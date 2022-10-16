Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Winterhawks, college notes and more.MONDAY, OCT. 17 Timbers — The Portland Timbers have declined 2023 contract options for forward/defender Blake Bodily, midfielder George Fochive and goalkeeper Justin Vom Steeg and, as expected, did not exercise a purchase option on defender Josecarlos Van Rankin. The club announced Monday it has exercised 2023 contract options for defenders Zac McGraw and Justin Rasmussen and for forward Diego Gutierrez. The club is in contract discussions with forward Nathan Fogaca. As of Oct. 17, the Timbers roster for 2023: Goalkeepers: David Bingham, Aljaz Ivacic, Hunter Sulte. Defenders:...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO