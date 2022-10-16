Pelicans sign E.J. Liddell to a two-way contract

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed forward E.J. Liddell to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Liddell, 6-6, 240, who was selected by New Orleans with the 41 st overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of The Ohio State University, averaged 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 blocks per game last season en route to consensus third team All-American, first team All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Defensive honors. Liddell led the Buckeyes in scoring, rebounding, blocks, free throws made and attempted and was second in assists.

New Orleans’ roster now stands at 17 players, including two two-way players.

{Courtesy: release from the New Orleans Pelicans}

