The Police’s “Every Breath You Take” music video has surpassed one billion streams on YouTube.The 1983 single features on the band’s last album Synchronicity, and is one of their most revered tracks.It was so successful that after reaching No.1 in the UK Chart, it remained there for over a month. It was also the only track by The Police to reach No.1 in America. The song has since also racked up over one billion streams on Spotify.In the black and white video, the three-piece band can be seen playing in a large room lit with a big window, with...

13 HOURS AGO