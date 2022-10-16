Read full article on original website
Hempstead Man Gets 25 Years for Molesting Girl, 9, Sending Kids Child Porn on SnapchatTimothy BolgerHempstead, NY
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
Armed Bicyclist Tries to Rob Baldwin McDonald’s Drive ThruTimothy BolgerBaldwin, NY
Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on CameraTimothy BolgerRonkonkoma, NY
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Wanted for Selden burglary
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly burglarized a Selden home. An Adirondack Drive home was burglarized on October 2 at approximately 5 p.m. Assorted jewelry, including the ring, on the right...
Wanted for Centereach and Middle Island Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly used stolen credit cards at two businesses in Centereach and Lake Grove in September. Three men allegedly used a stolen credit card at Walmart, located...
Wanted for Melville Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole a vehicle in Melville in September. A man was dropped off in a white vehicle, possibly a Range Rover on Phaetons Drive on September...
Wanted for Huntington Station burglary
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly burglarized Huntington Station a business in September. A man allegedly broke into Simply Self Storage, located at 670 Jericho Turnpike, on September 8 at approximately...
Wanted for Islandia forcible touching
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly forcibly touched a woman in an Islandia store in August. A man approached a woman who was shopping in Walgreens, located at 1860 Veterans Memorial...
Police seek suspect in petit larceny at outlet store
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Riverhead Police Department are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man they say stole merchandise from the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store at Tanger Outlets on August 20. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads...
4 police officers, 2 others hurt in crash on Long Island
WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Four police officers were among those injured in a crash on Long Island on Tuesday.It happened around 2:15 p.m. at Straight Path and Washington Avenue in Wyandanch.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, Suffolk County Police have not yet released details, but they do say they are investigating a vehicle involved in two hit-and-run crashes, one of which involved a police vehicle.Multiple vehicles were damaged, and at the scene, at least two vehicles were overturned."I heard cops and sirens ... I came out, saw a car on fire and I saw a victim laying on the street, and a police helicopter landed across the field and escorted two people to the hospital," one witness said.A driver, a pedestrian and four officers were taken to a local hospital with injuries. The officers injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.The investigation is ongoing.
Duo Wanted For Stealing Unlocked BMW From Melville Driveway, Authorities Say
Authorities asked the public for help locating two men who are wanted for stealing an SUV that was left unlocked in a driveway on Long Island. A 2019 BMW X5 was stolen from a driveway in Melville at about 7:10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
longisland.com
Man Arrested for DWI with his 9 & 10 Year-Old-Kids in Car
The Nassau County Police Department reports an arrest of a Roosevelt man for Driving While Intoxicated (Leandra’s Law) on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 10:25 PM in Baldwin. According to Police, Officers responded to a 911 call for an auto accident in the vicinity of Forest Avenue and Centennial Avenue. Defendant Anthony Bolasingh, 31, of 191 N. Brookside Avenue was operating a 1999 BMW 540 when he struck a 2018 Toyota Prius operated by a 44- year-old male and then colliding with a pole.
Roosevelt Man Accused Of Driving Drunk With Kids In Car After Crash Injuring Woman In Baldwin
A Long Island man has been charged with alleged aggravated DWI with children in the car. Anthony Bolasingh, age 31, of Roosevelt, was arrested around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Baldwin. According to Nassau County police, officers responded to a 911 call for an auto accident in. Arriving...
Police Search For Trio Accused Of Using Stolen Credit Cards At Lake Grove, Centereach Stores
Authorities are searching for three men who are accused of using stolen credit cards at two businesses on Long Island. Three men used a stolen credit card at Walmart, located at 161 Centereach Mall in Centereach, on Monday, Sept. 5, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Oct. 17. They...
Woman Admits To Driving Drunk In Copiague, Killing Pedestrian In Crash
A woman pleaded guilty to first-degree vehicular manslaughter in a drunk driving crash that killed a 28-year-old man on Long Island last summer. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, that Annmarie Donadeo, of Copiague, admitted to driving while intoxicated and killing Travis Kinard in a crash on Aug. 24, 2021.
longisland.com
Shots Fired into Vehicle During Apparent Centereach Road Rage Incident
Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating after a vehicle with two passengers was shot in Centereach Sunday morning. A 42-year-old South Setauket man was driving a 2019 Chrysler 300 at 10 a.m. southbound on North Washington Avenue near Oxhead Road and was stopped at a stop sign when a dark grey or black Jeep SUV approached the vehicle from behind and crossed into the northbound side of the road to pass the Chrysler at 10 a.m.
Police: 4 men sold drugs disguised as candy at two stores near Suffolk elementary school
Police say four men have been arrested for selling drugs, some disguised as candy bars, at stores in Bay Shore and West Islip.
Police: 2 men wanted for stealing car in Melville
According to police, a man was dropped off in a white vehicle on Phaetons Drive on Sept. 22 at approximately 7:10 a.m.
longisland.com
Suspect Wanted for Breaking into Multiple Huntington Station Storage Units
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who burglarized a business in September. A man broke into Simply Self Storage, located at 670 Jericho Turnpike, on September 8 at approximately 7:45 a.m. and broke...
Police Search For Man Accused Of Forcibly Touching Woman In Islandia Walgreens
Police asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of forcibly touching a woman in a Long Island store. The incident happened in Walgreens, located at 1860 Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia, at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
NBC New York
Driver Deliberately Runs Down 80-Year-Old Woman on Long Island Sidewalk: Police
A deadly hit-and-run in a Long Island neighborhood that left an 80-year-old woman dead may not have been an accident, according to police. A black Subaru with heavy front-end damage was towed away from the scene in West Islip on Monday, with a splintered and scattered fence some of the only remnants of a deadly crash. Police said the woman was inside the car at some point, but got out and started walking home on Tanglewood Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
longisland.com
Police Involved Shooting in East Garden City
The Homicide Squad reports the details of a Police Involved Shooting that occurred in East Garden City on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 2:43 am. According to Detectives, complainant observed two unknown males attempting to open the doors of the Verizon store located at 880 Old Country Road. The complainant stated as he approached the subjects, one of the males pointed what appeared to be a handgun at him, placing him in fear for his life. The complainant quickly drove away and called 911.
longisland.com
Vehicle Stolen during Auto Accident in Lawrence
The Fourth Squad reports on a Robbery that occurred in Lawrence on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 4:30 AM. According to Detectives, a light green sedan with three adult male subjects and a red honda operated by a 54-year-old male victim were involved in auto accident near the intersection of Rockaway Turnpike and Rugby Road. The subjects exited their vehicle and initiated a verbal argument with the victim, resulting in them getting into a physical altercation. The victim was removed from his vehicle and two of the subjects entered his red honda and fled the scene. The third subject re- entered the light green sedan and also fled the scene. Both vehicles were last seen driving northbound on Rockaway Turnpike. No injuries were reported at scene.
