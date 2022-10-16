Read full article on original website
Gators No. 1 Target Cormani McClain Sets Commitment Date
The Florida Gators will soon know the college decision for their No. 1 reruiting target in the class of 2023, cornerback Cormani McClain.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Gatorade reportedly signs first Florida athlete to NIL deal
Gatorade has reached back to its roots to sign the first Florida athlete to a name, image and likeness deal, and the player is one you’d expect. Anthony Richardson has signed an NIL deal with Gatorade, the company that makes the sports drink that was developed by a team of scientists at Florida’s College of Medicine for the Gators football in 1965, On3 Sports reported. The initial purpose for the drink was to act as a replacement for body fluids lost when playing football.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier evaluates Florida's defense heading into off week
Florida’s loss Saturday at home to LSU dropped the Gators to 4-3 on the season. Billy Napier’s team will be off this Saturday, as it has its bye week. One area in which Napier would like to see his team improve in practice this week and next is defensively.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart updates Georgia's injuries, offers latest comments on Jacksonville
Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs are preparing for The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party against Florida following this week’s bye. Given Tennessee’s recent success and Florida’s woes this season, people are already looking toward Georgia’s matchup with the Vols that will seemingly decide the SEC East.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly’s daughter calls out Florida fans after visiting The Swamp
Brian Kelly’s daughter wasn’t feeling any Southern hospitality from the Florida faithful on Saturday. LSU (5-2, 3-1) avoided a losing streak by beating Florida 45-35 in The Swamp. Apparently, Gators fans took an L too from Kelly’s daughter, who went on TikTok to trash the atmosphere. “I...
wuft.org
Personal foul! Gators’ golf cart stolen from football practice facility
Someone intercepted a six-passenger golf cart from the University of Florida Gators’ new $85 million football practice facility. Police found it a day later under a tarp in the yard of a man who has been the subject of complaints for over a decade about vehicles, junk, trash and debris on his property.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bronson, Chiefland and Williston look to stay alive in district tournaments
The Florida high school girls volleyball regular season has come to an end, and district tournament play is underway. All this week, schools around the North Central Florida area are competing in district tournaments as teams set their eyes on the state playoffs. In Levy County, Bronson, Chiefland and Williston...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Fun and FREE Things to Do in Gainesville TODAY
Think it’s going to cost you an arm and a leg to have a good time in Gainesville? Think again! There are such a fantastic range of free things to do in Gainesville. You are reading: Free things to do in gainesville fl | 15 Fun and FREE Things to Do in Gainesville TODAY.
click orlando
Florida draws challenges over pot license
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Weeks after state health officials selected a Suwannee County man to receive a long-awaited medical marijuana license earmarked for a Black farmer, applicants who lost out on joining Florida’s growing cannabis industry are challenging the decision. The Florida Department of Health on Sept. 21 announced...
WCJB
Local brewery hosts Gainesville Record Fair
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cypress and Grove Brewery played host to the Gainesville Record Fair Sunday. Record lovers piled in to sift through and find some gems. Even in the digital age, the love for vinyl records is extremely high. “It’s something that you can hold and you can put...
WCJB
Millions of dollars in bonuses given to NCFL schools
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 40 schools across North Central Florida are getting a bonus from the state as a reward for receiving a good grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced $200 million in school recognition awards. The money goes to schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card.
click orlando
Florida man accused of threatening to livestream killing of child, family, FBI says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is accused of sexually exploiting children online and threatening to kill one of the children and their family while streaming online, according to the FBI. The FBI said David Patrick Sheffield was arrested after being wanted for producing and transmitting sexually explicit...
wuft.org
UF student charged with assaulting second bar employee in 3 months
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old University of Florida student was arrested Monday for assaulting a manager at The Social — three months after he was arrested for punching a bouncer in the face at the Salty Dog Saloon. Kaleb Wiswall is being charged with aggravated battery and disorderly...
WCJB
City of Gainesville will celebrate the start of construction for the Heartwood Neighborhood
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville will celebrate the start of the construction for the Heartwood Neighborhood in southeast Gainesville on Tuesday. You can explore the neighborhood and home model options and see which lots are still available. There is a chance to win a $100 gift card...
Florida man planned to ‘start a war,’ deputies say
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say a Florida man had planned to “start a war” because he was allegedly angry that he had his driver’s license taken away. According to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Glen Ressler, 42, and charged him with four counts of aggravated assault on deputies and a count of violation of domestic violence charge.
WCJB
NCFL food bank supports one Gainesville church and members
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is partnering with three charities for the Paige’s Kitchen food drive. It is running for 6 weeks. All the proceeds will go to Bread of the Mighty, Catholic Charities, and Gateway to Hope Ministries. “There are people that care and actually do that work”,...
WCJB
Fatal motorcycle crash in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is dead after a crash in Micanopy this morning. Florida highway patrol troopers say a 31-year-old man was riding a motorcycle south on US highway 441 at around 9:45 am. The motorcyclist drove off the road and hit a sign post.
Missing girl in Clay County
Wendi Goffer, was last seen leaving 350 Crossing Blvd in the Orange Park area around11:55 am. Wendi was wearing a black hoodie (sweatshirt), tan pants, and purple shoes. If you know her whereabouts please call 904-264-6512 or submit a SaferWatch Tip. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
alachuachronicle.com
16 Alachua County schools get School Recognition Awards from Florida Department of Education
NORTH PORT, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis visited Toledo Blade Elementary on its first day back in session to announce more than $200 million in awards through the School Recognition Program. These awards will go to 1,400 schools across the state that demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence in the 2021-22 school year. To be eligible, schools must receive a school grade of “A” or improve at least one letter grade from the prior year.
wuft.org
A celebration of light comes to Celebration Pointe
As children run by in their colorful Kurtas and Lehengas, a traditional Indian sitar song plays over the jingling of their sparkling outfit adornments, while the fragrant smells of chicken tikka masala and samosas waft through the air. More than 8,500 miles away from their original hometown for some, and...
