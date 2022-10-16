ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
highlandsranchherald.net

Fund manager turned franchisee opens Teriyaki Madness

In a change of career, former fund manager Qing Li Hammell has opened a new Teriyaki Madness eatery in Highlands Ranch. While the new location north of the UCHealth hospital can prepare a meal in minutes, the story that ends with rice and chicken in takeout containers began 26 years ago, when owner Qing Li Hammell left Shanghai to pursue her graduate degree in the United States. In the years since, Hammell has learned a great deal, and now hopes to use her skills to run a successful restaurant and better her community.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver to distribute emergency inflation relief to families

Denver leaders have pledged to to fight hunger and rising costs, and one way they are attempting to do it is through grocery store gift cards and distribution of 8,000 food boxes. Monday, the Denver City Council authorized the use of $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money for this purpose. The money is part of Denver's Emergency Inflation relief program. Hancock announced the program in his 2022 state of the city address in July. During the hour long speech, Hancock said Denver businesses...
DENVER, CO
arizonasuntimes.com

Celebrity Drag Queen Serves as Crossing Guard for Denver Students to Promote Safety

A Denver school featured a drag queen as a crossing guard in celebration of National Walk and Bike to School Day, according to school social media posts. Drag entertainer Dixie Krystals helped students cross the street at Denver Public School on Oct. 12 as a part of the school’s Walk & Roll to School Day, according to social media posts. Krystals was included as one of the school’s “celebrity crossing guards” in honor of Pedestrian Safety Month.
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

This Denver Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Colorado

Sometimes, you can't help but crave carbs. If you're hankering for pasta, there's no shortage of Italian restaurants around. What's great about these dishes are the endless pasta-bilities (sorry), from classic penne and ravioli to squid ink dishes. It's not just the star of the dish that gets people excited. Customers also consider the various ingredients that come with pasta -- the sauce, the garnishes, the proteins. Yum!
DENVER, CO
Westword

Spot Check: Why Santiago's Isn't on Our Best Green Chile List

Every year, when Westword releases its annual list of the ten best places to find green chile in Denver, readers get hot about any of their favorites that were left off. One spot that gets a lot of love is Santiago's, a homegrown chain that started in 1991 and now has 29 company- and franchise-owned locations in Colorado.
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Honey-loving bear coming to stage

Newman Center Presents is a varied program of entertainment through the season at the University of Denver, and will include a new musical about Winnie-the-Pooh on Nov. 11-13 in the Gates Concert Hall. The notice I have says “Various Times” so I think a call to the box office is in order for potential attendees: 303-871-7720. It is by the Sherman Brothers and is a Broadway musical based on the Disney version of this beloved story, with “spectacular puppets.” 2344 E. Iliff Ave., newmancenterpresents.com.
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Candidate Q&A Colorado House District 45 - Lisa Frizell

Biology: Having grown up in Douglas County, it has been an amazing experience to see a quiet agrarian area evolve into the vibrant and diverse set of communities we now live in. I have always had a servant’s heart, and while I have worked in the assessor’s office for almost 25 years, it has been the honor of my life to serve the citizens of Douglas County as their elected assessor for the last eight years. I live in The Meadows with my husband, David, and our pup, Sophie, and we share three children and two grandchildren.
COLORADO STATE
WOWT

Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A planned highway will connect key cities in South Dakota and Colorado by going through western Nebraska. It’s called the Heartland Expressway, a major highway project that connects Rapid City, S.D., and Denver by going through a stretch of Nebraska. Planners have been trying to...
RAPID CITY, SD
The Denver Gazette

Next steps announced for historic tourist stop along Colorado 14er

Denver officials have rolled out a rough blueprint for the near future of an iconic, historic destination undergoing major changes. While a decades-long family operation is set to end, Denver Parks and Recreation recently pledged limited services at Echo Lake Lodge while working toward a multi-year mission "to maintain and protect its rustic mountain character and setting well into the next century."
DENVER, CO
9News

Elton John adds Denver concert to farewell tour

DENVER — Elton John is returning to the Mile High City next month for a concert as part of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour.'. The 'Rocket Man' will perform his 15th concert in Denver at Ball Arena on Friday, November 4. Fans can sign up...
DENVER, CO
Fast Casual

Voodoo donuts opening 4th Colorado store

Voodoo Doughnut is launching its 15th store in Boulder, Colorado, marking the state's fourth location. The Portland, Oregon-based store is hiring 75 employees from the local community and will offer competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal PTO in an environment where no name tag or uniform is required, according to a company press release.
