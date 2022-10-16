Read full article on original website
Simone Biles Teases Her Bridal Wardrobe Ahead of Nuptials with Jonathan Owens: 'On Bride Duty'
After she "said yes to the dress" in March, Simone Biles teased a look at her wedding dress while documenting every step to the altar for her 6.7 million Instagram followers Simone Biles is ready to say "I do." The Olympic gold medalist, 25, shared a glimpse at her wedding dress on Monday with her 6.7 million Instagram followers, posing in front of a rack of her bridal party's looks ahead of her nuptials with NFL player Jonathan Owens. "On bride duty," Biles captioned the photo, in which she...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Says Sterling Is 'Just Waiting on Her Baby Brother' in Adorable Photo
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are currently expecting their second baby together, a son Sterling Skye can't wait until her baby brother arrives. On Monday, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story of her 19-month-old daughter hanging out in her "fav pjs" as the Kansas City Current co-owner said Sterling is "just waiting on her baby brother to be here to match with her." In the cute snap, Sterling, whom Brittany shares with husband Patrick Mahomes, wears a onesie with footballs on it as she plays with...
'Bachelor' Alum Cassie Randolph Is 'Happy' Ex Colton Underwood Is 'at Peace' Since Coming Out as Gay
Cassie Randolph doesn't harbor any ill will for her ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood. During a live appearance on The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast, Randolph opened up about how she initially felt upon learning of Underwood's sexuality in the press — and how she feels about it all today.
Ricki Lake Reveals Her First Tattoo Is Dedicated to Late Ex-Husband Christian Evans — See the Ink
"It's not only a message from him, but it's a message to continue loving myself," the former talk show host shared on the tattoo dedicated to the late jewelry designer Ricki Lake's first tattoo is a meaningful one. During an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, the Hairspray actress, 54, opened up about her new ink dedicated to her late ex-husband Christian Evans, who took his own life at age 45 in February 2017. "My beloved [ex] husband passed away from suicide and bipolar five and a half...
Tia Mowry's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Tia Mowry shares two children, Cree and Cairo, with Cory Hardrict, whom she separated from in October 2022 Tia Mowry isn't just a sister, but also a mother. The actress, who starred in the '90s sitcom Sister, Sister with her twin Tamera Mowry, is a mom of two. She shares son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4, with Cory Hardrict, whom she married in 2008. The Family Reunion star announced in October 2022 that she was splitting from her husband after 14 years of marriage, but they would...
Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane Welcome Their Second Baby Boy: See Son Dutton Meet His Brother
The baby boy was born Sunday, Oct. 16 in Nashville, Tennessee Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane are officially parents of two! The country music star, 37, and the Bachelor alum, 32, have welcomed their second son, the couple announced on Instagram Tuesday. The baby boy was born Sunday, Oct. 16 in Nashville, Tennessee. Bushnell Lane underwent a c-section after her son, who was breech, failed to turn during the final weeks of her pregnancy. "Life just got 8 Pounds Sweeter! Family of 4 Now!!" Lane captioned a family photo before commenting, "Bigggg bro...
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole Celebrate 'Beautiful Sunday' Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole dedicated their daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to the church in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, the Masked Singer host revealed on Instagram Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole are celebrating a special milestone in their daughter's life. The Masked Singer host, 42, shared photos on Instagram late Sunday reflecting on a beautiful day with part of his family as he and the model dedicated daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to their church. "Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was dedicated to Yahweh today!!!"...
Mom Welcomes Twins — and Learns Her Nurses Have the Same Names: 'Funny Story to Tell Our Girls!'
Mom Lauren Meehan discovered two of her nurses shared something important with her twins: the names Emma and Julia Before giving birth to her twin girls, mom Lauren Meehan shared a special moment with two delivery nurses. "As we were about to deliver, the team asked me if we had names picked out," Meehan, who welcomed the twins earlier this month, said in a statement shared with PEOPLE by Rose Medical Center in Colorado. "We told the room that we loved the names Emma and Julia," she added. "The room all broke...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Matches with 'Twin Girl' Sterling in Cute Fall NFL Game Day Outfits
Brittany Mahomes showcased some more maternity fashion while matching with daughter Sterling, 19 months, while cheering on husband Patrick Mahomes on Sunday Brittany Mahomes loves taking in game day with her little girl. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, and daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, cheered on Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Buffalo Bills. The mother-daughter duo posed adorably in matching outfits as they watched the game. Sterling wore a harvest yellow dress...
Bindi Irwin Replies to Plea for Help from Owner of Ailing Emmanuel the Emu: 'Our Hearts Are with You'
Emmanuel Todd Lopez the emu is not only TikTok famous in the United States — he's reached the heart of Australia. After a highly contagious strain of avian influenza hit more than 32 counties in Florida in the beginning of January 2022, Emmanuel, 7, was evemtia;;u stricken with the illness, along with almost every other bird on his Internet-famous farm.
Carrie Underwood's Sons Blow Her Kisses During First Concert of New Tour: 'My Sweet Boys'
"My sweet boys came to see their mommy's first show!" the eight-time Grammy Award winner posted Monday on Instagram after kicking off her Denim & Rhinestones Tour Carrie Underwood is making her sons proud! On Monday, the Grammy Award winner, 39, posted a cute video on Instagram of her sons Jacob, 3, and Isaiah, 7, whom she shares with retired hockey pro Mike Fisher, in the audience of her first show on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. In the video, both kids sit on their dad's lap as Isaiah...
Bindi Irwin Shares Hilarious Failed Family Photo with Daughter Grace and Husband Chandler Powell
Grace Warrior was a little distracted while her mom tried to snap a cute family selfie. On Monday, Bindi Irwin shared a failed family photo on her Instagram Story, documenting the moment she tried to capture a photo with husband Chandler Powell and their 18-month-old daughter but Grace was too preoccupied with a leaf.
Andy Cohen Brings Daughter Lucy to BravoCon as He Shares His Best Parenting Advice: 'Be Present'
The TV personality snapped an adorable picture with his 5-month-old daughter Lucy Eve while on stage at BravoCon Andy Cohen had a special helper at BravoCon over the weekend — his baby daughter Lucy Eve! On Sunday, the TV personality, 54, shared an adorable set of photos on Instagram with his 5-month-old daughter, who joined Cohen on stage at the New York City fan convention. In the sweet pictures, Cohen props his little girl on his lap and wraps one hand around her stomach as he holds a microphone...
Reba McEntire Says She and Boyfriend Rex Linn 'Created a Bond Without Being Physical' Prior to Dating
Slow and steady won the race to Reba McEntire's heart. The country legend, 67, opens up to PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday, about how she and her boyfriend of nearly three years, actor Rex Linn, took their time building a friendship before falling in love. "I'd known...
Southern Charm Star Kathryn Dennis Is 'Focusing On Building a Better Life' with Her Kids
Kathryn Dennis shares St. Julien Rembert, 6, and daughter Kensington Calhoun, 8, with estranged ex and former Southern Charm costar Thomas Ravenel Kathryn Dennis says that "time flies" when it comes to her two kids. Speaking with PEOPLE at BravoCon in New York City over the weekend, the Southern Charm star shares that her two children — son Saint Julien, 6, and daughter Kensington Calhoun, 8 — are "growing up so fast." "Time flies," the proud mom says, adding, "they're great." Asked about co-parenting with ex-boyfriend and fellow reality star...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes Her 'Family Moved On' without Her While She Was Away at BravoCon
The cookbook author saw a series of cute family photos taken without her during her time away at BravoCon in New York City Chrissy Teigen is feeling a bit of FOMO after her family had a color-coordinated photoshoot while she was away. The cookbook author, who is currently expecting another baby with husband John Legend, joked on Twitter Sunday that her family had "moved on without [her]" as she saw Legend and their two kids had a photoshoot while she was away in New York City at BravoCon. "Saw...
King Charles Gives a Cheeky Answer When a Child Asks His Age During Outing with Queen Camilla
King Charles III knew just what to say to a curious young pupil!. The King, 73, stepped out in East London on Tuesday with Queen Camilla to visit Project Zero Walthamstow, a young people's organization promoting positive social inclusion. While making his way into the center, he chatted with local children from the Barn Croft Primary School, who animatedly waved Union Jack flags.
Kyle Richards Shares Hilarious Response to Being Called Out for a Price Tag on Her Shoe at BravoCon
The Halloween Ends actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star poked fun at her BravoCon fashion blunder Kyle Richards handled her BravoCon fashion faux pas like a champ. Hot off of her Halloween Ends press tour, the actress joined her fellow Bravolebrities at the convention in New York City this past weekend. Though not nearly as spooky as the slasher films, the actress did experience something scary during a panel: a fashion mishap. An Instagram carousel posted by the official Bravo account shared some "LEWKS" from a panel...
90 Day Fiancé: Ed Kicks Out 'Dumb' Liz After She Tosses Her $13K Engagement Ring 'in a Bush' amid Fight
Ed and Liz's engagement party ended in a giant fight after Ed questioned his fiancée's sexuality It may be over for Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods. Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? saw the continuation of a blowout fight between Ed, 57, and Liz, 29, which may end their engagement for good. Ed appeared to be done with the relationship entirely after Liz threw her engagement ring in the grass and left it behind. When she returned home, Ed noticed the ring...
Cardi B Says Son Wave, 13 Months, Is 'All Mine' as He Prepares to Take Steps Outside: Photos
The rapper and husband Offset welcomed son Wave Set in September 2021 Cardi B's little boy is on the move! The "Up" rapper, 30, shared a series of adorable snaps of her 13-month-old son Wave Set on her Instagram Stories Sunday, featuring a cute shot of Wave standing up tall while getting ready to take some steps outside. Wave, whom Cardi shares with husband Offset, looks too cute in a knit quarter zip, navy cargo pants and a gray beanie as he looks up at the camera with his...
