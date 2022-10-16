ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31 Will Air Two Episodes the Week of Oct. 17: Themes and Elimination Details

By Lauren Anderson
 2 days ago

Episode 5 of Dancing with the Stars marks the halfway point of season 31. With the show’s big move to Disney+, week 5 will air over the course of two nights: Oct. 17 and Oct. 18. Find out what to expect from the two-night special airing this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hlZQ0_0ibY730q00
‘Dancing with the Stars’ Promotional Image | Disney+

‘Dancing with the Stars’ brings back ‘Most Memorable Year’ in season 31

In season 28, Dancing with the Stars showrunners cut the “Most Memorable Year” episode, a fan-favorite theme night that gave a glimpse into the most meaningful moments from the contestants’ lives. “We’re not doing one week dedicated to their stories this season,” the show said in a statement. “But we’ve been sharing a few each week throughout the season.”

“Most Memorable Year” wasn’t included in season 29 or 30, either. However, with the show’s move to Disney+ and the return of Conrad Green, the fan-favorite theme night is making it’s return in season 31. The contestants will perform to meaningful songs inspired by their lives on Monday, Oct. 17.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31 contestants will perform three times in week 5

“Most Memorable Year” isn’t the only dance the cast of celebrity competitors will have to perform on Monday night. Another episode of Dancing with the Stars will stream live on Disney+ on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The theme is “Prom Night.”

On top of performing another new dance style, each couple will have to compete in a dance marathon in part 2 of week 5. At publication, it’s unclear if this will be like the face-off dances the show has done in the past, the group dances usually done during the Halloween episode, or something entirely different. Fans will have to tune in on Tuesday to find out how the dance marathon is being handled, including how those additional points will impact the competition.

Week 5 will likely feature a double elimination

So far, Jason Lewis, Teresa Giudice, Cheryl Ladd, and Sam Champion have been eliminated. That leaves 12 remaining competitors and six weeks left in the competition (including week 5).

As such, fans can likely expect a double elimination after week 5’s performances. A double elimination will keep things on schedule for the pre-holiday finale.

Remember, fan votes play a big part in keeping celebrities in the competition. Here’s how to vote now that DWTS has moved to Disney+ .

Michael Bublé night is slated for Oct. 24

As Green explained to Entertainment Weekly ahead of the season, the music of Michael Bublé will inspire the dances each couple performs on Oct. 24. Bublé will also assist on the judges’ panel and perform that evening.

“Michael performed on the show years ago, and he’s a brilliant guy,” Green told the outlet. “He’s a really good friend of Derek’s [Hough], and it’s probably their friendship that has finally got him to come and give us a whole night of his music and judge along.”

Watch new episodes of Dancing with the Stars weekly on Disney+. Don’t forget to tune in Monday and Tuesday the week of Oct. 17 to see performances for “Most Memorable Year,” “Prom Night,” and a dance off.

