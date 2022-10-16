Gatorade has reached back to its roots to sign the first Florida athlete to a name, image and likeness deal, and the player is one you’d expect. Anthony Richardson has signed an NIL deal with Gatorade, the company that makes the sports drink that was developed by a team of scientists at Florida’s College of Medicine for the Gators football in 1965, On3 Sports reported. The initial purpose for the drink was to act as a replacement for body fluids lost when playing football.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO