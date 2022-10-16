Read full article on original website
49ers add quarterback and cornerback to practice squad ahead of Chiefs game
The San Francisco 49ers announced the signing of quarterback Kurt Benkert and cornerback Ka'dar Hollman to the practice squad. To make room, the team has released linebacker Buddy Johnson and kicker Sam Sloman from the practice squad. The 49ers Communications staff provided the following rundowns. Benkert originally entered the NFL...
Yardbarker
Commanders sign QB Jake Fromm to practice squad
Carson Wentz underwent successful surgery on his broken right ring finger on Monday. The Washington Commanders quarterback faces a four-to-six-week timetable to return. Thus, the Commanders have added depth to their quarterback room. The Commanders have signed Jake Fromm to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Donovan Jeter in...
Rams and 49ers Interested in Trade for Christian McCaffrey
The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are joining the Buffalo Bills in the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, both teams are showing interest in acquiring the talented back ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Rams backfield is messy right now, with reports saying...
WDEF
Falcons Back on Top in NFC South
ATLANTA (AP) — Who’s that team at the top of the NFC South?. Yep, it’s the Atlanta Falcons. Six weeks into a season of extremely low expectations, the Falcons (3-3) are tied with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division lead. Making it even...
Minnesota Vikings: 4 takeaways after Week 6 win over Dolphins
The Minnesota Vikings continued to roll, booking their fourth straight win after beating the Miami Dolphins, 24-16, on the road in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. This win propelled the Vikings to solo first place in the NFC West and just a game behind the unbeaten Eagles in their conference. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the Vikings’ victory in Week 6.
Where the Vikings are currently selected to pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Minnesota Vikings currently sit at 5-1 which is a truly excellent start to the Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era. It’s honestly way too early to be thinking about the NFL draft with the success of the Vikings currently, but it is something to monitor out of the corner of your eye throughout the season.
Yardbarker
Who were PFF's highest- and lowest-graded 49ers players vs. Falcons? Plus snap counts
The San Francisco 49ers dropped their record to 3-3 after a 28-14 loss against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6. Today, Pro Football Focus released its grades from the game. Which Niners played well, and who has more work to do?. Below are Pro Football Focus' five highest-graded 49ers players...
NBC Sports
Arthur Smith: Our guys really believe in Marcus Mariota
Marcus Mariota is experiencing a career resurgence with the 3-3 Falcons. The quarterback’s season-high in passing yards is 229, which came in the Week Three victory over the Seahawks. But Mariota was efficient as can be during Sunday’s 28-14 win over the 49ers, completing 13-of-14 passes for 129 yards with two touchdowns. He also put up 50 yards rushing with a TD on six carries.
