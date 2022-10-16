Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Auburndale wallops Lake Region on Monday night
AUBURNDALE, FLORIDA – It’s not everyday a team’s defense outscores its offense, especially in a running-clock game. But that’s exactly what happened Monday at Bruce Canova Stadium as Auburndale’s defense scored five touchdowns off of turnovers and routed Lake Region 60-0 in a 3S District 8 game. ...
LISTEN: Tournament in Florida Marks 100 Years of Water Skiing
Winter Haven playes a major role in development of the sport
Click10.com
Florida man wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A Florida man is $1 million richer after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. According to Lottery officials, Alberto Caldo, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed his winnings this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings...
fox13news.com
Lakeland swans get their annual veterinary checkup
Lake Morton is less crowded today. Some of the usual residents are gone for their annual check up. This is the 42nd year the city has held the roundup of Lakeland's swans.
outreachmagazine.com
Rick and Randy Bezet: God’s Unlikely Call into Ministry — Part 1
“It’s been a time of such division. The church started getting angry at the world, and the world angry at the church, and then the church at the church.”—Rick Bezet. Growing up in the heart of Cajun country outside Baton Rouge, Louisiana, brothers Randy and Rick Bezet never imagined they would both become pastors of two of the largest churches in America—Bayside Community Church in Bradenton, Florida (No. 65), and New Life Church in Conway, Arkansas (No. 49), respectively.
Bay News 9
Hillsborough County schools set to receive $17.1 million from the state
TAMPA, Fla. — On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that $200 million had been allocated in the state’s budget for the “Florida School Recognition Program.”. $200 million has been allocated in Florida's budget for schools that maintained an "A" grade or moved up a letter grade. Schools...
Sam Simmons Becomes Interim City Commissioner
Longtime Lakeland neighborhood activist Samuel Simmons was unanimously selected by the Lakeland City Commission on Monday as an interim city commissioner, to take the seat held for nearly 13 years by Phillip Walker. Walker put in his notice to resign in November as he ran for the Florida House, but...
Lakeland Police’s K-9 Team Nabs Several National Honors
The Lakeland City Commission on Monday solved the vexing, age-old riddle of “Who’s a good boy?”. In fact, the Lakeland Police Department has five very good boys in the form of K-9 officers Blizzard, Smoke, Judah, Mako, and LARS II – along with their partners: Sgt. Chad Whitaker and Officers Ryan Back, Preston Chatmon, John Skillman and Sgt. Ryan McLaughlin.
click orlando
Chilly weather to hit Central Florida as front passes through
As a cold front makes its way south through Central Florida, expect to see lower temperatures and chilly weather. The front is taking rain from southern Brevard County and moving it slowly out of the area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Clouds will linger Tuesday night, and temperatures will...
Deputies search for missing, endangered Highlands County woman, 37
The Highlands County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 37-year-old woman who has been missing since Monday evening.
Harmful blue-green algae found in Polk County lake
Health officials are urging Polk County residents and visitors to be careful in and around a lake located west of Haines City.
61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
995qyk.com
How Cold Will It Get In Tampa Bay Tomorrow?
Brrrrrrr! Our first big blast of fall weather (some might say winter weather) is about to hit us. After Hurricane Ian, we got treated to some early season cooler temperatures. Seems like those first few cool moments don’t come until late October. But the hurricane sucked up the moisture and humidity and brought it north when it left Florida. It was a nice little parting gift after leaving so much destruction and chaos.
Pasco deputies find man missing from Zephyrhills
Pasco County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing, endangered 45-year-old man.
D-SNAP: People affected by Hurricane Ian in these 2 counties can now apply for food assistance
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families announced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said that Flagler,...
luxesource.com
A ‘Forever Vacation Home’ Salutes The Splendor Of Anna Maria Island
For decades, Anna Maria Island has been a treasured retreat for one Lakeland couple. “We’ve been coming here since we were teenagers,” the wife reminisces. Their family’s vacation home on the island had a prime location on Bimini Bay, yet they couldn’t help but envy the better views next door—so they purchased the neighboring property, sold theirs and constructed a new residence. “I wanted something unique—different from every other home on the island,” the wife says, noting the abundance of surrounding three-story structures. “We didn’t want it to be massive; we wanted it to be comfortable and clean.”
995qyk.com
Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?
What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
Hottest neighborhoods: Homes sell the fastest in these 10 Central Florida areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Central Florida homes take longer to sell as the U.S. housing market slows -- but that’s not the case everywhere. Metro Orlando houses spent...
Drive-By Shot Fired At Tampa Middle School
The door was closed and the stairwell blocked off for storage
Comments / 0