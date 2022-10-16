Read full article on original website
southbeachtopchefs.com
Chetrit’s lender scores victory in South Beach hotel foreclosure
Safe Harbor Equity affiliate alleges in its $45M lawsuit that Chetrit stole insurance funds. The lender for the Chetrit Group’s Tides South Beach hotel notched a win in its $45 million foreclosure case. Safe Harbor Equity’s affiliate sued CG Tides and other companies linked to New York-based Chetrit Group...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Developers to break ground on Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences, the tallest residential tower in Miami
Developers will officially break ground this week on the Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences in Miami, launching what will be the tallest residential tower south of New York City. The 1,094-foot building will rise 100 stories above Biscayne Bay. The building launched sales in spring 2021 and 87% of the...
cruzely.com
South Beach & Miami Beach Hotels Without Resort Fees
If you’ve been searching for a hotel in Miami Beach or specifically South Beach, then you may have made an alarming discovery: resort fees. Start to search for a place to stay and you’ll no doubt find that nearly every hotel in the touristy Miami Beach now has these fees tacked on to your total price for the room. So a hotel with a price tag of $150 a night might have an additional $30 “resort fee” tacked on, making the cost closer to $200 — and that’s before the sharp 14% in required taxes are included.
luxury-houses.net
A Sophisticated Modernist Home with Unbelievable Features Asks $11 Million in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
121 Nurmi Drive in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 121 Nurmi Dr, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a sophisticated modernist estate built in 2020 by renown architect Daniel Kahan from Smith and Moore with unbelievable features including beautiful lighting, private gardens, summer kitchen and more. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 121 Nurmi Drive, please contact Sandra Tagliamonte (Phone: 954-818-4219) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Planned for Boca Raton
The Mediterranean chain's tenth Florida location will open in the beginning of next year
hypebeast.com
Billionaire Boys Club Opens Innovative Miami Flagship
Billionaire Boys Club, the influential streetwear imprint founded by Pharrell Williams and NIGO in 2003, is opening a 5,000-square-foot flagship in Miami’s Art District. Designed by Alex Mustonen and Daniel Arsham’s New York-based installation studio SNARKITECTURE, the state-of-the-art space revamps the standard retail experience by mimicking the interior formula for an art studio. In doing so, the storefront showcases modern artworks and brand-inspired designs among innovative displays stocked with the label’s forward collections, all with the goal of driving social engagement.
Click10.com
Legendary JohnMartin’s pub in Coral Gables reopening, hosting job fair
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A legendary Coral Gables haunt, JohnMartin’s pub, is holding a job fair before it reopens its doors next month. The restaurant needs to fill more than 60 front and back of house positions. The hiring event is taking place all this week at the...
Miami New Times
From Food Truck to Restaurant: Bandidos Taqueria Opens in Doral
From starting a food truck business during the pandemic to recently opening their own restaurant, chefs Juan Hernandez and Miguel Peña blend influences from Mexico, California, and Miami to create Bandidos Taqueria's flavors. "I am very grateful to Miami and the community for accepting us; it's a blessing!" says...
WSVN-TV
South Beach Seafood Festival shores up big, diverse lineup to celebrate 10th anniversary
It’s time to come out of your shell. The South Beach Seafood Festival is back. This is the place for you — whether you want it boiled, grilled, fried or shucked … and you know that you love getting it shucked. SoFlo foodies, it’s party time. The...
southbeachtopchefs.com
Get Ready for Some Serious Heat This November at Cochon555 “Heritage Fuego”
Cochon555 Comes to Miami with a Hot New Event at the Biltmore Hotel. When you think of a perfect Miami day, what comes to mind? This will be lunch with friends and family at the beach for many people. But for those who love food as much as they do life itself, it’s time to get ready because, on November 20, something extraordinary is happening: Heritage Fuego, presented by Goya Foods! With an all-star cast, including some incredible chefs from South Florida preparing whole animal dishes right next door at the Biltmore Hotel, where temperature requirements don’t matter since there’s always room Litfire style – meaning fiery hot!
Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant
Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
iheart.com
Miami Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Fall is officially here, which means our friendly furry rodents are looking for a warm place to stay. These visitors are known to spread harmful diseases and damage important structures, including electrical wires and gas lines. It's helpful to know which places are more likely to attract rats than others.
Miami New Times
Sign of the Times? Little Haiti Residents Worry About Shrinking Neighborhood Borders
Wilkinson Sejour is angry with a sign. An otherwise unassuming street marker, the City of Miami placard at the southwest corner of NE 68th Street and NE Second Avenue bears a message that rubbed Sejour and his neighbors the wrong way: "YOU ARE NOW LEAVING LITTLE HAITI." Sejour, a Little...
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.
It's no secret that the cost of rent has rapidly risen across the United States. Generally speaking, rent in the United States rose about 15% from 2021 to 2022. However, in some areas of Florida, rent rose much more aggressively.
This Is Florida's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
communitynewspapers.com
Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department executes record infrastructure investment as part of its Capital Improvement Program
While the book has just closed on Fiscal Year 2021-2022, the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD) can claim a year for their record books due to the landmark investment of more than $550 million in critical projects in a single fiscal year as part of its multi-year, $7.8 billion Capital Improvement Program (CIP).
secretmiami.com
You Can Soar Through The Trees At This Zipline Adventure Park In Miami
An exhilarating new ziplining experience is finally here and it’s putting your bravery to the test, sending you sailing over a tropical jungle while you take in the panoramic views of downtown and the bay!. Treetop Trekking Miami, located inside Jungle Island, spans six acres and is packed with...
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade commissioners set to vote on proposal to expand Urban Development Boundary
(WSVN) - Miami-Dade commissioners are scheduled to vote on two resolutions to change the Urban Development Boundary. Commission Chair Jose “Pepe” Diaz proposed the idea, and it is set to be evaluated on Tuesday. It was the fourth meeting about the proposal, although commissioners have concluded there will be another meeting.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor joins advocates in call to ‘hold the line’ on development
MIAMI – Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine Cava and the Hold the Line Coalition held a news conference Tuesday morning regarding the urban development boundary, housing supply and the future of the county and Biscayne Bay. The urban development boundary, or UDB, lines were drawn four decades ago to limit...
