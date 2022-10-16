ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Scorebook Live

Auburndale wallops Lake Region on Monday night

AUBURNDALE, FLORIDA – It’s not everyday a team’s defense outscores its offense, especially in a running-clock game. But that’s exactly what happened Monday at Bruce Canova Stadium as Auburndale’s defense scored five touchdowns off of turnovers and routed Lake Region 60-0 in a 3S District 8 game. ...
AUBURNDALE, FL
Click10.com

Florida man wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A Florida man is $1 million richer after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. According to Lottery officials, Alberto Caldo, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed his winnings this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings...
FLORIDA STATE
outreachmagazine.com

Rick and Randy Bezet: God’s Unlikely Call into Ministry — Part 1

“It’s been a time of such division. The church started getting angry at the world, and the world angry at the church, and then the church at the church.”—Rick Bezet. Growing up in the heart of Cajun country outside Baton Rouge, Louisiana, brothers Randy and Rick Bezet never imagined they would both become pastors of two of the largest churches in America—Bayside Community Church in Bradenton, Florida (No. 65), and New Life Church in Conway, Arkansas (No. 49), respectively.
CONWAY, AR
LkldNow

Sam Simmons Becomes Interim City Commissioner

Longtime Lakeland neighborhood activist Samuel Simmons was unanimously selected by the Lakeland City Commission on Monday as an interim city commissioner, to take the seat held for nearly 13 years by Phillip Walker. Walker put in his notice to resign in November as he ran for the Florida House, but...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Lakeland Police’s K-9 Team Nabs Several National Honors

The Lakeland City Commission on Monday solved the vexing, age-old riddle of “Who’s a good boy?”. In fact, the Lakeland Police Department has five very good boys in the form of K-9 officers Blizzard, Smoke, Judah, Mako, and LARS II – along with their partners: Sgt. Chad Whitaker and Officers Ryan Back, Preston Chatmon, John Skillman and Sgt. Ryan McLaughlin.
LAKELAND, FL
click orlando

Chilly weather to hit Central Florida as front passes through

As a cold front makes its way south through Central Florida, expect to see lower temperatures and chilly weather. The front is taking rain from southern Brevard County and moving it slowly out of the area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Clouds will linger Tuesday night, and temperatures will...
ORLANDO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region

TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

How Cold Will It Get In Tampa Bay Tomorrow?

Brrrrrrr! Our first big blast of fall weather (some might say winter weather) is about to hit us. After Hurricane Ian, we got treated to some early season cooler temperatures. Seems like those first few cool moments don’t come until late October. But the hurricane sucked up the moisture and humidity and brought it north when it left Florida. It was a nice little parting gift after leaving so much destruction and chaos.
TAMPA, FL
luxesource.com

A ‘Forever Vacation Home’ Salutes The Splendor Of Anna Maria Island

For decades, Anna Maria Island has been a treasured retreat for one Lakeland couple. “We’ve been coming here since we were teenagers,” the wife reminisces. Their family’s vacation home on the island had a prime location on Bimini Bay, yet they couldn’t help but envy the better views next door—so they purchased the neighboring property, sold theirs and constructed a new residence. “I wanted something unique—different from every other home on the island,” the wife says, noting the abundance of surrounding three-story structures. “We didn’t want it to be massive; we wanted it to be comfortable and clean.”
LAKELAND, FL
995qyk.com

Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?

What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
TAMPA, FL

