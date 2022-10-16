Read full article on original website
WJCL
School District: Georgia bus driver arrested for DUI, with students on the bus
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence while driving their afternoon route with students on the bus. According to the Wayne County School district, the incident happened Tuesday afternoon and there were two students on the bus. 2 Mega Millions...
Traffic Alert | Overturned Tractor Trailer at South Main and Veterans Memorial
Bulloch County 911 dispatched the Statesboro Police Department to an overturned tractor trailer on Monday, October 17, 2022 around 6:20 pm. SPD and GSP units arrived to find a overturned tractor trailer at South Main street and Veterans Memorial Parkway. There were no reported injuries in the accident. The tractor...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Vandalism in Wheeler County
The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person or persons who damaged buildings in Glenwood at some point before the early morning hours of this past Monday. Chief Deputy Richie Floyd reported that around 7:20 Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office responded to City Hall where they found that someone had broken the windows of the building. It was later discovered that four other buildings in the city had sustained broken windows as well.
wtoc.com
Car hits electric pole after chase ends in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase ended with a car into an electric pole in Garden City. According to Garden City Police, the chase started in Port Wentworth. Police say the driver of the car knocked down an electric pole in Garden City trying to get away. The...
2 People Injured After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a motor vehicle crash on Sunday that injured two people. The crash happened on Northbound I-95 at Highway 21 near Port Wentworth around 5:25 p.m.
Statesboro City Council recognizes employees and community organizations
The Statesboro City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. At the meeting the Mayor and council members recognized First Baptist Church, Safe Haven and employees Jimmy Murray and Layne Phillips. Recognitions/Public Presentations:. A) Presentation of a key to the City to First...
Interstate reopens after accident on I-95 at HWY-21 near Port Wentworth
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — An accident that occurred on I-95 at HWY-21 led to lane closures on the interstate near Port Wentworth on October 16. A Toyota Highlander pulling a trailer was traveling north in the middle lane of Interstate 95 northbound at mile marker 109 when a motorcycle hit the rear of the […]
Mayor Van Johnson talks concerns about more homeless people downtown
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson went into more detail Tuesday about why the city decided to clear out the homeless encampment on President St. The mayor says the decision came after he and City Manager Jay Melder toured the area, following a fire there earlier this month. He says they saw lots of […]
wtoc.com
Hyundai electric vehicle plant groundbreaking ceremony expected to be held Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officials from the Savannah Economic Development Authority have confirmed that an invite-only ceremony will be held Tuesday October 25th in Bryan County. That ceremony will be for the groundbreaking of what is being dubbed as Hyundai Motor Groups’ Metaplant America. The groundbreaking will mark the...
Savannah police investigating hit-and-run death of 20-year-old
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a hit and run crash on I-516 that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Around 10:20 p.m. yesterday, officers responded to northbound I-516 at Ogeechee Road and discovered an adult woman in the roadway suffering from injuries consistent with being struck […]
wtoc.com
Ribbon cutting held for distribution facility in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution facility officially opened its doors in Effingham County. MerchSource held a ribbon cutting yesterday. The 518,000 square foot facility is in the Savannah Portside International Park off Interstate 16. MerchSource distributes consumer products to some of the nation’s largest retailers. That...
Missing 14-year-old Augusta girl may be headed to Screven County, investigators say
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old. Tacalyn Armour was last seen on October 15th on Eagle Rock Road, not too far from Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. Tacalyn was wearing dark colored leggings and a black pullover jacket. The teen may be […]
Downtown Savannah residents express concerns about homelessness
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On any given night, there are people relying on sidewalks, benches and tents for beds. Since the start of 2022, 1,118 people in Savannah are struggling with homelessness, according to the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless. Of that number, 512 are living outside, which is down from 2020. On Tuesday night, […]
WJCL
Police: Missing Savannah toddler's remains were put in dumpster, taken to landfill
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above Drone Video: Search begins on landfill. Update 6 p.m.: The Chatham County police chief says he has "every belief" that they will find Quinton somewhere in the Waste Management landfill. But the search won't be easy, is expected to take several days, require dozens of personnel and the outcome - in the words of the FBI - is uncertain.
Police search Georgia landfill for missing toddler's remains
SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — The search for a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police shifted Tuesday to a landfill outside Savannah where investigators planned to start sifting through trash for the child's remains. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said investigators had evidence that prompted the...
WRDW-TV
Burke County Sheriff’s Office releases receipts after spending allegations
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office released the transaction details from the credit card commissioners say they did not authorize. In a letter, Sheriff Williams says access to the credit cards allows them to be active in the community and meet “normal obligations.”. Full Letter:
WTGS
Man located at Savannah crash scene found with gunshot wound, dies at hospital: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah police are investigating an Oct. 16 shooting and single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old man. Officers say they responded to Mundy and Weldon streets around 8 p.m., for an overturned sedan and discovered the driver, Rashard Kinlaw, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Chatham County Police searching for missing man
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man who left home and did not return. According to police, Derek Ramone San Juan, 30, left home on Saturday without his cell phone and medication and has not returned to the home located on Dukes Way. Police describe […]
Weekly COVID Report | Monday, October 17, 2022
In this weekly COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status remains LOW by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide remains LOW. Two local pharmacies, Forest Heights Pharmacy and McCook’s Pharmacy, have made Grice Connect aware that they have new Bivalent Moderna and Bivalent Pfizer Covid-19 boosters available. These...
WJCL
Liberty County officials: Bear destroys inside of a car after locking himself inside of the vehicle
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — Above File Video: Deer Smashes through window of Hinesville Sheriff's Department. Check out the damage to a vehicle after Liberty County Officials say a bear got trapped inside. Officials say they received a phone call about a potential vehicle break-in, and when they arrived on...
