Cincinnati, OH

NOLA.com

Eli Apple leaves a message for Saints fans after the Bengals' win in New Orleans

Possibly the most painful part of the Cincinnati Bengals's 30-26 win on Sunday for New Orleans Saints fans was watching Eli Apple play a role in how the game was decided. There were moments when Apple struggled against a receiving corps decimated by injuries, but he did come up with a nice hit on Taysom Hill on a run play and the Saints failed to take advantage of multiple opportunities when Saints receivers appeared to beat Apple in the secondary.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

What they're saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the Bengals

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints lost 30-26 the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Joe Burrow's return to the Superdome after winning the national championship there for LSU in 2020. Here's what the NFL media is saying about Sunday's game. Saints lose to the Bengals after leaving the window open...
atozsports.com

The Saints made one decision that cost them the game vs. Bengals

The New Orleans Saints had their best offensive first half of the season today against the Bengals. Unfortunately, that was not enough for a win. A head-scratching decision by the Saints in the final quarter costed them. The Saints did not use Taysom Hill nearly enough during the most important...
Cincy Jungle

Homage unveils Bengals Starter Jacket

We’ve got a special offering to announce from our friends at Homage. With the cold weather coming in fast, you’ll want to get some Cincinnati Bengals gear that will keep you warm, and what better way to do so than with the Homage Starter Jacket. Inspired by the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Heat is on Saints HC Dennis Allen after 2-4 start

Dennis Allen's second stint as an NFL head coach is starting to feel a lot like his first. Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals dropped the New Orleans Saints to 2-4. Not even halfway through their season, the Saints are in a precarious place; continue at their current rate and they will be playing meaningless football in November and December. Even though they are currently just a game out of first in the NFC South, they have to expect a team like Tampa Bay with Tom Brady will eventually get it together.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals rookie report: Dax Hill comes up clutch

It was a special weekend for the Cincinnati Bengals’ 2020 and 2021 first-round picks. The 2022 first-rounder helped ensure it at the very end. The third and final snap of Dax Hill’s day came as the deep safety in Cincinnati’s prevent coverage. The New Orleans Saints needed 17 yards to keep their hopes alive on fourth down, but Andy Dalton went for much more than that. He set his sights for Marquez Callaway, being guarded by Eli Apple, down the right sideline.
CINCINNATI, OH

