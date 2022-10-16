ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening lines: Toledo football favored by 7 at Buffalo

The University of Toledo opened as a seven-point road favorite for Saturday’s game at Buffalo, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The line for the 1 p.m. contest between the Rockets (5-2, 3-0 MAC) and Bulls (4-3, 3-0) on ESPN+ has not moved since. The over/under is 62 points.

Bowling Green State University (3-4, 2-1) opened as an 8½-point road underdog against Central Michigan (2-5, 1-2), with the line since moving to 8. The over/under for the 1 p.m. game Saturday on ESPN3 is 50½.

No. 2 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) started as a 21½-point home favorite for Saturday’s game against Iowa (3-3, 1-2), with the line since growing to 28½. The over/under for the noon kickoff on Fox was not posted Sunday.

Fourth-ranked Michigan (7-0, 4-0) is off this week.

Notre Dame (3-3) is a 24½-point home favorite against Nevada-Las Vegas (4-3). No over/under for the 2:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff on Peacock was posted Sunday.

The Circa sportsbook posted the following lines Sunday:

■ Toledo minus-6, 59½.

■ Bowling Green plus-8, 48½.

■ Ohio State minus-27, 51½.

■ Notre Dame minus-24, 47½.

