San Luis Obispo Tribune
Oh, Darling! See Mariah Carey’s Biggest Wardrobe Malfunctions Over the Years: Photos
Shake it off. Mariah Carey is known for her award-winning voice, chart-topping music career and over-the-top performances. The songstress is alwaysdressed to impress, however, she’s suffered major wardrobe malfunctions over the years. The “Emotions” singer experienced a fashion mishap while celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in 2017 with boyfriend Bryan...
'That's Not The Truth, Ellen!': Inside Ellen DeGeneres' Most Uncomfortable Celebrity Moments
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Even with her sugary TV persona and “be kind” mantra, comedian Ellen DeGeneres, former host of the newly-concluded Ellen DeGeneres Show, has become one of daytime television’s most controversial figures, garnering allegations of questionable — if not alarming — behavior from staffers and guests alike. Famously disdained by fellow comic Kathy Griffin, as actor Brad Garrett alleged in a since-deleted post that he knew many people “who were treated horribly by her,” it...
Fans capture Olivia Wilde dancing at boyfriend Harry Styles’ last concert at MSG amid split rumours
Fans have spotted Olivia Wilde dancing and singing in the audience during her boyfriend Harry Styles’ final concert at Madison Square Garden. In footage shared by fans on TikTok and Twitter, Wilde was captured dancing to the tune of Styles’ song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” during Wednesday night’s concert, which marked the conclusion of the singer’s history-making 15-night residency at the New York City venue.
TODAY.com
Jennifer Hudson nails ‘signature’ riffs of Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey and more
Jennifer Hudson is pointing out an undeniable truth about iconic singers. When powerhouse vocalists add melismatic moments to their songs, belting out notes in a way that isn’t written on any sheet music, they each have their own incomparable way of doing it. During a recent episode of Hudson’s...
Days After Accusing Her Mom Of Hitting Her, Britney Spears' Instagram Has Gone Dark Again
On October 10, Britney Spears took to her Instagram and alleged that Lynne Spears, her mother, slapped her for staying out too late while Lynne watched her sons. Now, Britney’s Instagram has gone dark again. TMZ posted a screenshot of the caption where Britney told the story about her...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Pro Sasha Farber Was Rushed Out of Ballroom After Premiere Performance
Following Monday night’s Dancing With the Stars premiere, pro Sasha Farber revealed that he had been rushed out of the ballroom to undergo an emergency surgery. After his incredible performance, Farber revealed that he had to go straight to the dentist for an emergency surgery. Sasha Farber Underwent Emergency...
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Britney Spears says she won't join the entertainment business after conservatorship ends: 'WAY too late'
If you're waiting for Britney Spears to release new music, you might be disappointed. Spears, 40, explained to fans in a lengthy Instagram post shared Sunday that she doesn't want to rejoin the "entertainment industry" after being released from her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer also emphasized that Jennifer Lopez's...
Fox Nation's Sharon Osbourne blasts ‘ignorant’ Don Lemon, ‘cray-cray’ Joy Behar
Fox Nation’s "Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back" namesake Sharon Osbourne blasted "ignorant" CNN host Don Lemon and "cray-cray" ABC News host Joy Behar for wronging her over the years in a new interview. Lemon, who was recently moved from CNN’s primetime lineup to a morning show gig, came...
Sharon Osbourne alleges Meghan Markle only talks to those with ‘a certain bank balance’: ‘Hardly a victim’
Sharon Osbourne is standing by her views on Meghan Markle. In 2021, the former co-host of "The Talk" faced backlash for defending Piers Morgan’s criticism of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following their interview with Oprah Winfrey. The wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne insisted her longtime pal was not a racist for doubting the former American actress’ accusations of racism aimed at the British royal family.
Stunt Gone Wrong: SHOCKING Clip Shows Ginuwine Passing Out As He Rehearses For Criss Angel's Sin City Magic Show
R&B performer Ginuwine reportedly passed out during a magic stunt rehearsal gone wrong, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fortunately, his rep told us the singer (real name: Elgin Baylor Lumpkin) is "OK and he made a full recovery."A shocking new video making its rounds on Thursday showed the Pony hitmaker preparing his dangerous act for Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars, having been submerged in a glass cube filled with water.Moments later, he can seemingly no longer hold his breath as he hits the walls to signal his distress, leading a team of professionals around him to act fast and quickly release...
Emma Slater Got Emotional Watching Selma Blair and Ex Sasha Farber’s ‘DWTS’ Debut: Tears ‘Streaming’ Down My Face
Not a dry eye in the house. Emma Slater broke down in tears watching her estranged husband Sasha Farber‘s first Dancing With the Stars performance with partner Selma Blair. “[My face] was streaming with tears. It’s just something that is so indescribable,” the ballroom pro, 33, told reporters after the season 31 premiere of DWTS on Monday, September 19. “To look at her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me.”
Who Went Home on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31, Week 3?
Last night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars Season 31 left viewers shaken and stirred. DWTS continued its reign on Disney+ with a night devoted to the 60th anniversary of James Bond, complete with all the theatrics that you’d expect from such a chic and exciting theme. If you thought you’d live your entire life without seeing a Jersey Shore star do the rumba to a Tom Jones song, you were wrong. As has been clear over the past two weeks, this season’s cast of stars are more than ready to meet any challenge thrown their way. These celebs? Much like...
Dancing with the Stars 2022 LIVE — Host Tyra Banks slams show for major change ahead of tonight’s episode
AHEAD of tonight's new episode, Dancing With The Stars host Tyra Banks has blasted the show for a major change. The Dancing With The Stars host said that she cannot drink anything due to no commercial breaks, during an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Friday. Tyra was...
I Hate To Break It To You But If You Recognize Any Of These 32 Pictures You Are Officially Old
I don't make the rules. It's just the truth.
‘Dancing with the Stars’ Vinny Guadagnino Says 2009 Is His Most Memorable Year for the Most Obvious Reason Say Fans
'Dancing with the Stars' Vinny Guadagnino admits 2009 is his most favorite year and fans say it's obvious why.
talentrecap.com
Ryan Seacrest Tests Positive for Covid-19, Will This Affect ‘American Idol’?
Ryan Seacrest has shared on Instagram that he tested positive for Covid-19. The American Idol host was recently with the rest of the cast in Las Vegas as they began filming for the upcoming Season 21. Could his illness affect the show?. Ryan Seacrest Tests Positive for Covid-19 “I don’t...
Michigan's Selma Blair Withdraws from 'Dancing With The Stars'
Selma Blair made the announcement on yesterday's episode.
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Pose with All Three Kids for Sweet Family Photo at Pumpkin Patch
Nick Cannon shared a cute photo from his day out with Brittany Bell and their three kids, Rise Messiah, Powerful Queen and Golden Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell are making memories with their three kids. On Wednesday, the Masked Singer host, 42, shared a photo on his Instagram Story from a fall outing with the model, 34, and their three children — daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, and sons Rise Messiah, 4 weeks, and Golden, 6. "Family love🎃❤️," he captioned the sweet shot. The family of five posed in front of...
14 Seriously Hysterical Grandparents Whose Behavior Is Begging To Be Made Fun Of
These grandparents know not the hilarious things they do.
