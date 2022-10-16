Cochon555 Comes to Miami with a Hot New Event at the Biltmore Hotel. When you think of a perfect Miami day, what comes to mind? This will be lunch with friends and family at the beach for many people. But for those who love food as much as they do life itself, it’s time to get ready because, on November 20, something extraordinary is happening: Heritage Fuego, presented by Goya Foods! With an all-star cast, including some incredible chefs from South Florida preparing whole animal dishes right next door at the Biltmore Hotel, where temperature requirements don’t matter since there’s always room Litfire style – meaning fiery hot!

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO