Vandalism in Wheeler County

The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person or persons who damaged buildings in Glenwood at some point before the early morning hours of this past Monday. Chief Deputy Richie Floyd reported that around 7:20 Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office responded to City Hall where they found that someone had broken the windows of the building. It was later discovered that four other buildings in the city had sustained broken windows as well.
Car hits electric pole after chase ends in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase ended with a car into an electric pole in Garden City. According to Garden City Police, the chase started in Port Wentworth. Police say the driver of the car knocked down an electric pole in Garden City trying to get away. The...
Savannah police investigating hit-and-run death of 20-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a hit and run crash on I-516 that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Around 10:20 p.m. yesterday, officers responded to northbound I-516 at Ogeechee Road and discovered an adult woman in the roadway suffering from injuries consistent with being struck […]
Ribbon cutting held for distribution facility in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution facility officially opened its doors in Effingham County. MerchSource held a ribbon cutting yesterday. The 518,000 square foot facility is in the Savannah Portside International Park off Interstate 16. MerchSource distributes consumer products to some of the nation’s largest retailers. That...
Downtown Savannah residents express concerns about homelessness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On any given night, there are people relying on sidewalks, benches and tents for beds. Since the start of 2022, 1,118 people in Savannah are struggling with homelessness, according to the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless. Of that number, 512 are living outside, which is down from 2020. On Tuesday night, […]
Police: Missing Savannah toddler's remains were put in dumpster, taken to landfill

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above Drone Video: Search begins on landfill. Update 6 p.m.: The Chatham County police chief says he has "every belief" that they will find Quinton somewhere in the Waste Management landfill. But the search won't be easy, is expected to take several days, require dozens of personnel and the outcome - in the words of the FBI - is uncertain.
Chatham County Police searching for missing man

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man who left home and did not return. According to police, Derek Ramone San Juan, 30, left home on Saturday without his cell phone and medication and has not returned to the home located on Dukes Way. Police describe […]
Weekly COVID Report | Monday, October 17, 2022

In this weekly COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status remains LOW by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide remains LOW. Two local pharmacies, Forest Heights Pharmacy and McCook’s Pharmacy, have made Grice Connect aware that they have new Bivalent Moderna and Bivalent Pfizer Covid-19 boosters available. These...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
