‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3: When Do New Episodes Drop?

Love Is Blind Season 3 hits Netflix with new episodes on Oct. 19 , but the reality show doesn’t drop all the episodes at once. On one hand, it keeps everyone from binging it in one sitting. It allows us to reflect on what we saw, ponder the meaning of life, and whatnot. On the other hand, I am an Olympic-level binge-watcher, and I want everything immediately. So, when do new episodes of Love Is Blind premiere throughout season 3? We’ve got you covered.

The first four episodes of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 premiere on Oct. 19, 2022

Because the people at Netflix aren’t animals, they’re giving us four new episodes when Love Is Blind Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. This means we get to watch the first four hours of a new batch of people trying to find their soulmate without ever seeing their face before proposing. Vanessa and (Obviously) Nick Lachey return as our hosts to guide us on this sacred journey. Love Is Blind always starts with a large number of cast members, but only a precious few propose and make it to the next stage in the series. The group speed dates through several people before they hopefully find the person they want to marry. How many couples we get this year is still up in the air, but we’ll likely find out in the first four episodes.

3 new episodes drop on Oct. 26 and on Nov. 2

Don’t get too cozy with the idea of diving into four hours of Love Is Blind every week, though. The following week on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Netflix gives us only three new episodes. Previous seasons of the show featured the couples who become engaged going on a honeymoon of sorts. This allows everyone to get to study their person’s face up close and memorize each and every detail. Plus, I all but guarantee we see their first arguments as a couple.

When the stars see the other cast members they connected with or possibly proposed to, it almost always causes drama. Insecurities of everyone bubble to the top as they wonder, “Did I make the wrong choice? Why did I sign up for this?” While it might cause some emotional strain on them, it keeps us entertained, and really, that’s all we want.

Thankfully, we only have to wait a week before we get the next three episodes. Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 8, 9, and 10 hit the streamer on Nov. 2.

The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 finale and reunion premieres on Nov. 9

And the episodes of Love Is Blind that everyone waits for are the finale and the reunion. The conclusion shows us which couples go through with their plans to marry and which ones decide to say, “I do not.” For Love Is Blind Season 3, the finale and the reunion land on Netflix on Wednesday, Nov. 9. So, while you might not enjoy the return to weekly releases for your reality television fix, at least it’s not a terribly long wait.

Tune in to Netflix on Oct. 19 to watch Love Is Blind Season 3!

