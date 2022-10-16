Read full article on original website
Maisie Williams calls Spider-Man: No Way Home ‘biggest film disappointment of the year’
Maisie Williams has torn into Spider-Man: No Way Home, calling it the “biggest film disappointment of the year”..The Game of Thrones actor was asked to name a recent film that didn’t live up to its promise on an episode of her podcast, and she selected the Marvel film, which was released in December 2021.“My biggest film disappointment was the new Spider-Man – it just wasn't my fave,” she said in a clip from Frank Film Club that is doing the rounds on TikTok.“They had Benedict Cumberbatch come in and play Doctor Strange, and then they had the three Spider-Men...
Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson brushes off bad reviews by highlighting Rotten Tomatoes score
Dwayne Johnson has hit out at Black Adam’s critics in a post celebrating the film’s commercial success.The film, in which Johnson play the DC antihero, was mauled by reviewers in the week before the film’s release on Friday (21 October).Consequently, Black Adam has a 41 per cent critic score on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, which at the time of writing was based on 209 reviews. However, film fans have rated it highly, meaning the film currently has an impressive audience score of 90 per cent.Johnson celebrated this feat on Twitter, writing: “This phenomenal 90% AUDIENCE SCORE for #BlackAdam...
