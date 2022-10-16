ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows

The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Chances of ETH’s 200% increase is very…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Several cryptocurrencies are currently trading upwards on their daily and weekly charts. One of the most important coins, Ethereum (ETH), is also included. In fact, the crypto community predicts that the market will continue to grow by the end of October. According to Coinglass data, October has historically been a particularly good month for Ethereum in terms of its price.
decrypt.co

Pay No Attention to the Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum

To gauge crypto's future viability, look beyond the current market misery to major signs of adoption from BlackRock, BNY Mellon, and Google. Crypto is totally dead lately—if you're only looking at the price action. Yes, Bitcoin is down 72% from its all-time-high price in November 2021, almost one full...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Is Unstoppable and Why Break Above $1,400 Seems Imminent

Ethereum is slowly moving higher above the $1,320 level against the US Dollar. ETH could gain pace above the $1,350 and $1,400 resistance levels. Ethereum remained strong above the $1,265 support zone and started a decent increase. The price is now trading above $1,320 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
coinchapter.com

Crypto Price Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB), ADA, CVP, MATIC

PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market enjoyed a relief rally on Monday, with most crypto tokens registering gains as trading began in the third week of Oct. Bitcoin (BTC) prices reached nearly $19,600 before corrections pared gains. However, the largest cryptocurrency (by marketcap) continued to trade above $19,500 at writing. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) prices remained above $1,300.
u.today

Cardano Will Surpass Ethereum, Top Crypto YouTuber Predicts

Controversial cryptocurrency YouTuber Ben Armstrong (a.k.a BitBoy) caused a stir on Twitter after predicting that Cardano would end up surpassing Ethereum by market capitalization. Realistically, this could happen six years from now, according to the prominent crypto influencer. Cardano, which was initially known as “Japanese Ethereum” shortly after its launch,...
thenewscrypto.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Soars up Following Google Supports

Dogecoin (DOGE) price surged by more than 3.51% in the last 24 hours. Google cloud service accepts Dogecoin as payment. Following Elon Musk’s release of his brand new perfume, “Burnt Hair,” Musk’s favorite Dogecoin (DOGE) started to trend after bouncing back today. At the time of writing, DOGE traded at $0.0604 with a price increase of over 3.51% in the last 24 hours.
kitco.com

Bitcoin Oct. 19 chart alert - Subdued trading action continues

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Wednesday. Not much new at mid-week. The sideways and choppy trading range continues. Bulls and bears continue to fight for control, with neither having a decided edge. That suggests more of the same in the near term. Stay tuned!
astaga.com

Ethereum Sheds A Quarter Of Price As Whales Dump $4-B In ETH

Ethereum, dubbed because the “king of all altcoins” and the second largest cryptocurrency by way of market capitalization, managed to trim its latest losses because it continues to battle on this prolonged crypto winter. In line with monitoring from Coingecko, Ethereum is altering arms at $1,332.18, going up...
ambcrypto.com

‘Not a single transaction on Ethereum has been stopped,’ details inside

In response to allegations that the network has grown more prone to censorship since the Merge, Ethereum supporters have argued that “not even a single” transaction has been blocked on the network. Justin Bons, the founder and chief operating officer of Cyber Capital, stated that despite “what certain...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Moves $940,032,000 in BTC Out of Coinbase Pro As Crypto Markets Consolidate: On-Chain Data

3m – 6m: 11,280 BTC. The outflow of 48,000 BTC is coming from Coinbase Pro and has a dollar value of $940,032,000.00″. At time of writing, CryptoQuant says that further investigation is still needed to determine the true nature of the transfer, and whether or not it could be exchange shuffling its coins around, or a clean outflow to cold storage by a large player.
NEWSBTC

Why The Bitcoin Price Might Stay At $19,000 Until November

The Bitcoin price is rangebound and still unable to find a clear direction in the second half of October. The cryptocurrency hinted at more profits over the past week, but the rally was short-lived as BTC was rejected from a critical area, unable to re-test the $20,000 region. At the...
NEWSBTC

How Bitcoin On-Chain Signals Present A Solid Case For A Market Bottom

Bitcoin price remains stuck below its former all-time high set five years ago. The shocking decline has been one of the worst crypto winters on record, and the market is bracing for continued meltdown. However, a series of on-chain indicators in BTC could provide clues to how close we are...
NEWSBTC

XRP Price Forms This Pattern On Its Chart, What Does It Mean For XRP?

The XRP price has appreciated over the last 24 hours as market movers also witnessed the same price movement. The coin gained 1.6% in that time frame. It is, however, still safe to say that the asset is consolidating. In the past week, the XRP price has barely shown any...

