ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

FC Dallas squeezes past Minnesota United in penalty kicks

Alan Velasco scored the deciding goal in a penalty-kick shootout to give FC Dallas a 2-1 win over visiting Minnesota United in a first-round MLS Cup playoffs matchup on Monday in Frisco, Texas. Minnesota's Emanuel Reynoso and Dallas' Facundo Quignon exchanged goals in the second half, and the deadlock continued...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Portland Tribune

Scoresheet: Portland Timbers make moves, working on 2023 roster

Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Winterhawks, college notes and more.MONDAY, OCT. 17 Timbers — The Portland Timbers have declined 2023 contract options for forward/defender Blake Bodily, midfielder George Fochive and goalkeeper Justin Vom Steeg and, as expected, did not exercise a purchase option on defender Josecarlos Van Rankin. The club announced Monday it has exercised 2023 contract options for defenders Zac McGraw and Justin Rasmussen and for forward Diego Gutierrez. The club is in contract discussions with forward Nathan Fogaca. As of Oct. 17, the Timbers roster for 2023: Goalkeepers: David Bingham, Aljaz Ivacic, Hunter Sulte. Defenders:...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy