marktechpost.com
Meet ‘DreamFusion,’ An Effective AI Technique That Uses Machine Learning To Synthesize 3D Models From Text Prompts
By prompting a text-to-image model we can generate images of a wide variety of objects. With clever prompting, it’s also possible to synthesize different perspectives of a specific object:. The question researchers at Google posed is: can we integrate these perspectives into a single, coherent 3d object?. NeRF. Consider...
marktechpost.com
Latest Machine Learning Research At Apple Proposes ‘DD-GloVe,’ A Train-Time Debiasing Algorithm To Learn Word Embeddings By Leveraging Dictionary Definitions
Word embeddings can capture semantic and syntactic similarities between words meaningfully. Word2Vec, GloVe, and FastText are popular embeddings. Despite the growing popularity of contextual word embeddings such as BERT embeddings and ELMo, current research continues to use static word embeddings as input to its cutting-edge algorithms in downstream natural language processing and computer vision applications. Despite its efficiency, biases in word embeddings show negative associations between some ideas. The researchers initially discovered that the distance between man and woman is comparable to that between programmer and housewife. Similar phenomena in word embeddings lead to biassed readings in the word analog task, with specific terms associated with gender, racial, and religious prejudices. If used in downstream tasks, biased word embeddings would generate allocational and representational damages.
marktechpost.com
Researchers from MIT and Microsoft Propose a Practical and Robust Video Conferencing Method Called Gemino That Uses Neural Compression System
We all saw the importance of good-quality video conferencing tools during COVID lockdowns. Education, entertainment, work meetings, and family visits became video conferences, and we spent hours finding the tool that gave us the best visual quality. The face-to-face communication continued via our screens when the faces were distant. However,...
marktechpost.com
Latest Robotics Research Releases ‘Hora’: A Single Policy Capable of Rotating Diverse Objects With a Dexterous Robot Hand
In this article, UC Berkeley and Meta researchers demonstrate how an adaptive controller can be trained to rotate various objects over the z-axis using the fingers of a multi-fingered robot hand. They called it ‘Hora’: a single policy capable of rotating diverse objects with a dexterous robot hand. Hora is trained entirely in simulation and directly deployed in the real world.
marktechpost.com
CMU Researchers Introduce a Content-based Search Engine for Modelverse, a Model-Sharing Platform that Contains a Diverse Set of Deep Generative Models
The goal of the content-based model search is introduced, which tries to locate the most relevant deep image generative models that fulfill a user’s input query. As indicated in the graphic below, a user can receive a model based on its ability to synthesize images that fit an image query (e.g., a landscape shot), text query (e.g., African animals), sketch query (e.g., a drawing of a standing cat), or resemblance to a provided query model. But why is a model search based on helpful content? Deep generative models are being developed as the foundation for content creation software and applications. They are no longer just the results of scientific studies.
argusjournal.com
Frontera Group and Intellimedia Networks to Launch Enhanced Media Asset Discovery for Mixie AI 2.0 Solution
A Demo of the AI-based Metadata Extraction Tool Will Be Available Soon. DALLAS, TEXAS, Oct. 18, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Frontera Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: FRTG) (“Frontera,” “Frontera Group” or “the Company”), a technology-focused strategic acquirer of revenue-generating companies and intellectual property (IP), today announced that it will be launching an enhanced version of Intellimedia Network’s Mixie AI 2.0 media asset discovery solution, enabling companies and content creators with large video repositories to better search and utilize video content.
marktechpost.com
Check Out How These Illinois Tech AI Researchers Extracted Personal Information From Anonymous Cell Phone Data Using Machine Learning
Many people who regularly use social media, cell phones, home security cameras, and location trackers don’t realize the full extent of their data. They have no idea that the information they have gathered can be replicated by others using machine learning (ML) techniques. The consequence is that users are always at risk of having their anonymized information de-anonymized by ML algorithms, although most people cherish their online privacy, albeit to varying degrees.
The Shortcomings of Computer-controlled Robots
Employing computers in automation gave rise to what we now acknowledge as computer-controlled robots. They are machines integrated into a self-governing system that is controlled by interfacing them with personal computers—the integral parts of the robots that contain both the control and the task programs that the robots need to function.
Warehouse giants like Amazon and others are desperate for more robots, but human workers worry they make the job more dangerous
The automated warehouse is here — and with it come questions about how well, and how safely, machines and humans can work side by side.
Robot says AI is ‘threat and opportunity’ as owner forced to reset it during House of Lords address
A ‘realistic’ robot has said that artificial intelligence could be both a “threat and opportunity” to artists, in the first address by a robot to the House of Lords today.The robot, named Ai-Da after the 19th-century mathematician Ada Lovelace, gave evidence to the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee as part of an inquiry into the future of the arts, design, fashion and music industries and how artificial intelligence might affect them.While the robot is providing evidence, it is not a witness in its own right and does not occupy the same status as a human. In one instance,...
Adobe introduces new collaboration with AI in Photoshop
The new innovative features allow for advanced image editing using artificial intelligence.
The Daily
How Has The Invention Of AI Evolved Conventional Business Mechanisms?
Changes in the workforce are inevitable as a result of the rise of AI. The true problem is for people to find their passion in new roles that call for their unique human qualities, despite the fact that the alarmist headlines focus on the loss of jobs to robots. PwC estimates that between 2017 and 2037, artificial intelligence would eliminate 7 million British jobs while creating 7.2 million new ones. This unpredictability and the resulting shifts in people's means of subsistence could prove trying.
informedinfrastructure.com
UP42 Launches ArcGIS Pro Add-in as Part of Esri Partner Network
BERLIN, Germany – UP42 made the first major announcement of its new partnership with the introduction of the UP42 ArcGIS Pro Add-in. Available on the Esri ArcGIS Marketplace, the UP42 add-in allows users to access UP42 data sets and projects from within ArcGIS Pro. UP42, a Silver Partner in...
datafloq.com
What is Image Segmentation: The Basics and Key Techniques
For a human being, it is easy to look at a selfie and identify the face in the image. However, for a machine, it’s not so easy to identify the face of a person while separating it from the rest of the image (the background). If we wanted to train an ML system to recognize the face of a person in an image, we would need to train it with image segmentation.
salestechstar.com
TechSee and Oracle to Bring Augmented Reality and Computer Vision AI to Oracle Field Service
Oracle and TechSee Partner together to integrate TechSee’s Visual Engagement and Intelligence Capabilities into the Oracle Field Service Platform. TechSee, a member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN), announced a technology collaboration with Oracle to bring the next generation of visual engagement and AI-powered service automation to Oracle Field Service, providing agents and technicians with augmented reality guidance on their mobile devices over a patented, instant video stream.
Advances In Imaging Technologies Provide Exciting Possibilities, But Can Computation Keep Up?
One of the most exciting frontiers in technology in recent years has been advanced imaging in diverse fields from medicine to media and automotive to astronomy. This comes from the marriage of new imaging hardware and rapidly advancing computing technologies that allow for the processing of more and more complex and intensive data, which in turn allows for new and exciting applications.
technologynetworks.com
Navigating the Challenges of a Modern Quality Control Laboratory
The modern quality control (QC) laboratory has advanced significantly in the last 10 years. Fast forward to 2022 and the modern QC laboratory is testing highly complex drug products using a wide range of analytical techniques, instrumentation and software with continually evolving regulations and guidance relating to instrument qualification, software validation and data integrity to protect product quality.
marktechpost.com
Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Startups Based in Israel (2022)
Revolution in Artificial Intelligence is causing a paradigm change in almost every field of the tech industry. Various startups around the world are transforming and making lives easier using the aid of AI. In this article, let’s look at some of the most innovative AI startups founded in Israel.
cryptoslate.com
India Has the 3rd Largest Web3 Talent Pool in the World: NASSCOM-Hashed Emergent Study
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Bengaluru, Bengaluru, 19th October, 2022, Chainwire. The country is home to over 450 active Web3 startups, including four unicorns. India has...
Underutilized Ways To Use Machine Learning Observability
Underutilized ways to leverage ML observability include retraining workflows, model version control, model deprecation, fairness and bias, and data labeling. Arize AI is an ML observability platform that helps teams deliver and maintain more successful AI in production. Credibility. This blog is written by Amber Roberts, ML Engineer at Arize...
