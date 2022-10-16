Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SPAYghetti fundraiser supports Roanoke SPCA which does not get any government fundingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local artist Macklyn Mosley opens for KeKe Wyatt on November 5Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in VirginiaTravel MavenBuchanan, VA
Amtrak riders have increased in Roanoke as well as the state of VirginiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
AgrAbility and Roanoke Foodshed Network present Feeling Good in the GardenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
8th annual Wine by the River Festival returns to the Smith River Sports Complex
AXTON, Va. (WDBJ) -The 8th annual Wine by the River Festival is returning to the Smith River Sports Complex this weekend. The Wine by the River Festival is this Saturday from 2 p.m to 7 p.m. There will be food, winery, and brewery vendors and live music with various artists.
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home previews “Petal It Forward” event
(WDBJ) - Doesn’t everyone love flowers?. Petal It Forward is an annual national effort organized by the Society of American Florists (SAF), designed to help people experience a day with smiles and happiness. We find out how this effort is in response to the release of data from the...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley SPCA hosts annual SPAYghetti fundraiser
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can help a hometown animal shelter with one of its biggest fundraisers of the year and get a tasty meal. The Roanoke Valley SPCA is hosting the 16th annual SPAYghetti event Tuesday. It will take place at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 30 Huntington...
NRVNews
10/21: Adult-Only Halloween Party
The WORX Band and Adult-only Halloween Party at Sinkland Farms with costume contest for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prizes! ($15 cover separate from festival admission, 21+ unless DD, then 18+) Gates open at 6pm. Music from 7-11pm. Wine and beer for sale on the terrace. Food Trucks – Lazy Bulldog,...
WSLS
Halloween events happening soon in Southwest, Central Virginia
Looking for something to do to get ready for Halloween?. From the Highlands all the way down to Southside, these are some events you can mark down on your calendars:. Hull-o-ween at Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. - It’ll be a classic Halloween night at the drive-in. There will be a costume competition, trunk-or-treat, and a car decorating competition. Hull’s will be playing Hotel Transylvania and Ghostbusters starting at 7:30 p.m.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new Roanoke startup manufacturing small camper and Go Fest helped bring the company to the star city. Four years ago, a couple attended Roanoke’s Go Outside Festival to display a prototype of their camper. “And at the time we were looking for...
WDBJ7.com
Enjoy the Twisted Track Brewpub atmosphere during the ‘Pints & Pearls Cheers for a Cure’ event
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Food, drinks, music and a live auction, all to benefit JDRF’s efforts to improve lives by curing Type 1 Diabetes. The “Pints & Pearls: Cheers for a Cure” is Saturday, October 22 at Twisted Track Brewpub in Downtown Roanoke. The purchase of a...
macaronikid.com
The Best Lynchburg Area Weekend Events - Oct. 21-23, 2022
Welcome to the weekend update from Lynchburg Macaroni Kid! Before every weekend, we share the top family-friendly events in the Lynchburg area and beyond. There's no time like now to make family memories!. Are you ready for Trunk or Treat season? The trunk or treats begin this weekend, There are...
WDBJ7.com
Dog-filled Barktoberfest coming Saturday to support mental services
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bartoberfest event is happening this coming Saturday to support Project Support, which “is dedicated to making sure those who suffer from mental illness understand that there is help and hope available.”. It’s an event at Roanoke’s Elmwood Park filled with dogs, doggie contests, and...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Parks and Recreation presents Fall Foliage Tree Tour
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Catch great views of trees and autumn hues during the Fall Foliage Tree Tour, presented by Roanoke Parks and Recreation on October 20. Monday, October 17 is the last day to register for the $25 tour that will commence at Fishburn Mansion, beginning at 9 a.m.
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home spotlights dangers of dabbing and high-THC
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Here @ Home Wednesday, Natalie and Kate sat down with Laura Stack, a speaker and author of personal productivity books, who lost her 19-year-old son, Johnny, when he died by suicide after becoming psychotic from dabbing high-THC marijuana concentrates, according to Stack. She responded by...
WDBJ7.com
Floyd County Humane Society sees positives following move to central location
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Dogs and cats in the Floyd County Humane Society have a new central location to live in while they wait for their forever homes. “The dogs are much calmer because they can go outside and their runs, they have more space and instead of being in a small kennel inside all day,” FCHS Volunteer Mary Weeks said.
Liberty News
Welcome Home: Thousands of alumni return to Liberty Mountain for Homecoming 2022
Alumni, students, and other members of the Liberty University community gathered over the weekend to celebrate 51 years on Liberty Mountain during Homecoming, Oct. 14-15, with over 10,000 registered guests to campus. Actress and Christian media personality Priscilla Shirer was the featured speaker of Friday morning’s Convocation, talking about living...
wfxrtv.com
Residents protest Evans Spring development project
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Evans Spring residents say they’re coming together to try and protect the neighborhood from a proposed development project. The city of Roanoke plans to develop about 150 acres of land near I-581, the largest group of developable vacant land left in Roanoke. Nearby residents...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7.com
Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
WDBJ7.com
Total Action for Progress honors organization’s founder and kicks off donation campaign
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Total Action for Progress (TAP) kicked off this year’s donation campaign and honored two award recipients Tuesday morning. Dozens of Roanoke Valley community members gathered to remember the legacy of TAP’s founder, Cabell Brand. The current president and CEO explained how the award is one way to honor the work Brand did for the Roanoke community.
WDBJ7.com
Mast General Store starts ‘Food for Kids’ campaign through end of October
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Starting Monday, Mast General Store will donate a portion of its proceeds to Feeding Southwest Virginia every time you buy a pair of shoes. The ‘Food for Kids’ campaign will send $15 to the food pantry every time someone buys a pair of Merrell shoes. It’s part of an effort to help reduce child hunger throughout the South.
WSLS
Miss Virginia North America volunteers with T.G. Howard Community Center
PULASKI, Va. – One lady is using her crown and helping to promote happiness in the New River Valley. Miss Virginia North America, Trerese Roberts partnered with Volunteers with the T.G. Howard Community Center. Together, they gave out over 100 bags and baskets filled with sweets to people in...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County hosts community input meetings for River Greenway feasibility plans
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County is hosting community input meetings about extending the River Greenway on Wednesday and Thursday. Transportation officials are looking for feedback on adding and renovating potential routes along Roanoke’s Greenway. The goal of the project is to expand the Greenway from Green Hill Park...
Comments / 0