Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Is AVAX gearing up to run a marathon with bulls? These developments suggest…
Avalanche’s native token AVAX recently made its place among the top gainers in the Avalanche ecosystem. This was good news for the token as it gave investors hope for better days ahead. Interestingly, AVAX’s daily chart reflected this development as the price surged by more than 2% in the last 24 hours.
ambcrypto.com
Selling your Bitcoin holdings? You might want to take a look at this
We have been in a bear market for a while now, and it does not look like it’s going to stop anytime soon. Of course, we cannot forget about Bitcoin [BTC], the coin with the most market capitalization and the one whose price fluctuations affect the market as a whole whether it is in an uptrend or a downtrend.
ambcrypto.com
Why MATIC is all set for a potential rebound from this defending zone
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. MATIC’s recent bullish comeback aided buyers in finding a close above the near-term EMAs. The crypto’s Exchange outflows and funding rate reaffirmed a bullish strength. The recent...
ambcrypto.com
Avalanche unlocks more liquidity through Bitcoin, but what’s next
AVAX is finally showing a recovery sign after recently breaking through its short-term support and almost retesting its June low. A new Avalanche announcement might strengthen its potential upside by enabling more access to Bitcoin within the network. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for AVAX. Avalanche recently announced that...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH] is likely to experience some respite in the market because…
Subject to a positive trend from the S&P 500, Ethereum [ETH] was likely to experience some respite in the market. This was because the altcoin shared some correlation with the index market. According to an update from Santiment, ETH might follow suit with the S&P trend, same with Bitcoin [BTC]....
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
$5,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 10 Years
These supercharged stocks offer multi-bagger opportunities for the next decade and beyond.
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now
Cheap stocks have the ability to generate enormous, long-term profits for investors.
Stocks could snap their 'ugly downtrend' by year-end, and bearish investors are unrealistic for thinking fundamentals won't change, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Stocks could snap their "ugly downtrend" by year-end, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. In an interview with CNBC, Lee pointed to improving inflation indicators and quelled volatility in energy markets. That means inflation could be better than it looks, and investors are "unrealistic" for thinking that stocks will only go...
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood
After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) are down almost 77% from their all-time highs. While the firm's results might be changing, its investment strategy isn't. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming platform is ARK's third-largest position across all its ETFs as of this writing.
ambcrypto.com
Tron long-term holders must consider the bear sleep cycle before investing further
Tron [TRX] recently made headlines as it became the official blockchain of the Republic of Dominica. This news coupled with other positive developments happened to boost TRX’s price in the days that follow. Fast forward to 18 October, TRX, at press time, was trading at $0.06254 with a market...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano finds some support at $0.36, but the downtrend remains unbeaten
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Dead cat bounce or can the bulls drive ADA back above $0.4?. At the time of writing, Bitcoin [BTC] was headed higher toward the $19.6k resistance. Over the weekend...
3 Monster Dividend Stocks That Each Yield More Than 6%
This basket of passive income-producing stocks can help you supplement income in retirement.
ambcrypto.com
Can Axie Infinity bulls prevail and push prices above key resistance level
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Open Interest was relatively flat as the price made another lower low. Crucial resistance zone at $11.5-$11.75 for bulls to flip to support. Axie Infinity announced the release of...
ambcrypto.com
XRP retains a bullish bias on higher timeframes, where can traders look to buy
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The price sat atop a significant lower timeframe level. Bitcoin [BTC] traded at $19.1k at press time. The $19k and $18.6k are important lower timeframe support levels. A move...
ambcrypto.com
‘Not a single transaction on Ethereum has been stopped,’ details inside
In response to allegations that the network has grown more prone to censorship since the Merge, Ethereum supporters have argued that “not even a single” transaction has been blocked on the network. Justin Bons, the founder and chief operating officer of Cyber Capital, stated that despite “what certain...
ambcrypto.com
AVAX sees a gap on the price charts, is this where selling pressure could step in
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Inefficiency on the price charts was spotted, but will it get filled?. The higher timeframe bias remains bearish. Bitcoin [BTC] found some solid footing at the $18.6k mark...
ambcrypto.com
Maker’s 7% gains may turn to losses if these MKR metrics follow the same route
Maker [MKR] recently registered a promising uptick as its value increased by 7% in the last week. At press time, MKR was trading at $1,004 with a market capitalization of $959,766,006. Interestingly, MKR was also quite popular among the whales. MakerDAO was once again the most used smart contract among...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin whales’ number rallies, but their holdings take a tumble- Here’s why
Still trading at the $19,000 price range, new data from Santiment revealed a gripping whale action for the king coin Bitcoin [BTC]. According to the blockchain analytics platform, the count of BTC addresses holding between 10 to 100 BTC and addresses that hold 10,000 to 100,000 BTC clinched their highest number of respective addresses since February 2021.
Comments / 0