Pearl property owners, rental agent settle racial discrimination lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Justice Department announced that SSM Properties LLC, and Steven and Sheila Maulding, the owners of several apartment complexes in Pearl, Mississippi, and their former rental agent, James Roe, have agreed to pay $123,000 to resolve a racial discrimination lawsuit. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of […]
DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE
The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that Shelley Joseph, the Massachusetts state court judge who allegedly helped a criminal defendant and undocumented immigrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019, will no longer be criminally prosecuted for her actions. Wesley MacGregor, the former court officer who allegedly assisted the same defendant, has also entered into an agreement with the DOJ that will likely mean the end of the criminal case against him as well.
Two Rappers’ Murder Convictions Overturned After Judge Rules Lyrics Used as Evidence May Have Caused Racial Bias
Two rappers in California had their murder conviction overturned after a judge cited the Racial Justice Act as the reason to vacate the charges. According to CNN, Gary Bryant Jr. and Diallo Jackson were given a reprieve by a judge in Northern California after stating that the prosecutors’ introduction of rap lyrics and racialized rhetoric violated the Racial Justice Act.
Rancher sentenced to 11 years in prison for $244 million 'ghost cattle' scheme
A rancher in eastern Washington has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison after bilking two companies out of $244 million over several years in a "ghost cattle" scheme, according to court documents.
Judge overrules special master order for Trump to give 'final' objections on FBI search inventory
U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon on Thursday overruled an order by Special Master Raymond Dearie that said former President Donald Trump needed to provide any "final" objections or disputes regarding the items seized by the FBI during its unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago last month. Last week, Dearie asked the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lawyers in Danny Masterson rape trial attempt to navigate the Scientology minefield
Lawyers on both sides in the upcoming Danny Masterson trial are trying to control how much the Church of Scientology is brought up during the proceedings. While both sides agree that the church itself isn’t on trial, Masterson’s side wants it not to be mentioned at all and the prosecutors want the jury to know about it because they feel it’s relevant, according to the Los Angeles Times.
KELOLAND TV
DOJ files lawsuit against Rapid City hotel
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The United States Department of Justice has filed a federal lawsuit against the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City. In court documents filed Wednesday, the DOJ brings action against Retsel Corporation, the Grand Gateway Hotel, Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino, Connie Uhre and Nicholas Uhre.
New Mexico Federal Judge Says John Eastman Filed Legal Battle over His Seized Phone ‘With the Wrong Court’
A New Mexico federal judge on Friday rejected John Eastman’s request to block the search of his seized phone in a federal criminal probe and order any information collected from it to be destroyed, saying Washington D.C. is the lawful jurisdiction to decide such an issue. A 17-page order...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lawyer Gets Approval To Serve 6ix9ine’s Probation Officer With Trademark Lawsuit
The rapper’s own attorney admitted that he couldn’t even track 6ix9ine down, resulting in a request to withdraw legal counsel. More legal trouble lies ahead for one Tekashi 6ix9ine, according to a report from AllHipHop. The New York-bred rapper is no stranger to causing trouble, though it seems...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Rebuffs Challenge to Police Qualified Immunity Defense
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up a challenge to a legal defense called qualified immunity that has been employed to shield police officers accused of unlawfully using excessive force in a case involving a Michigan police officer who fatally shot a man as he drove away in a car.
Feds release full report of issues at ‘unsafe’ Torrance County Detention Center
ESTANCIA, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal investigators have released the full results of a surprise inspection at the privately owned and operated Torrance County Detention Center in Estancia. Previously, the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General recommended that all inmates be moved elsewhere due to unsatisfactory conditions. The unannounced visit took place over three days in February […]
Owners of Mississippi apartment complexes agree to pay $123,000 to resolve housing discrimination lawsuit
The owners of several apartment complexes in Pearl, Mississippi, and their former rental agent, James Roe, have agreed to pay $123,000 to resolve a racial discrimination lawsuit. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi ruled in August that the defendants had violated the Fair Housing Act by discriminating against Black prospective residents.
Starbucks Workers Sue Company For Defamation Over ‘Kidnapping’ Allegation
They say their reputations were hurt by a manager’s claim that they refused to let her leave the store during a workplace protest.
Supreme Court rejects Black death row inmate's racial bias appeal
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away a Black death row inmate’s appeal that he did not get a fair trial because several jurors had expressed opposition to interracial relationships, prompting Justice Sonia Sotomayor to suggest that the conviction may have been tainted. The majority conservative...
DOJ Says $139 Million Will Go To Hiring More Cops: What That Can Mean For Black People
Here's what that may mean for Black folks. The post DOJ Says $139 Million Will Go To Hiring More Cops: What That Can Mean For Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
Conception Boat Captain Indicted Again in California Federal Court for 2019 Fire That Killed 34 People
Federal prosecutors are again pursuing criminal charges against the captain of a diving boat over a fire in 2019 that killed 34 people. A grand jury returned a new indictment against Jerry Nehl Boylan on Tuesday, about six weeks after U.S. District Judge George H. Wu in Los Angeles dismissed the original criminal case against him because prosecutors didn’t accuse Boylan of acting with gross negligence.
Strictly Legal: No unilateral anonymity for alleged rape victim
A Liberty University student who alleges that a fellow student raped her cannot proceed anonymously in her federal lawsuit against Liberty and the fellow student. The Virginia-based court found that the student’s decision to name the fellow student in her suit meant that she waived her own ability to proceed as Jane Doe.
US News and World Report
Starbucks Sued for Accusing Unionized Workers of Assault, Kidnapping
(Reuters) -Starbucks Corp was sued on Monday by eight employees at a unionized South Carolina store who said the company falsely accused them of criminal conduct after they demanded a raise from their manager. The workers filed a lawsuit in South Carolina state court against Starbucks and the manager at...
$1.2M settlement reached in feds’ slaughterhouse raid targeting Grainger Co. immigrant workers
A $1.175 million settlement has been reached in a lawsuit over federal agents’ treatment of Latino workers at a Grainger County slaughterhouse, court records show. The proposed settlement agreement was filed late Wednesday in U.S. District Court. It still requires approval from U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough. According to the settlement, the seven Latino workers […] The post $1.2M settlement reached in feds’ slaughterhouse raid targeting Grainger Co. immigrant workers appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
US News and World Report
Trump Ally Clark Asks U.S. Court to Block Disciplinary Charges Against Him
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Justice Department attorney Jeffrey Bossert Clark asked a federal court on Monday to intervene in a legal disciplinary case pending against him over his efforts to help former President Donald Trump overturn his 2020 election loss. In his lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the...
