ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Victims’ families mystified as evidence is tossed from triple murder trial

By Russ McQuaid
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UhFGw_0ibY7IAU00

INDIANAPOLIS — Caden Smith was supposed to be in Marion Superior Court Monday morning to begin his trial for the murders of three friends in some woods on the south side last October.

Instead, he’ll be at home, with a GPS monitoring device strapped to his ankle, as the teenager’s attorney was successful in convincing a judge in Indianapolis to toss out the search warrant that yielded the evidence that tied him to the murders of Abdullah Mubarak, Joseph Thomas and Michael James, Jr.

“It is perplexing when you think there is some type of closure and the evidence, there was enough evidence of a judge to sign off on a warrant, then when that warrant is executed, you find the murder weapon, another gun, drugs, there’s just so much evidence,” said Michael James, Sr. “It’s even bewildering to think how someone would have a heart to do that to know that this overwhelming evidence was present to suppress it.”

16-year-old charged in Oct. triple murder on Indy’s south side

IMPD homicide detectives said they found bullet fragments in the bodies of Thomas and Mubarak that matched a gun that was found in Smith’s house on West Thompson Road in early December.

Smith’s attorney convinced a judge to toss the evidence, which included cell phones and drugs, arguing that the search warrant was invalid, police could not have known they would find the murder weapon at Smith’s house, and, therefore, the 16-year-old’s arrest was without cause.

“It looks like IMPD, they did their job, and they did it actually in a timely manner,” said Gladys Larsen, a former Chicago police officer who is James’ mother. “We’re here today as we’re confused as to why the evidence is being suppressed.”

The Indiana Attorney General is in the process of drafting an appeal to the Indiana Court of Appeals, arguing that the officers had probable cause from credible witnesses that Smith had guns plus testimony from Evelyn Nelson that Thomas told her he was going to meet Smith the day of his killing.

“He said he was going to go out and hang out with his friend Caden, that’s what he told me,” said the grieving mother. “Joseph was a friend to him. Joseph had no idea that his friend would turn around and do this to him.”

Suspect in triple murder ordered released on GPS monitoring after key evidence suppressed

IMPD detectives said they seized Smith’s cell phones and on them a web search indicated he was interested in, “Homicide lawyer cost,” and, “Does freezing a gun remove DNA.”

“I don’t see any officer running into anyone’s home and taking evidence out of the home without a search warrant. I don’t see a judge signing off on a search warrant if it was not probable cause to go into the home,” said Larsen when I asked her professional opinion about the State’s chances of getting the evidence re-entered into the case. “I’m not confident, to be honest.”

Larsen said her son left behind two boys, ages 6 and 4.

While Monday’s trial date has not been reset, there is a status conference between the attorneys and the judge in January.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 36

AP_000388.e7a624b929654878a8c5b858f5ceed74.2235
2d ago

What is wrong with the judge? They’ll keep a juvenile that did far less in custody. Doesn’t make sense with the evidence

Reply(1)
5
Harold Sells Sr
2d ago

No one kills three people and just gets to walks away. There are consequences. Justice will be served, just hoping no innocents are hurt when it's delivered.

Reply(2)
2
JustMe
2d ago

Someone make it make sense. This is just wrong. So very very wrong.

Reply(4)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Court docs: Indy man armed at funeral ‘recklessly’ swung AR-15 after police pursuit led to crash

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man spotted with a firearm while attending a homicide victim’s funeral ended up leading officers on a police pursuit before crashing on I-465 and “recklessly swinging” an AR-15 while fleeing from police on foot. Raymond Bowie, 21, was sentenced on Wednesday to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Muncie woman sentenced after supplying heroin to overdose victim

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman has learned her sentence after she was found guilty of dealing heroin to another woman who then overdosed and died. On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Vera R. Morgan to 32 years in prison for the charge of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death. Another eight years were added […]
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

Albany man found guilty of molesting young children in camper

MUNCIE, Ind. — On Wednesday, a Delaware County jury found a 37-year-old Albany man guilty of five counts of child molestation. Thomas Lee Beall faces between 20 and 50 years in prison for three of his five counts, the other two punishable by between two and 12 years in prison. He will be sentenced on […]
ALBANY, IN
The Exponent

Fight near campus leads to three arrests

Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight on the corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues. Lafayette man Tyrome Nixon Jr., 30, was the aggressor in the fight, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Nixon was allegedly fighting with 22-year-old Luis Mejia-Escobar, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested on...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

3 shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police said three people arrived at area hospitals after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to IU Health West in Avon just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when a woman arrived with a injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say she was pronounced deceased by medical staff. Officers believe she was shot in […]
AVON, IN
WRBI Radio

Greensburg man sentenced after pleading guilty to gun, drug charges

Decatur County, IN — A Greensburg man who entered into a plea agreement on gun and drug charges was handed a 12-year sentence on Monday. Noah Goreham was sentenced by Judge Matthew Bailey in Decatur Superior Court to seven and a half years in prison, with the remaining four and a half years suspended to supervised probation.
GREENSBURG, IN
WISH-TV

Police investigate Anderson man found dead

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Officers from the Anderson Police Department say they found a man dead Tuesday. Police have identified the man as Grover C. McPhaul, 55, of Anderson. Investigators found him in the 1300 block of Locust Street in Anderson. The Madison County Coroner’s Office will release the...
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

FOX59

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy