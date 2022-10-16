Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
Related
NOLA.com
Eli Apple leaves a message for Saints fans after the Bengals' win in New Orleans
Possibly the most painful part of the Cincinnati Bengals's 30-26 win on Sunday for New Orleans Saints fans was watching Eli Apple play a role in how the game was decided. There were moments when Apple struggled against a receiving corps decimated by injuries, but he did come up with a nice hit on Taysom Hill on a run play and the Saints failed to take advantage of multiple opportunities when Saints receivers appeared to beat Apple in the secondary.
What they're saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the Bengals
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints lost 30-26 the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Joe Burrow's return to the Superdome after winning the national championship there for LSU in 2020. Here's what the NFL media is saying about Sunday's game. Saints lose to the Bengals after leaving the window open...
Ja’Marr Chase admits wanting to get fined after game-winning TD for Bengals vs. Saints
Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow was electric in their return to their old stomping grounds in Louisiana. The former LSU QB-WR duo led the Cincinnati Bengals to a big comeback win against the New Orleans Saints. Chase’s return to the SuperDome was capped by a game-winning touchdown in the final drive of the game.
atozsports.com
The Saints made one decision that cost them the game vs. Bengals
The New Orleans Saints had their best offensive first half of the season today against the Bengals. Unfortunately, that was not enough for a win. A head-scratching decision by the Saints in the final quarter costed them. The Saints did not use Taysom Hill nearly enough during the most important...
Zac Taylor provides update on Logan Wilson, state of Bengals’ d-line as injuries mount
It was only a matter of time before the injury bug hit the Cincinnati Bengals in a big way. A key reason for the Bengals’ success in 2021 was that they were one of the league’s most healthy teams throughout the entire season. That’s not the case right now for them on defense.
Four-Star 2023 UC Commit Reopens Recruitment
The wide receiver was UC's second-highest rated recruit.
Cincy Jungle
Homage unveils Bengals Starter Jacket
We’ve got a special offering to announce from our friends at Homage. With the cold weather coming in fast, you’ll want to get some Cincinnati Bengals gear that will keep you warm, and what better way to do so than with the Homage Starter Jacket. Inspired by the...
Yardbarker
Heat is on Saints HC Dennis Allen after 2-4 start
Dennis Allen's second stint as an NFL head coach is starting to feel a lot like his first. Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals dropped the New Orleans Saints to 2-4. Not even halfway through their season, the Saints are in a precarious place; continue at their current rate and they will be playing meaningless football in November and December. Even though they are currently just a game out of first in the NFC South, they have to expect a team like Tampa Bay with Tom Brady will eventually get it together.
NOLA.com
Jameis Winston described as Saints' 'emergency third quarterback' for Bengals game
If something had happened to Andy Dalton during last Sunday’s 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Taysom Hill would have been tapped to step in as the New Orleans Saints quarterback. Though Jameis Winston suited up for the Week 6 game, Saints coach Dennis Allen made it clear Hill...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals rookie report: Dax Hill comes up clutch
It was a special weekend for the Cincinnati Bengals’ 2020 and 2021 first-round picks. The 2022 first-rounder helped ensure it at the very end. The third and final snap of Dax Hill’s day came as the deep safety in Cincinnati’s prevent coverage. The New Orleans Saints needed 17 yards to keep their hopes alive on fourth down, but Andy Dalton went for much more than that. He set his sights for Marquez Callaway, being guarded by Eli Apple, down the right sideline.
Cincy Jungle
Comments / 0