72% from its all-time-high price in November 2021, almost one full...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Strategist Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says BTC Flashing Vibes of 2018 Bear Market Collapse
A closely followed crypto strategist is warning Bitcoin (BTC) holders, saying the king crypto’s recent price action is reminiscent of the time that preceded its collapse in 2018. Pseudonymous analyst Rager tells his 204,300 Twitter followers that while Bitcoin continues to hold support around $19,000, the demand area is...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Is Unstoppable and Why Break Above $1,400 Seems Imminent
Ethereum is slowly moving higher above the $1,320 level against the US Dollar. ETH could gain pace above the $1,350 and $1,400 resistance levels. Ethereum remained strong above the $1,265 support zone and started a decent increase. The price is now trading above $1,320 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Says New Bitcoin Trend Underway, Predicts Next Rally Will Catch Traders off Guard
A popular crypto strategist and trader says Bitcoin (BTC) is gearing up for a rally that leaves many traders on the sidelines. Pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tells his 535,200 Twitter followers that he’s looking at Bitcoin’s inverted chart. Traders sometimes look at the inverted chart of an asset to...
coinchapter.com
Crypto Price Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB), ADA, CVP, MATIC
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market enjoyed a relief rally on Monday, with most crypto tokens registering gains as trading began in the third week of Oct. Bitcoin (BTC) prices reached nearly $19,600 before corrections pared gains. However, the largest cryptocurrency (by marketcap) continued to trade above $19,500 at writing. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) prices remained above $1,300.
u.today
Cardano Will Surpass Ethereum, Top Crypto YouTuber Predicts
Controversial cryptocurrency YouTuber Ben Armstrong (a.k.a BitBoy) caused a stir on Twitter after predicting that Cardano would end up surpassing Ethereum by market capitalization. Realistically, this could happen six years from now, according to the prominent crypto influencer. Cardano, which was initially known as “Japanese Ethereum” shortly after its launch,...
China Crypto Exchange Token Rallies 70% In A Month — Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum Slide
Huobi Global HT/USD, the native token of Chinese cryptocurrency exchange Huobi, has surged by 70% in the last 30 days, CryptoSlate reported. The overall cryptocurrency market, meanwhile, has seen a slump as Bitcoin BTC/USD remains below the $20,000 mark, and Ethereum ETH/USD continues to struggle. What Happened: Huobi’s price rally...
thenewscrypto.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Soars up Following Google Supports
Dogecoin (DOGE) price surged by more than 3.51% in the last 24 hours. Google cloud service accepts Dogecoin as payment. Following Elon Musk’s release of his brand new perfume, “Burnt Hair,” Musk’s favorite Dogecoin (DOGE) started to trend after bouncing back today. At the time of writing, DOGE traded at $0.0604 with a price increase of over 3.51% in the last 24 hours.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Solana, Says One Catalyst Could Trigger Cardano To ‘Roll the Market Over’
A popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader is mapping out the path forward for Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA). Starting with Bitcoin, crypto trader Jason Pizzino tells his 276,000 YouTube subscribers that the flagship crypto asset is facing an uncertain trend after recording successive lower highs for about a week.
kitco.com
Bitcoin Oct. 19 chart alert - Subdued trading action continues
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Wednesday. Not much new at mid-week. The sideways and choppy trading range continues. Bulls and bears continue to fight for control, with neither having a decided edge. That suggests more of the same in the near term. Stay tuned!
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Primed To Go Higher, but One Ethereum-Based Altcoin Will Outperform BTC: Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen is bullish on one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin and says it may even outperform Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, Cowen lays out the case for his bullish Chainlink (LINK) sentiment. “A lot of the things I talk about on my channel right...
astaga.com
Ethereum Sheds A Quarter Of Price As Whales Dump $4-B In ETH
Ethereum, dubbed because the “king of all altcoins” and the second largest cryptocurrency by way of market capitalization, managed to trim its latest losses because it continues to battle on this prolonged crypto winter. In line with monitoring from Coingecko, Ethereum is altering arms at $1,332.18, going up...
ambcrypto.com
‘Not a single transaction on Ethereum has been stopped,’ details inside
In response to allegations that the network has grown more prone to censorship since the Merge, Ethereum supporters have argued that “not even a single” transaction has been blocked on the network. Justin Bons, the founder and chief operating officer of Cyber Capital, stated that despite “what certain...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Rival Could Generate 900% Growth for Long-Term Bulls as One Altcoin Gears Up for Fresh Rally: Analyst
A crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely altcoin calls says one Ethereum (ETH) challenger could generate massive growth for long-term holders. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 184,700 Twitter followers that he believes smart contract platform Solana (SOL) looks primed for a fresh leg down. However,...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Moves $940,032,000 in BTC Out of Coinbase Pro As Crypto Markets Consolidate: On-Chain Data
3m – 6m: 11,280 BTC. The outflow of 48,000 BTC is coming from Coinbase Pro and has a dollar value of $940,032,000.00″. At time of writing, CryptoQuant says that further investigation is still needed to determine the true nature of the transfer, and whether or not it could be exchange shuffling its coins around, or a clean outflow to cold storage by a large player.
NEWSBTC
Why The Bitcoin Price Might Stay At $19,000 Until November
The Bitcoin price is rangebound and still unable to find a clear direction in the second half of October. The cryptocurrency hinted at more profits over the past week, but the rally was short-lived as BTC was rejected from a critical area, unable to re-test the $20,000 region. At the...
NEWSBTC
How Bitcoin On-Chain Signals Present A Solid Case For A Market Bottom
Bitcoin price remains stuck below its former all-time high set five years ago. The shocking decline has been one of the worst crypto winters on record, and the market is bracing for continued meltdown. However, a series of on-chain indicators in BTC could provide clues to how close we are...
NEWSBTC
XRP Price Forms This Pattern On Its Chart, What Does It Mean For XRP?
The XRP price has appreciated over the last 24 hours as market movers also witnessed the same price movement. The coin gained 1.6% in that time frame. It is, however, still safe to say that the asset is consolidating. In the past week, the XRP price has barely shown any...
