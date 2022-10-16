Man chatted threats to his judge during Zoom court hearing — while home on electronic monitoring, prosecutors say

Read full article on original website
No Sugar-coating
2d ago
IF...Donnie and Republicans can attack the Capital on Jan.6 and they're Government legislators. Why shouldn't everyone else do the same? Donnie and Republicans must pay strongly and severely to reestablish Law and Order.
GoodManTheatre
1d ago
We should do a GoFundMe for him, so he can post bail. It's getting crazy out here with the Courts. Dude obviously got railroaded.
Ex-prisoner who argued programs are key to staying free dies 63 days after release
CHICAGO — A former prisoner who argued that programs are vital to staying free has died after only being able to enjoy 63 days of freedom. Robert Merriweather, imprisoned on drug charges, was profiled last month on WGN Investigates. Merriweather said his health deteriorated while behind bars. When he was finally freed, prison staff gave him a train ticket to Chicago, where, despite his concerns, he says he was on his own without access to treatment or programs.
CPD officer charged in Jan 6 attack turns down plea deal from prosecutors
Photos in the complaint allegedly show Officer Karol Chwiseiuk inside the Capitol, even inside a senator's office, along with text messages that allegedly reveal he used racial slurs.
Cold case: Man charged in decades-old rape, brutal murder of 69-year-old Gary woman
Gloria Hansell was found strangled in her home in 1994.
Images released of suspect in store clerk's shooting death
Chicago police have released photos of the man wanted in the fatal shooting of a store owner in West Ridge. Police asked anyone with information to call Area Three detectives.
Domestic battery charges dropped for Cook County judge after woman who accused him backs out
CHICAGO (CBS) — Domestic battery charges against a Cook County judge have been dropped after the woman who accused him decided she didn’t want to move forward with the case. Sixth District Judge Carl Boyd works out of the courthouse in south suburban Markham. He was arrested at...
Dozen CPD officers receive suspension notifications for May 2020 melee with protesters
Nearly two and a half years after a major scuffle between Chicago police and protesters, the city has settled a federal lawsuit and CPD is taking disciplinary action.
Woman accused of running over suburban cop is charged with escaping electronic monitoring for the second time
A suburban Chicago woman was charged this week with escaping electronic monitoring for the second time while she awaits trial on charges of attempted murder of a police officer. Megan Rozak, 28, is accused of running over a Lynwood cop who was ordering her out of a car during an...
Prosecutors dismiss domestic violence case against Cook County judge arrested at Beverly home
CHICAGO -- Prosecutors have dismissed a domestic violence case against a Cook County judge after the woman who filed the complaint decided not to proceed with the charges, officials said Monday. Cook County Circuit Judge Carl Boyd - assigned to the 6th Municipal District in the Markham courthouse - was...
FBI solves 1994 murder of Gary woman, Kentucky man charged
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Kentucky man has been charged with rape and murder in a 1994 cold case, the FBI said Tuesday in a release. The FBI’s Gang Response Investigative Team (GRIT) has been working with Indiana State Police since 2020 to solve the case of 69-year-old Gloria Hansell, who investigators said was found strangled inside her Gary home on June 17, 1994.
Gary man arrested for alleged involvement in home invasion
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Gary man who’s alleged to have been involved in an incident in May that left a woman and her children terrorized.
CPD release video, photos of suspect in West Rogers Park attempted robbery that killed grandfather
Police have released surveillance images and video of the suspect in the attempted robbery and shooting that killed Salim Khamo.
Chicago Police Officer Tied To Proud Boys Keeps Job But Suspended 4 Months After Lying To Investigators, Officials Say
LINCOLN SQUARE — A Chicago police officer was suspended for 120 days after he lied about his ties to the Proud Boys extremist group, city officials said. Robert Bakker was identified as a police officer who was active on a Proud Boys group chat on Telegram in a story published by Vice in May 2020. Bakker helped organize Proud Boys meetups in Lincoln Square and Andersonville and bragged about his access to “high police” in screen captures of the chats made public by Chicago Antifascist Action.
Shoplifters threaten Jewel manager with gun in West Woodlawn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shoplifters threatened a Jewel-Osco manager with a gun after he confronted them Monday night at a store in West Woodlawn.Police said three people entered the store at 60th and Cottage Grove shortly before 9 p.m. and started stealing several items, including bottles of liquor.As they were walking out of the store, and loading the stolen goods into a vehicle, a store manager confronted them, and one of the shoplifters pulled out a gun and threatened the manager.The shoplifters got away. The manager was not hurt.No one was in custody Tuesday morning.Area One detectives were investigating.
22-year-old accused of carjacking a pregnant woman at gunpoint gets 40-year sentence
The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office announced a 22-year-old Chicago man has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term for carjacking a pregnant woman’s car at gunpoint in Downers Grove. The incident happened in 2019.
Suspects in Custody After Kenosha Police Serve Two Separate Warrants
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say they took suspects into custody after serving warrants at two different locations Tuesday morning. The first was served at a residence in the Frank Neighborhood while the second was served in the Lincoln neighborhood. No details were released but police say both warrants were...
'It's scary': Woman, 87, found beaten to death in wheelchair at senior home complex, officials say
The victim was discovered unresponsive in a wheelchair with injuries from an assault, officials said.
'Operation Broken Arrow': 5 Chicago area residents charged with possessing US Postal Service keys
CHICAGO - Five Chicago area residents have been charged with unlawfully possessing U.S. Postal Service keys or stealing from the mail. Savannah S. Shandor, 29, of Chicago, Joseph T. Solomon, 37, of Norridge, Thaddeus J. Harper, 42, of Chicago, Shaun A. White, 25, of Chicago and Jordan J. McPhearson, 31, of Chicago are all charged with unlawfully possessing a U.S. Postal Service key.
Chicago man sentenced up to 45 years in shooting death of Garner man in downtown Mason City
MASON CITY — A Chicago man has been sentenced for up to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Garner man in downtown Mason City last year. 26-year-old Jelani Faulk was originally charged with first-degree murder after being accused of repeatedly discharging...
Third robbery, kidnapping reported in Wrigleyville
Chicago police are searching for three suspects who robbed and abducted three individuals in Wrigleyville.
Chicago cop suspended after lying about being Proud Boys member
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer is being suspended for more than 100 days after lying about being a part of a far right extremist group. Officials say Robert Bakker was on a Proud Boys group chat, and helped organize meet-ups in Chicago. The Inspector General's Office says he lied...
