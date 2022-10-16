ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks lead Cardinals 9-3: 1st half highlights and analysis

By Kole Musgrove
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O9r9q_0ibY5sQs00

For a third consecutive week, the Seattle Seahawks are leading at halftime although this game is far less explosive than last week’s against the Saints. The Seahawks and Cardinals have combined for four total field goals, as Seattle leads 9-3 in a surprising defensive slugfest.

Between the Seahawks game and the Mariners game on Saturday night, which ended 1-0 after 18 innings of play, offense has been hard to come by in Seattle this weekend.

Seattle’s opening drive ultimately ended in a field goal, but it was an excellent debut for rookie running back Kenneth Walker in his first start as a professional. Walker accounted for 51 of Seattle’s 54 total yards, including this 34-yard scamper after a crucial 3rd down picked up by the rookie as well.

The Seahawks’ defense has played poorly over the last few weeks, but they certainly showed up in the first half against an offensively talented Cardinals squad. So far, the Seahawks have recorded three sacks, including one from safety Ryan Neal.

No Jamal Adams? No problem.

Of course, the story of the season for Seattle has been the (re)emergence of quarterback Geno Smith. Playing at the highest level he has as a professional, Smith has wowed the 12th Man and is continuing to do so against Arizona. This time, with his legs.

Geno Smith’s 24-yard scramble set the Seahawks up nicely on a drive that ultimately resulted in yet another field goal to extend the lead before halftime.

The Seahawks will receive the ball to start the second half. Arizona has been a resurgent team after intermission, so Seattle will have to find a way to finish these drives in the endzone.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SB Nation

Aaron Rodgers is ‘quiet quitting’ on the Packers, and I don’t blame him

There are good teams in the NFL, bad ones, and every striation in between — but no organization looks more disinterested in playing football this season than the Green Bay Packers. Even when this team has been winning it’s in the most bland, uninteresting fashion. Every step of the way, and each week that passes we’re seeing the pride, the bravado, the swagger of the Packers fade, and the loss to the Jets on Sunday was the final rattle. We can call it, time of death approximately 3 p.m. CT, October 16th.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ezekiel Elliott's performance in Cowboys' loss to Eagles shouldn't get lost in shuffle

Ezekiel Elliott isn’t used to either losing or performing poorly when it comes to his matchups with the Philadelphia Eagles. The seventh-year veteran averaged over 97 yards a game against the division rival and in games he had played in the Cowboys were a gaudy 8-2. But this matchup was clearly going to be one of the tougher challenges for the veteran and it started out rough for everyone on the Dallas sideline.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Washington signs former Georgia Bulldogs QB

The Washington Commanders have signed former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm. Fromm previously had workouts for the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants. Washington’s starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, is out for several weeks with a finger injury. Washington’s second-string quarterback, Taylor Heinicke, is projected to start for the next few weeks. Rookie quarterback Sam Howell is expected to back-up Heinicke.
WASHINGTON, DC
Athlon Sports

San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Quarterback On Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers are reshuffling their practice squad following a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.  In a move announced today by the team, the 49ers signed quarterback Kurt Benkert and corner Ka'Dar Hollman to the practice squad, releasing linebacker Buddy Smith and kicker ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Luke Willson breaks down why Russell Wilson's game is limited right now

Russell Wilson might really be broken. For 10 years, Seahawks fans saw Wilson perform at a high level, even with the flaws that have always been apparent in his game. However, since getting traded to the Broncos, Wilson hasn’t been able to overcome those missing parts. The short version is Wilson is still refusing to look at the middle part of the field – which makes him extremely vulnerable against two-safety sets – and he’s not doing nearly enough other things to make up for it.
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

The Seahawks used only two tailbacks in their first game without …

The Seahawks used only two tailbacks in their first game without Rashaad Penny. New RB1 Ken Walker III (23 touches) played 47 of 68 offensive snaps while DeeJay Dallas (two touches) played 23 snaps. Tony Jones, recently claimed off waivers, was active but only played on special teams. Travis Homer has to miss at least one more game before he can return off IR. Seattle also has Darwin Thompson on its practice squad.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon vs. UCLA: Point spread grows as money flows in favor of the Ducks

Boy, do we have a great matchup on our hands this weekend inside Autzen Stadium. With two of the best teams in the Pac-12 — the No. 9 Oregon Ducks and the No. 10 UCLA Bruins, per USA TODAY’s Coaches Poll — it’s a game that will draw eyes from all over the nation and land ESPN’s College GameDay in Eugene for the showdown. The Ducks have had a long road back to relevancy after dropping their first game of the year in disconcerting fashion to the Georgia Bulldogs, but they’ve been led by QB Bo Nix and a potent offense that...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Dak's green light, penalty problems return, Elliott joins elite club

Expect Cowboys Nation to move on from Week 6 in record time. Not because the loss to Philadelphia wasn’t infuriating, but because there’s a quarterback decision to obsess about. News and Notes kicks off with the latest on Dak Prescott’s expected medical clearance, why Stephen Jones isn’t yet ready to commit to plugging him back in the starting lineup, and what Prescott himself has to say about his status. And if this closes the book on Cooper Rush, what does this chapter of his story actually say about him and what he did for the team?
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 6 Power Rankings: No lead is safe!

In the 2022 NFL season, no lead is safe. Per NFL Research, there have been 23 games decided by a game-winning touchdown within the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime this season, the third-most such games in the first six weeks of a season in pro football history. Only 2021 (25 games) and 2012 (24) have more.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bailey Zappe is making his case as the Patriots' starting quarterback

As the New England Patriots sit at 3-3 through the first six weeks of the 2022 NFL season, they have a good problem they may not have expected. Their rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, who has two starts under his belt, has two wins and currently has best quarterback ratings’ in the league, 111.4, among quarterbacks with at least 20% of their offensive snaps. He isn’t just winning games by the skin of teeth either — he had a dominating victory (29-0) over the Detroit Lions and most recently, a 38-15 win against the Cleveland Browns.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings poach Benton Whitley from Chiefs' practice squad

Every time that rookie Benton Whitley has been on a team’s practice squad this season, he’s ended up signed to another team’s 53-man roster. After Willie Gay Jr. was suspended, the Chiefs poached the former Holy Cross defensive end from the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad. He was on the 53-man roster in Kansas City for a few weeks, but he never actually appeared in a game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
215K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy