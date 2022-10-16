ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

University of Tennessee, fined over fans rushing the field, asks for donations for new goalposts

By Colleen Guerry, Nexstar Media Wire, Hope McAlee
Queen City News
Queen City News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41yZTF_0ibY6lbe00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE / WKRN ) — The University of Tennessee has been fined for its fans storming the football field at Neyland Stadium Saturday after the Volunteers beat the University of Alabama for the first time since 2006 .

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced Tennessee will incur a $100,000 fine for violating the league’s access to competition area policy. This is the second time that Tennessee has been fined for this policy, with the first being after a basketball game against Florida in 2006, according to the SEC.

Tennessee turns to fans to raise money for new goalposts at Neyland Stadium

The policy states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

As soon as the Tennessee-Alabama game ended with a last-minute, 40-yard field goal — bringing the final score to 52-49 — fans from the sold-out stands flooded the field. Staff from Nexstar’s WATE was at the stadium and captured the moment on video, which you can watch below.

Fans rushing the field after Tennessee’s last-minute win over Alabama. (WATE Staff)

Tennessee fans then tore down the goalposts , carried them out of Neyland Stadium, and threw them into the Tennessee River.

VIDEO: Tennessee goal posts torn down in win over Alabama

Following the excitement, Tennessee Football tweeted on Sunday, “Y’all remember how we tore the goalposts down, hauled em out of Neyland and dumped em in the Tennessee River? Yeah that was awesome. Anywho, turns out that in order to play next week’s game, we need goalposts on our field. Could y’all help us out?”

The university included a link to a fundraising page , which said philanthropic annual gifts made to the My All Campaign would go toward purchasing new goalposts. Suggested payment amounts include $16 (“Seasons since Vols beat Alabama”), $52.49 (“Final score of the breathtaking game”), and $1,019.15 (“Capacity of the sold out Neyland Stadium”).

As of 5 p.m. CT Sunday, roughly $42,000 had been raised, which is about 27% of the goal.

“It’s great to be a Tennessee Vol!” Dolly celebrates win

Once Tennessee pays its SEC fine, it will be deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund, the conference noted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama, Tennessee Referee News

Alabama fans unaccustomed to handling defeat are taking the time-honored path of blaming the referees. On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Along with allowing 567 total yards, Alabama got penalized 17 times for 130 yards. The home team, on the other hand, got six flags for 39 yards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Proof That Tennessee Fans Showed Everyone How Not To Win

The University of Alabama has had many rivalry games throughout the football seasons. There are a few select games that are huge for us year after year. Everyone knows that Alabama is the top dog when it comes to college football. When you're on top, everyone wants to make a name off of beating you on any given Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldog Legend David Pollack Thinks Tennessee Should Be No. 1

ATHENS - After a crazy weekend of college football, it’s been “hot take city” across the country as far as who should be the No. 1 team in the country. According to the polls, and most college football “experts”, Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs are the top team in college football after dominating Vanderbilt 55-0 over the weekend.
KNOXVILLE, TN
allfortennessee.com

Down Goes Bama: Get Your Tennessee Volunteers Shirts Now

Rocky Top was rockin’ on Saturday night as the Vols downed Alabama. So now is the perfect time for some new Tennessee Volunteers shirts from BreakingT. As you already know, it had been a long time since Tennessee beat Alabama. The Tide had won 15-straight games dating back to 2006. But Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal snapped it. And Rocky Top (rightfully) went crazy. We know you’re still riding high, which is why you need some new Tennessee Volunteers shirts from BreakingT.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Fan Injury News

It's been a long time since Tennessee fans had something to cheer for. So much so that one fan should've stretched before celebrating the Vols win over Bama this past weekend. After hitting the kick that delivered the Volunteers from a 16th-straight Crimson Tide loss, a longtime Tennessee fan actually tore his ACL after jumping up and down in ecstasy:
KNOXVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

It’s Good: Tennessee surpasses expectations in goalpost fundraiser

University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White admitted leaning into wild enthusiasm while soliciting alumni funding to pay for the goalposts brought down and carried out of Neyland Stadium Saturday. In 48 hours, the VolStarter crowdsourcing account surpassed its goal and collected more than $148,000 while the Knoxville school already...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Message To Players After Tennessee Loss

Alabama suffered its first loss of the season at Tennessee on Saturday, but the Crimson Tide still has plenty to play for. If Alabama wins out to finish 11-1, it will win the SEC West and play for the conference title. Should 'Bama win the SEC championship, it will be back in the College Football Playoff.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
country1025.com

Kelsea Ballerini And Kenny Chesney Attend Historic Tennessee Game

It was a big party in Knoxville, Tennesse, on Saturday (10/15) when, after 15 years of losing to No. 3 Alabama, the No. 6 Tennessee Vols football team won with a score of 52-49. The fans rushed to the field, and at the top of the stadium, there to witness the party, were Knoxville natives Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

Is Chesapeake’s in Gatlinburg worth it? An honest review

The best dining experience in the Smokies isn’t a barbecue place. It isn’t one of the dozen or so flap–jackery establishments littered about the region. It isn’t even a massive family dining spot where they stuff you with meatloaf and taters. The best dining experience –...
GATLINBURG, TN
Outsider.com

Morgan Wallen Celebrates UT Win Over Alabama With Acoustic Performance at Knoxville Bar: VIDEO

While celebrating the University of Tennessee’s incredible win over Alabama, Morgan Wallen hit the spotlight for an acoustic performance at a Knoxville bar. While hanging out at Peyton Manning’s new bar, Saloon 16, Morgan Wallen did an acoustic performance after the big game. Prior to the big win, Wallen was seen hanging out with Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Neyland Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Bloodshed intensifies in recent days

It really seemed like things might be getting better. Despite a record-breaking number of homicides in Knoxville last year, there had been noticeably less bloodshed on city streets so far in 2022. Then October hit, and for some reason the bullets started flying. They haven’t stopped yet. In fact...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WXII 12

Pastor once declared dead able to squeeze wife’s hand

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Wilkes County pastor who was once declared dead but who’s alive is becoming more responsive, according to his family. Ryan Marlow’s wife, Megan Marlow told WXII 12 that she and her family have been in Tennessee getting additional care for her husband since late September.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

60K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy