Cincinnati, OH

WWL

What they're saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the Bengals

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints lost 30-26 the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Joe Burrow's return to the Superdome after winning the national championship there for LSU in 2020. Here's what the NFL media is saying about Sunday's game. Saints lose to the Bengals after leaving the window open...
CBS Sports

NFL insider notes: How Vikings went from the league's worst to best in one key metric, plus more from Week 6

When Kevin O'Connell took over the Minnesota Vikings, he knew immediately where to focus his attention. The first-year head coach saw a Vikings team that was downright dreadful at situational football. The 2021 Vikings were the worst in the league that season. By some metrics cobbled together by the staff there, they were actually the worst in modern NFL history at situational ball.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

‘I feel good about where we’re at’: Joe Burrow thinks Bengals headed in right direction

The Cincinnati Bengals had been searching for a game in which the offense looked like the 2021 version of itself. And their performance against the Saints in Week 6 was closest they’ve been to resembling last year’s AFC Championship winning offense. It took head coach Zac Taylor, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Burrow a few weeks to figure out what wasn’t going to work this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Saints receiver Olave expects to play against Cardinals

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave said he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday night after missing last Sunday's game because of a recent concussion. “I'm ready to get back to it,” Olave, who was drafted 11th overall last spring, said after practice...
METAIRIE, LA

