KVOE
Small grass fire reported near Bushong; details pending after Sunday’s north Lyon County fire
Area firefighters have been dealing with small grass fires the past several days as drought conditions continue. Allen-Admire and Americus firefighters were called to the 300 block of US Highway 56 west of Bushong for a small grass fire around 5:20 am. The fire was reported out around 6:30 am. Further details are currently pending.
KVOE
Two to Newman Regional Health after wreck in north-central Emporia
Two people were hurt in a crash Tuesday evening in Emporia. Two vehicles collided at 12th and Chestnut shortly after 6 pm. Emporia firefighters say they took two people from one of the vehicles to Newman Regional Health for observation and possible treatment with undisclosed injuries. Emporia Police officers have...
KVOE
Reported gas leak leads to rooftop heater issue at Emporia business
A reported possible gas leak at an Emporia business led to another issue Tuesday morning. Emporia Fire responded to MRSK Buildings, 2604 West Highway 50, around 8:10 am. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Michael Nunley says there was a reported smell of natural gas in the building, but a rooftop heating unit apparently malfunctioned and there was no gas leak inside.
KVOE
Emporia woman identified as victim of last week’s east Emporia fatal train-pedestrian incident
🎥: Heat lamp fire causes $200K damage, destroys chicken coop, damages house in Ogden
OGDEN - Around noon on Tuesday, October 18th, fire crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 200 block of William Drive in Ogden. Manhattan Fire Department arrived on scene first, followed by volunteers with Riley County Fire District #1, and found a chicken coop on fire, and the fire had spread to the outer wall of the house.
WIBW
Topeka drivers prepare for delays on SW 21st St. as 3 lanes set to close
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers should be prepared for delays on SW 21st St. as three lanes are closed to install bus pads. Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19, the City of Topeka says Joe Schreiner Concrete Construction will close three lanes of SW 21st to install bus pads. According to the...
KVOE
Emporia Police searching for suspect after alleged vehicle chase, foot pursuit
Emporia Police are looking for a man after what officers say was a pair of connected chases early Wednesday afternoon. Officers say they noticed a traffic stop near 12th and Lawrence around 1 pm. The driver allegedly did not stop and went north before crashing near 15th and Sherwood. A short foot pursuit followed but the suspect got away.
City officials want change in response to vacant house fires
KVOE
Emporia Police completes investigation into Emporia High football alleged battery incident
A decision on formal charges is next, with the Emporia Police investigation into an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team now completed, but there is still no confirmation when it comes to case details as the regular season comes to a close and playoffs await.
21st Street construction in southwest Topeka is ahead of schedule
WIBW
Man killed Monday afternoon in Anderson County crash
WELDA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Anderson County, authorities said. The collision was reported at 4:41 p.m. Monday on US-169 highway at S.W. Missouri Road. The location was about a mile northeast of Welda. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a...
WIBW
Crews battle large brush fire early Monday in North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews worked more than an hour Monday morning to extinguish a large brush fire in North Topeka. The blaze was reported around 7:45 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of N. Kansas Avenue. The fire’s location was east of the Kansas Avenue Bridge and immediately north...
WIBW
Police arrest suspect for fire that collapsed house on SW Polk, spread to three others
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire officials say they arrested a man for arson in connection with a large fire Monday night in Central Topeka. Nathaniel Stanton, 27, was booked on three counts of arson and one count of criminal trespass. A thick plume of smoke from the scene at...
WIBW
Woman struck and killed by train in Emporia identified
KVOE
Red Cross Central Plains division has busy October, November ahead for blood drives
Hurricane Ian did a number on the national blood supply a few weeks ago, and the American Red Cross Central Plains Division is responding with a lengthy list of blood drives this month and next. Red Cross Account Manager Susan Faler says Ian wiped out both blood donation events and...
UPDATE: Arson suspect identified in connection to Topeka house fire
Emporia gazette.com
Victim identified in last week's Amtrak accident
The woman struck by an Amtrak train last week has been identified as 33-year-old Rachel Nicole Raymond of Emporia, police captain Lisa Hayes said. "The accident occurred at the Whildin Street railroad crossing near E. 12th Ave. at 1:36am Tuesday Oct. 11, 2022," Hayes said in a statement. "The investigation is nearly complete pending the final autopsy report. Emporia Police believe the death to be accidental."
Multi-vehicle crash bogs down 21st in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – First responders are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Topeka Monday afternoon. The original call came in to Shawnee County Dispatch at 12:31 p.m. of a crash involving multiple cars, according to dispatchers. This is on 21st Street in between Topeka Boulevard and Kansas Avenue. Dispatchers tell 27 News TPD is […]
One person flown to hospital after head-on crash on K-10
One person was flown to a Kansas City hospital after a two-vehicle head-on crash in western Lawrence Tuesday morning.
Kansas man dies after car crashes into trailer
ANDERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is dead after his car crashed into a trailer in Anderson County. The crash happened at 4:41 p.m. on Oct. 17 on U.S. Highway 169, where it intersects with Southwest Missouri Road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. A Ford F-350 hauling a trailer was turning left onto […]
