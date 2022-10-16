Read full article on original website
What they're saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the Bengals
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints lost 30-26 the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Joe Burrow's return to the Superdome after winning the national championship there for LSU in 2020. Here's what the NFL media is saying about Sunday's game. Saints lose to the Bengals after leaving the window open...
Ja’Marr Chase admits wanting to get fined after game-winning TD for Bengals vs. Saints
Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow was electric in their return to their old stomping grounds in Louisiana. The former LSU QB-WR duo led the Cincinnati Bengals to a big comeback win against the New Orleans Saints. Chase’s return to the SuperDome was capped by a game-winning touchdown in the final drive of the game.
CBS Sports
NFL insider notes: How Vikings went from the league's worst to best in one key metric, plus more from Week 6
When Kevin O'Connell took over the Minnesota Vikings, he knew immediately where to focus his attention. The first-year head coach saw a Vikings team that was downright dreadful at situational football. The 2021 Vikings were the worst in the league that season. By some metrics cobbled together by the staff there, they were actually the worst in modern NFL history at situational ball.
‘I feel good about where we’re at’: Joe Burrow thinks Bengals headed in right direction
The Cincinnati Bengals had been searching for a game in which the offense looked like the 2021 version of itself. And their performance against the Saints in Week 6 was closest they’ve been to resembling last year’s AFC Championship winning offense. It took head coach Zac Taylor, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Burrow a few weeks to figure out what wasn’t going to work this season.
NOLA.com
Jameis Winston described as Saints' 'emergency third quarterback' for Bengals game
If something had happened to Andy Dalton during last Sunday’s 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Taysom Hill would have been tapped to step in as the New Orleans Saints quarterback. Though Jameis Winston suited up for the Week 6 game, Saints coach Dennis Allen made it clear Hill...
FOX Sports
Saints receiver Olave expects to play against Cardinals
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave said he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday night after missing last Sunday's game because of a recent concussion. “I'm ready to get back to it,” Olave, who was drafted 11th overall last spring, said after practice...
Yardbarker
Bengals Film Breakdown: Communication Along O-Line Improving in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow
After four weeks, fans and media started to question whether the Bengals actually fixed anything with their offensive line additions this offseason. Especially after the first two weeks when Joe Burrow took a combined 13 sacks. It looked pretty similar to 2021 when that area of the team was a major weakness.
Guardians make name for themselves with surprise 2022 season
The Guardians made quite a name for themselves this season
