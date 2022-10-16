Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Is Unstoppable and Why Break Above $1,400 Seems Imminent
Ethereum is slowly moving higher above the $1,320 level against the US Dollar. ETH could gain pace above the $1,350 and $1,400 resistance levels. Ethereum remained strong above the $1,265 support zone and started a decent increase. The price is now trading above $1,320 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC
XRP price prediction: can Ripple reach $1 before the end of 2022?
XRP is eyeing $1 by the end of 2022, with an EVM-compatible sidechain underway and the Ripple-SEC battle likely to go in favor of the crypto giant. Ripple has launched an EVM-compatible sidechain on its devnet, which marks the first of the three stages that will bring smart contract compatibility to the blockchain. The second stage, scheduled to go live in early 2023, will turn the sidechain permissionless. Moving to the third stage, the blockchain will deploy the sidechain on its mainnet.
NEWSBTC
Why These Bitcoin Long-Term Metrics Show Possible Bear Market Turnaround
Bitcoin has been moving sideways for the better part of a week after rebounding from a monthly low at around $17,900. The number one cryptocurrency hinted at a potential breakout, but once again the bulls are losing momentum leaving BTC’s price stuck at its current levels. At the time...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Lacks Momentum But BTC Holders Are Safe: Here’s Why
Bitcoin price struggled to clear the $20,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC might decline, but there is a key support waiting near the $18,900 zone. Bitcoin failed to gain momentum for a move above the $20,000 resistance zone. The price is trading below $19,400 and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
PiCoin price prediction: learn why these 3 new tokens are set to beat it
The crypto market has no shortage of tokens with unique ideas and use cases. Often, these coins come out of the blue and take the market by storm. It’s not always the case that these tokens are successful (and can often be scams) but nonetheless, they take over the market for a while.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin is Taking Over the Crypto Space with its Plans for a Dynamic DeFi System, with plans to Win over TRON and Litecoin Users
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is a term used to describe the emerging class of tokenized assets traded via decentralized blockchain-based applications. DeFi tokens represent a new paradigm for transacting and investing in assets. The main innovation behind DeFi tokens is that they can be traded peer-to-peer without any centralized intermediary involved — which means that the tokens themselves are not controlled by anyone other than their respective owners.
NEWSBTC
Wrapped Bitcoin Price Prediction for the Year 2023
Wrapped Bitcoin is an ERC-20 token that maintains its value with Bitcoin and connects the major crypto blockchains, Bitcoin and Ethereum. It was launched in January 2019 for $3,466.51 and has gone through many ups and downs in its journey till today. The current price of Wrapped Bitcoin is $18,737,...
NEWSBTC
Casper Network (CSPR) Retraces To Key Support $0.041, Are Bulls Still In Control?
CSPR’s price struggles to hold above key support as the price needs to hold above $0.041 to maintain its bullish run. CSPR continues to struggle as a hidden bearish divergence appears in the four-hourly timeframe suggesting a change in trend could be imminent. The price of CSPR continues to...
NEWSBTC
How Bitcoin On-Chain Signals Present A Solid Case For A Market Bottom
Bitcoin price remains stuck below its former all-time high set five years ago. The shocking decline has been one of the worst crypto winters on record, and the market is bracing for continued meltdown. However, a series of on-chain indicators in BTC could provide clues to how close we are...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Is Rising, Here’s What Could Trigger A Sharp Increase
Bitcoin price is slowly moving higher above $19,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could gain bullish momentum once it clears the $20,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin remained well bid and started a decent increase above $19,500. The price is trading above $19,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
NEWSBTC
Why The Bitcoin Price Might Stay At $19,000 Until November
The Bitcoin price is rangebound and still unable to find a clear direction in the second half of October. The cryptocurrency hinted at more profits over the past week, but the rally was short-lived as BTC was rejected from a critical area, unable to re-test the $20,000 region. At the...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum In Tight Range – Will Selling Pressure Push ETH Below $1,250?
Ethereum, the undisputed ruler of the altcoin market, is now stuck in a bear market as the token struggles to break the $1,300 resistance level. However, the current market price is $1,302.87, only 0.22 percent more than the key psychological buy point. Despite how good this sounds, the way the...
NEWSBTC
STEPN is reducing staff headcount: where are move-to-earn investors moving to?
The effects of the crypto winter appear to be continuing to affect projects in the market, with popular move-to-earn investors heading out of the STEPN app. There have also been reports that the STEP team has reduced its headcount in a layoff that saw over 100 employees dismissed. The news comes courtesy of reporter Colin Wu and the South China Morning Post.
NEWSBTC
What Zombiechain? Cardano Tops Blockchains In Active Developer Counts
Cardano has often come under fire from those in the crypto space who have often mocked the apparent ‘lack of growth’ of the network. This has been especially more prominent when it comes to the decentralized finance (DeFi) part of the blockchain, as it continues to remain well behind its counterparts in the sector. However, the talks of Cardano being a ‘dead’ blockchain could not be further from the truth given how much development is being carried out.
NEWSBTC
Morgan Stanley Executive Predicts Bitcoin To Witness A Short-Term Rally
Over time, the crypto market has strongly correlated with US equities, and Bitcoin has indicated a significant correlation with S&P 500 index. The price of the primary crypto asset has followed a similar pattern to the stock. Many predictions from experts on BTC were drawn from the possible outplay for...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Attempts To Move Upwards As It Tries To Break Consolidation, What’s Next?
Ethereum price displayed a recovery on its one-day chart. In the past 24 hours, the coin rose by 3%, which has now shifted the altcoin’s support level to a new one. The Altcoin is still not out of the woods as the bears continue to dominate. Buyers are still...
NEWSBTC
Maker DAO Trends Higher As 50 EMA Holds As Support, Can The Price Breach $1,200?
MKR’s price shows strength as the price breaks out of a downtrend with good volume with eyes set on $1,200. MKR bounced from a low of $600 as the price rallied to a high of $1,000, preparing for a rally as the price eyes $1,200 key resistance. The price...
NEWSBTC
NEAR Platform Active Users Soar – ‘Sweat Economy’ Boosting Token’s Price?
NEAR, the native token of decentralized application (dApp) platform and Ethereum competitor Near Protocol, managed to pump its price over the last 24 hours. According to tracking from Coingecko, at the time of writing, the crypto is trading at $2.98 and was up by 1.2% on its intraday price. The...
NEWSBTC
Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Shows Bullish Signs, Will Price Breach $1.5?
TWT’s price shows strength as the price breaks out of a downtrend with good volume with eyes set on $1.5. TWT bounced from a low of $0.88 as the price rallied to a high of $1, preparing for a rally as the price showed bullish signs. The price of...
NEWSBTC
Latest Findings Show A Reduction In Sell Off, Is A Bitcoin Rally Ahead?
Bitcoin and the broader crypto market surprisingly performed over the past week. At the beginning of the week, the market saw more movements to the south in most crypto asset prices. A few hours following the release of the US CPI data for September saw the entrance of the bears into the market.
Comments / 0