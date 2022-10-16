ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehouse, OH

Experienced Anthony Wayne boys soccer team thrives on speedy, attacking style

By Mark Monroe / The Blade
The athletic and experienced Anthony Wayne boys soccer team has employed a vertical attack style for consistent success on the pitch this fall.

With 14 seniors, the Generals have used speed and chemistry to continue a tradition of being one of the top programs in northwest Ohio.

Anthony Wayne finished the regular season with a 12-2-3 record and won a second consecutive title in the highly competitive Northern Lakes League. The Generals took the 2022 title outright with a 6-0-1 record.

“We have generally attacked well and defended set pieces well,” longtime AW coach Brian Billings said. “We are pacey. We look to go vertical and use our speed and athleticism on both ends. We seek to start fast to demoralize our opposition. We rally around our strengths and minimize our weaknesses. The team has continued to focus on our mindset and approach.”

Senior tri-captain Parker Schofield leads the team in scoring with 51 points. Schofield has scored a team-high 20 goals and dished out 11 assists.

“We're really direct,” Schofield said. “We have insanely fast wingers and center backs. You can knock a ball 60 yards up the field. The counter is really what we kind of bank on.”

Five other Generals have reached double figures in points. Senior Derrin Sparrow has six goals and one assist for 13 points. Senior Cameron Nightingale has 12 points (4 G, 4 A), senior Zach Kemmer has 11 (1 G, 9 A), sophomore Cian Flagg has 11 points (4 G, 3 A), and sophomore Cole Pelton has 10 points (4 G, 2 A).

“We get the ball up the field fast and use our athleticism to overpower teams,” said Nightingale, a tri-captain. “It's a good system for us. I'm able to use my speed and run off my teammates. We can come back from any deficit.”

Junior goalkeeper Seth Von Lehmden has 55 saves and has only allowed 10 goals for a .800 goals-against average.

Senior Christian Bojarski, the other captain, believes the team thrives off of its system.

“I'm playing the ball at center back and they're the athletes that are running after it,” Bojarski said. “My job, basically, is to sit back and defend and just hit balls up to them. To watch them work is really fun. We can swing the momentum so fast in games. Sometimes we'll be down and we can fire two goals within five minutes because of how direct we are.”

The captains helped lead AW to a seventh NLL title in 11 seasons. The program has won regional titles twice (2008 and 2013). The Generals also have captured 10 district championships, including eight since 2012.

“We hold ourselves to a high standard,” Nightingale said. “We look back at the years before, and we try to mimic it and keep the legacy going.”

The Generals are ranked No. 9 in the latest Division I state poll, heading into the postseason tournament. AW earned the top seed in the D-I Sylvania sectional. The Generals host Sandusky in the first round on Tuesday. The district semifinals are on Oct. 25, with the district championship set for Oct. 29.

“Fluidity and ball possession are not our natural strengths, so we limit our exposure with the ball,” Billings said. “We have a specific plan to maximize their preparation and have got key contributions from a host of guys.”

Billings, who has been the head coach since 2012, said he generally has about 11 seniors each season. He believes this group not only has soccer talent, but also good character and work ethic.

“They are a close group and have a good connection,” he said. “We work tirelessly for each other and hold a high standard for ourselves.”

Schofield said the majority of seniors have played together since elementary school.

“The same team has been together for so many years. I think that's just carried forward,” Schofield said. “I think the chemistry part is really important. Being a majority of seniors, you’re never going to be able to play a home game or have a state tournament run again. The pressure makes everyone work that much harder and just makes the moments more special.”

Nightingale said the seniors achieved the initial goal of repeating as NLL champs.

“Last year we kind of went out pretty early [in the tournament]. We're coming back with a lot of drive,” he said. “We know how each other plays and what we expect of each other. We're able to know what our teammates are going to do before they even do it.”

Bojarski, who is starting for the first time, said the team is a good group of players who is led by a quality coaching staff.

“It's great to be a part of a team with such a high standard,” he said. “This is our last ride playing the sport competitively. We’ve got to leave it all out on the field.”

Billings said the NLL prepares the team well for postseason play by forcing his team to display consistency. The top three seeds in the northwest Ohio district — and five of the top seven seeds — are teams from the NLL.

“Every game is a challenge and takes your best effort,” he said.

Billings said this group has bought in and has lofty expectations with a high degree of character.

“We have a dedicated group,” Billings said. “They tolerate my intensity and watch the guys older than them have success, which in turn fuels them to want to achieve those same honors or more. We put all our players through a rigorous summer and in the fall take them around the state to play the best opponents. Our goal is to always compete to be the best team in northwest Ohio.”

