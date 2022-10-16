Read full article on original website
Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players
Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
A Tennessee lineman vomited on the field against Alabama, then used the moment to intimidate his opponents
Six-foot-5, 315-pound senior Jeremiah Crawford is looking for endorsement deals from TUMS or Pepto-Bismol after his on-field upchuck went viral.
Paul Finebaum Believes Nick Saban Is At 'Dangerous' Point
Alabama suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday night against Tennessee. The Crimson Tide battled back after being down by as many as 18 but lost late in the fourth quarter by three, 52-49. They're now 6-1 heading into next Saturday's game against the Bulldogs of Mississippi State.
Football World Reacts To Alabama, Tennessee Referee News
Alabama fans unaccustomed to handling defeat are taking the time-honored path of blaming the referees. On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Along with allowing 567 total yards, Alabama got penalized 17 times for 130 yards. The home team, on the other hand, got six flags for 39 yards.
Look: Tennessee Fans Suffers Serious Injury While Celebrating Alabama Upset
What would you do if your favorite team beat their rival for the first time in 16 years? Many fans might scream, while others may choose to light up their favorite cigar or even carry goal posts into a nearby river. But one Tennessee fan, elated after watching his Volunteers knock off ...
College Football World Reacts To Brian Kelly Daughter News
Brian Kelly's daughter is no fan of the Florida Gators or their fans. In a recent TikTok posted from the sideline of Saturday's game between LSU and Florida, Kelly's daughter, Grace, took a shot at those in the UF crowd. "I just wanted to come on here and say that...
atozsports.com
One Vols fan paid a huge price while watching Tennessee beat Alabama
The Tennessee Vols shocked the CFB world this past weekend when they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide. It was a long time coming for the Vols. Some young Tennessee fans had never seen their favorite team beat Alabama. Now, they have, and it was one of the best college football...
Tennessee lineman using puke to intimidate Alabama deserves more attention (Video)
Countless football players have puked on the field before, but one Tennessee offensive lineman used it as intimidation against Alabama in an epic move. Everything about the Tennessee upsetting Alabama was college football perfection. It doesn’t get any better than two titans of the season going blow-for-blow over 60 minutes and it all coming down to one field goal to determine the winner. That’s why Saturdays in the fall are the best days of every year.
Tennessee expert RJ Choppy explains why fans tossed goalposts in river after beating Alabama
RJ Choppy joined the K&C Masterpiece to discuss his beloved Volunteers’ tradition of taking down the goalposts and tossing them into the river.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to insane Alabama conspiracy
The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide last Saturday in an instant classic. The game featured everything from an offensive lineman using his projectile vomit as an intimidating tactic to a game-winning kick to Tennessee fans dumping the goalposts in the nearby river. But did the Volunteers beat the...
Nick Saban Reveals Message To Players After Tennessee Loss
Alabama suffered its first loss of the season at Tennessee on Saturday, but the Crimson Tide still has plenty to play for. If Alabama wins out to finish 11-1, it will win the SEC West and play for the conference title. Should 'Bama win the SEC championship, it will be back in the College Football Playoff.
FOX Sports
Tennessee fined after fans storm field, remove goalposts in upset over Alabama
What a time to be on Rocky Top. As the rest of the college football world watched,. kicker Chase McGrath floated a ball through the uprights in the closing seconds to beat Alabama 52-49 and send a full-capacity Neyland Stadium into total pandemonium. Gamblers who bet on Tennesee also rejoiced...
Why Tennessee football fans should support Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin joined Tennessee fans with a singular hope Saturday: Please, beat Alabama.
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, Alabama
It's the Halloween season! What can be better than listening to scary stories? Listening to the stories that happened not too far away and realizing you may have a chance to see ghosts or witness some other paranormal activities! That is if you believe in those.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Tennessee earthquake following epic upset win
The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide, 52-49, on Saturday night in Knoxville. The epic game featured everything from game-winning kicks to an offensive lineman puking on the field. After the Volunteers‘ first win over Alabama in 16 years, Tennessee fans promptly tore down the field goalposts and dumped...
CBS Sports
2022 Tennessee Volunteers football gear: Vols beat Alabama Crimson Tide T-shirt now available
The Tennessee Volunteers pulled off perhaps the biggest win of the 2022 college football season thus far when they knocked off the then-No. 3-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15. The Crimson Tide had owned the Third Saturday in October rivalry since Nick Saban took over, winning all 15 matchups since 2007. But the Vols flipped the script in 2022, pulling out a dramatic 52-49 win in front of their home crowd, which then stormed the field, took down the goalposts and ultimately tossed them in Tennessee River. Fanatics has released a commemorative shirt for this massive Tennessee win, and you can buy the "Settled On The Field" shirt right here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
Dollar General faces another $1.68 million in fines for safety violations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia
Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain’s stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, the federal regulators announced Monday. During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty and disorderly storage areas and...
Meet the University of Alabama's 2022 homecoming court
Five students have been named to the University of Alabama's homecoming court for 2022. The homecoming queen will be named at the pep rally and bonfire on the Quad, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The winner will be crowned at halftime of the homecoming game against Mississippi State on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
University of Tennessee Crowdsourcing Funds for New Goal Posts After Fans Throw Them in River
The Tennessee Volunteers said they need to replace the goal posts before their next game on Saturday The University of Tennessee says they're in need of cash after encouraging their fans' epic celebration that left their goal posts at the bottom of a river. A chaotic scene broke out following the Tennessee Volunteers 52-49 victory at Neyland Stadium, ending a 15-game losing streak to Alabama. The win sent fans into a frenzy as they stormed the field, taking the goal posts with them before tossing the equipment in...
