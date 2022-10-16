Seahawks lead Cardinals 9-3: 1st half highlights and analysis

For a third consecutive week, the Seattle Seahawks are leading at halftime although this game is far less explosive than last week’s against the Saints. The Seahawks and Cardinals have combined for four total field goals, as Seattle leads 9-3 in a surprising defensive slugfest.

Between the Seahawks game and the Mariners game on Saturday night, which ended 1-0 after 18 innings of play, offense has been hard to come by in Seattle this weekend.

Seattle’s opening drive ultimately ended in a field goal, but it was an excellent debut for rookie running back Kenneth Walker in his first start as a professional. Walker accounted for 51 of Seattle’s 54 total yards, including this 34-yard scamper after a crucial 3rd down picked up by the rookie as well.

The Seahawks’ defense has played poorly over the last few weeks, but they certainly showed up in the first half against an offensively talented Cardinals squad. So far, the Seahawks have recorded three sacks, including one from safety Ryan Neal.

No Jamal Adams? No problem.

Of course, the story of the season for Seattle has been the (re)emergence of quarterback Geno Smith. Playing at the highest level he has as a professional, Smith has wowed the 12th Man and is continuing to do so against Arizona. This time, with his legs.

Geno Smith’s 24-yard scramble set the Seahawks up nicely on a drive that ultimately resulted in yet another field goal to extend the lead before halftime.

The Seahawks will receive the ball to start the second half. Arizona has been a resurgent team after intermission, so Seattle will have to find a way to finish these drives in the endzone.