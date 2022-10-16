Motorcyclist, 17, dies after being ejected during collision in Meade County, police say

Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision in Meade County late Saturday evening that left a 17-year-old dead.

Around 9:45 p.m., state police received a call from the Meade County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 1238.

According to a news release, preliminary investigations revealed that a 17-year-old male from New Albany, Indiana, was operating a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on U.S. 60 when he attempted to pass a 2010 Nissan Titan, also traveling eastbound, being operated by Brandon Bailey, 24, of Lewisport.

Police said it appeared the motorcycle attempted to pass the truck after it had slowed down to make a left turn onto Kentucky 1238. As the Nissan attempted to turn left, it entered into the path of the motorcycle causing it to strike the driver’s side rear door of the truck and ejected the juvenile operator.

The juvenile was transported to Baptist Health Hardin where he was pronounced dead by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office. Bailey and his three passengers reported no injuries.

The affected portion of U.S. 60 was closed for several hours in order to allow troopers to reconstruct the collision. Kentucky State Police Post 4 was assisted at the scene by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office, Meade County EMS, Flaherty Volunteer Fire Dept., and the Hardin County Coroner’s Office. The collision remains under investigation by reconstructionist Trooper Tyler Lynch.