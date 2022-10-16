ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3: When Do New Episodes Drop?

By Whitney Danhauer
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Love Is Blind Season 3 hits Netflix with new episodes on Oct. 19 , but the reality show doesn’t drop all the episodes at once. On one hand, it keeps everyone from binging it in one sitting. It allows us to reflect on what we saw, ponder the meaning of life, and whatnot. On the other hand, I am an Olympic-level binge-watcher, and I want everything immediately. So, when do new episodes of Love Is Blind premiere throughout season 3? We’ve got you covered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ejk0N_0ibY728700
‘Love Is Blind’ | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

The first four episodes of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 premiere on Oct. 19, 2022

Because the people at Netflix aren’t animals, they’re giving us four new episodes when Love Is Blind Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. This means we get to watch the first four hours of a new batch of people trying to find their soulmate without ever seeing their face before proposing. Vanessa and (Obviously) Nick Lachey return as our hosts to guide us on this sacred journey. Love Is Blind always starts with a large number of cast members, but only a precious few propose and make it to the next stage in the series. The group speed dates through several people before they hopefully find the person they want to marry. How many couples we get this year is still up in the air, but we’ll likely find out in the first four episodes.

RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’ Star Iyanna Moved Out of Her Home with Jarrette Before ‘After the Altar’ Filmed

3 new episodes drop on Oct. 26 and on Nov. 2

Don’t get too cozy with the idea of diving into four hours of Love Is Blind every week, though. The following week on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Netflix gives us only three new episodes. Previous seasons of the show featured the couples who become engaged going on a honeymoon of sorts. This allows everyone to get to study their person’s face up close and memorize each and every detail. Plus, I all but guarantee we see their first arguments as a couple.

When the stars see the other cast members they connected with or possibly proposed to, it almost always causes drama. Insecurities of everyone bubble to the top as they wonder, “Did I make the wrong choice? Why did I sign up for this?” While it might cause some emotional strain on them, it keeps us entertained, and really, that’s all we want.

Thankfully, we only have to wait a week before we get the next three episodes. Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 8, 9, and 10 hit the streamer on Nov. 2.

The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 finale and reunion premieres on Nov. 9

And the episodes of Love Is Blind that everyone waits for are the finale and the reunion. The conclusion shows us which couples go through with their plans to marry and which ones decide to say, “I do not.” For Love Is Blind Season 3, the finale and the reunion land on Netflix on Wednesday, Nov. 9. So, while you might not enjoy the return to weekly releases for your reality television fix, at least it’s not a terribly long wait.

Tune in to Netflix on Oct. 19 to watch Love Is Blind Season 3!

RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

My 600-lb Life's Robin now looks unrecognisable with transformed body

Robin McKinley decided enough was enough, and went to pay Dr. Nowzaradan on My 600-lb Life a visit in Houston. She initially weighed 648 pounds on the scale before embarking on a weight loss journey. The TLC show follows the lives of people in America weighing over 600 lbs, and...
KANSAS STATE
The List

Alexis Mitchell On Getting Married At First Sight - Exclusive Interview

Getting married is a huge decision for anyone, but it's a much bigger leap of faith when you don't know the person you're meeting at the end of the aisle. That's exactly what the couples on Lifetime's "Married At Frist Sight" signed on for. A team of experts selects cast members and their future partners, and the couples don't meet or even see each other until the moment of their wedding.
The Independent

Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall

Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Kim & Pete Broke Up—She Was ‘Totally Exhausted’ by Their Age Difference

End of an era. Since the shocking news of their split, many Kete fans have been asking: Why did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up? It seems like scheduling, age differences and different personalities were some of the reasons why the former Saturday Night Live star and The Kardashians star split. A source confirmed to Page Six on August 5, 2022, that Kim and Pete had broken up after nine months of dating. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” the insider said. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
International Business Times

Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
OK! Magazine

Mila Kunis Felt Standing Ovation For Will Smith Following Oscars Slap Was 'Insane'

Mila Kunis was is disbelief when Will Smith received a standing ovation after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The That 70's Show actress revealed that while watching the telecast, she and husband Ashton Kutcher did not leap to their feet when the King Richard star won his gold statue for Best Actor in a Leading Role, something that occurred moments after the ordeal.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

207K+
Followers
117K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy