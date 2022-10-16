ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Yardbarker

Commanders sign QB Jake Fromm to practice squad

Carson Wentz underwent successful surgery on his broken right ring finger on Monday. The Washington Commanders quarterback faces a four-to-six-week timetable to return. Thus, the Commanders have added depth to their quarterback room. The Commanders have signed Jake Fromm to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Donovan Jeter in...
WASHINGTON, DC
NESN

Rams and 49ers Interested in Trade for Christian McCaffrey

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are joining the Buffalo Bills in the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, both teams are showing interest in acquiring the talented back ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Rams backfield is messy right now, with reports saying...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WDEF

Falcons Back on Top in NFC South

ATLANTA (AP) — Who’s that team at the top of the NFC South?. Yep, it’s the Atlanta Falcons. Six weeks into a season of extremely low expectations, the Falcons (3-3) are tied with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division lead. Making it even...
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Minnesota Vikings: 4 takeaways after Week 6 win over Dolphins

The Minnesota Vikings continued to roll, booking their fourth straight win after beating the Miami Dolphins, 24-16, on the road in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. This win propelled the Vikings to solo first place in the NFC West and just a game behind the unbeaten Eagles in their conference. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the Vikings’ victory in Week 6.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Arthur Smith: Our guys really believe in Marcus Mariota

Marcus Mariota is experiencing a career resurgence with the 3-3 Falcons. The quarterback’s season-high in passing yards is 229, which came in the Week Three victory over the Seahawks. But Mariota was efficient as can be during Sunday’s 28-14 win over the 49ers, completing 13-of-14 passes for 129 yards with two touchdowns. He also put up 50 yards rushing with a TD on six carries.
ATLANTA, GA

