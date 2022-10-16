ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

WDBJ7.com

Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Efforts to curb violent crime in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Att. Gen. Jason Miyares announced two initiatives with the same goal: curbing Virginia’s uptick in violent crime. “From 2019 to 2021, fatal shootings across the commonwealth rose by 39%,” said Youngkin in a press conference Tuesday. Roanoke, Danville, Martinsville, and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Authorities identify woman found dead in Botetourt County gravel lot

FINCASTLE, VA – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound.Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the medical examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Authorities offering monetary reward for information on Patrick County burglary suspects

ARARAT, Va. – Law enforcement agencies are offering a monetary award for information regarding a Southwest Virginia burglary last month. The US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives said they are offering up to $2,500 in conjunction with the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which is offering up to a $2,500 reward, for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the two people involved with the burglary of the Rabbit Ridge Gun Shop.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Smoke alarm importance highlighted by recent fire

On the heels of a fatal house fire in a Roanoke duplex without smoke alarms, Roanoke Fire and EMS are reminding residents of the importance of smoke detectors. Becky Smith, Fire Marshal Battalion Chief for Roanoke Fire and EMS, says that fire prevention and education are crucial missions for her department. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has more:
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Radial to hire 400 employees in Martinsville ahead of peak season

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Radial is looking to hire 400 new employees at its Martinsville sites in preparation for peak holiday season. Starting pay for an entry-level job is $15 an hour. “It is a great opportunity for our community here as we approach the holiday season,” said Dale Wagoner,...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke police searching for armed robbery suspect

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police are asking for help in finding a suspect in a Roanoke armed robbery. In Facebook post, authorities said the armed robbery happened at a business in the 1800 block of Peters Creek Road NW. Police are asking anyone with information on the identity or...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lockout over at E.C. Glass High School after shots fired nearby

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockout at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg is over, about an hour after it started. Lynchburg Police say they responded to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of Westerly Dr. at around 3:25 p.m. and found multiple casings in the street.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Amtrak riders have increased in Roanoke as well as the state of Virginia

Virginians are expressing their appreciation for Amtrak as the railway has made adjustments over the years. The result of the railway listening to the people is there has been a statewide increase in riders. Initially, anyone in the Roanoke area had to travel to Lynchburg to ride the train until service was extended to the Star City. In July a second train was added and the number of local riders increased.It was reported on September 2 that Virginia ridership was up 28.9%.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash cleared on US-58 in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, US-58 is now open to traffic. A vehicle crash is causing lane closures and traffic detours in Patrick County. Authorities said the incident happened on US-58 in the vicinity of Dan River Road. As of 5:11 p.m., all lanes were closed....
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSLS

Disabled tractor-trailer on I-81N in Montgomery County cleared

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The scene is now cleared, according to VDOT. A disabled tractor-trailer is impacting traffic on Interstate 81 northbound in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities the tractor-trailer broke down at the 128.3 mile marker. As of 7:19 a.m., the north left shoulder and left...
WSLS

‘Stand Down’ event in Salem helps veterans

SALEM, Va. – Several organizations came together to make a difference for those who served our country during the Annual Stand Down event. The Annual Stand Down event is held to give veterans that are struggling what they need to get back up on their feet. On Monday at...
SALEM, VA

