How Prince William Corrected Prince George When He Told Princess Charlotte He Was ‘Better Than’ Her at Soccer

By Katie Rook
 2 days ago

Prince William reportedly makes no difference between Prince George and Princess Charlotte regarding soccer. According to one source who met William at Kensington Palace, the future king responded with an important lesson for his children when his oldest son said he was “better than” his only sister.

Notably, the Prince of Wales is more than a spectator. He’s president of the Football Association in England and frequently cheers on the national women’s team, too. So, what did William reportedly think of George telling Charlotte his soccer skills are superior to hers?

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Kate Middleton | Ashley Crowden/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William said Princess Charlotte is a ‘budding’ soccer star

While visiting the England Women’s team at St. George’s Park, they gave William shirts for his three children , and he laughed when he saw Charlotte’s. He shared with the team that his soccer-loving daughter had asked him to send them a message.

“Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she is really good at goal. She said, ‘Please tell them that,'” William told them, as requested (per Hello ). He added, “She’s a budding star for the future.”

But just because William thinks Charlotte is a “budding” soccer star doesn’t mean everyone else would agree. And he intervened on her behalf when her older brother George diminished her skills.

Prince William told Prince George that Princess Charlotte could be ‘as good as’ him at soccer

William hosted a tea at Kensington Palace for winners of the Diana Award in 2019. There he spoke to a teen named Olivia Hancock, who was being recognized for work promoting gender equality in sports.

As older brothers sometimes do, George reportedly teases Charlotte . And Hancock shared that William talked about his children, revealing what he says to George when he taunts Charlotte while they play soccer.

“… When Charlotte’s in goal, George says to her …, ‘Charlotte, I’m better than you,'” Hancock disclosed (per Elle ). She said William told her he responded by telling his son, “Charlotte could be as good as you.”

Hancock added, “It’s great to hear that Prince William is saying that to George.”

Prince William and Princess Charlotte root for soccer teams together, but it isn’t her favorite sport

As president of England’s Football Association, William has frequently supported the Lionesses, the national women’s soccer team. And Charlotte is now old enough to join in the fun.

In a video recorded in 2022, the little princess sat with her father as he wished the Lionesses luck on a match in the finals. “Good luck. I hope you win,” Charlotte smiled before saying, “Bye.”

However, though Charlotte is a soccer star in the making, that’s not her favorite sport. According to a video shared by the Royal Family Channel , she said she likes gymnastics when asked what activity she most enjoys.

“A lot of cartwheels going around the house,” William shared, and Kate added, “Yeah. Charlotte spends most of her time upside down. Either handstands or cartwheels.”

Maria Carrion
2d ago

Good. That daddy told George, girls can be as good as man!

