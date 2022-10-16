ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KVOE

Two to Newman Regional Health after wreck in north-central Emporia

Two people were hurt in a crash Tuesday evening in Emporia. Two vehicles collided at 12th and Chestnut shortly after 6 pm. Emporia firefighters say they took two people from one of the vehicles to Newman Regional Health for observation and possible treatment with undisclosed injuries. Emporia Police officers have...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Reported gas leak leads to rooftop heater issue at Emporia business

A reported possible gas leak at an Emporia business led to another issue Tuesday morning. Emporia Fire responded to MRSK Buildings, 2604 West Highway 50, around 8:10 am. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Michael Nunley says there was a reported smell of natural gas in the building, but a rooftop heating unit apparently malfunctioned and there was no gas leak inside.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Police searching for suspect after alleged vehicle chase, foot pursuit

Emporia Police are looking for a man after what officers say was a pair of connected chases early Wednesday afternoon. Officers say they noticed a traffic stop near 12th and Lawrence around 1 pm. The driver allegedly did not stop and went north before crashing near 15th and Sherwood. A short foot pursuit followed but the suspect got away.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

City officials want change in response to vacant house fires

TOPEKA (KSNT)- After two vacant house fires yesterday, city officials are eager to bring change to Topeka. Councilwoman Karen Hiller and Christina Valdevia-Alcala have been working to create the “Changing our Culture of Property Maintenance” committee to improve city maintenance. Hiller says one way of preventing vacant house fires is to secure these vacant properties […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

21st Street construction in southwest Topeka is ahead of schedule

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Construction on 21st Street between Fairlawn Road and Crest Drive is expected to finish ahead of schedule, according to the City of Topeka. The project began this morning and was expected to last a week. Both east bound lanes are closed for pavement repair. East and west bound traffic will be restricted to […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man killed Monday afternoon in Anderson County crash

WELDA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Anderson County, authorities said. The collision was reported at 4:41 p.m. Monday on US-169 highway at S.W. Missouri Road. The location was about a mile northeast of Welda. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a...
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Crews battle large brush fire early Monday in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews worked more than an hour Monday morning to extinguish a large brush fire in North Topeka. The blaze was reported around 7:45 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of N. Kansas Avenue. The fire’s location was east of the Kansas Avenue Bridge and immediately north...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Woman struck and killed by train in Emporia identified

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman killed by an Amtrak train last week in Emporia has been identified. Emporia Police say the victim has been identified as Rachel Nicole Raymond, 33, of Emporia. Officials say the accident occurred at the Whildin Street railroad crossing near E. 12th Ave. just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

UPDATE: Arson suspect identified in connection to Topeka house fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A male suspect has been arrested on Monday night in connection to a recent Topeka house fire. The arrest was made by the Topeka Fire Department with help from the Topeka Police Department and the Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office, according to TFD Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. The male suspect, identified as Nathaniel […]
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Victim identified in last week's Amtrak accident

The woman struck by an Amtrak train last week has been identified as 33-year-old Rachel Nicole Raymond of Emporia, police captain Lisa Hayes said. "The accident occurred at the Whildin Street railroad crossing near E. 12th Ave. at 1:36am Tuesday Oct. 11, 2022," Hayes said in a statement. "The investigation is nearly complete pending the final autopsy report. Emporia Police believe the death to be accidental."
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Multi-vehicle crash bogs down 21st in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – First responders are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Topeka Monday afternoon. The original call came in to Shawnee County Dispatch at 12:31 p.m. of a crash involving multiple cars, according to dispatchers. This is on 21st Street in between Topeka Boulevard and Kansas Avenue. Dispatchers tell 27 News TPD is […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Kansas man dies after car crashes into trailer

ANDERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is dead after his car crashed into a trailer in Anderson County. The crash happened at 4:41 p.m. on Oct. 17 on U.S. Highway 169, where it intersects with Southwest Missouri Road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. A Ford F-350 hauling a trailer was turning left onto […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy