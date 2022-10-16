The Tennessee Volunteers pulled off perhaps the biggest win of the 2022 college football season thus far when they knocked off the then-No. 3-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15. The Crimson Tide had owned the Third Saturday in October rivalry since Nick Saban took over, winning all 15 matchups since 2007. But the Vols flipped the script in 2022, pulling out a dramatic 52-49 win in front of their home crowd, which then stormed the field, took down the goalposts and ultimately tossed them in Tennessee River. Fanatics has released a commemorative shirt for this massive Tennessee win, and you can buy the "Settled On The Field" shirt right here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO