Look: Veteran NASCAR Driver Is Furious With Bubba Wallace
NASCAR veteran Joey Logano is no fan of Bubba Wallace's retaliation against Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past weekend. Hopping on SiriusXM NASCAR radio, Logano gave his take on the incident, saying "there's no room" for what Wallace did. Bubba got squeezed ... the retaliation is not...
NASCAR: Joey Logano Worried Bubba Wallace Could Have Cost Kyle Larson ‘His Life’ at South Point 400
Looking back on the Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson incident, Joey Logano did not make light of the NASCAR retaliation. The winner of the South Point 400 has been around a while now and he didn’t like what he saw. A couple of days after the fact, Logano was reflecting on the race.
NASCAR: Christopher Bell Talks Being Taken Out by Wallace, Larson Incident at South Point 400
During that Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson scrum, Christopher Bell was an innocent bystander that was collected in the wreck. The NASCAR South Point 400 got very interesting in Stage 2. Larson caught the left rear of the No. 20 after retaliation from Wallace. It was enough to put Bell’s Toyota out of commission for the day.
NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
NASCAR team set for 2023 driver announcement
One of four teams without any drivers confirmed for next year plan to announce their lineup for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season later this week. Spire Motorsports, Rick Ware Racing, Front Row Motorsports, and Live Fast Motorsports have yet to make any confirmations regarding their 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineups.
NASCAR stars have heated confrontation after crash at Las Vegas
Bubba Wallace tried to fight reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson after a crash Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that also collected title contender Christopher Bell.Wallace had led 29 laps and clearly had a fast car in the opening race of the third round of the playoffs. Wallace did not qualify for the playoffs, and Larson was eliminated last week.The incident began when Larson attempted a three-wide pass - Kevin Harvick in the middle dropped out of the bunch - and Larson slid up the track against Wallace. When Wallace didn't lift to give Larson any room, Larson used his...
NBC Sports
Las Vegas race alters NASCAR Cup playoff standings
Josh Berry’s victory at Las Vegas sends him to the championship race for the first time. Justin Allgaier holds the final transfer spot. He leads Austin Hill by 15 points and AJ Allmendinger by 16 points. The series races Saturday at Homestead (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). The...
Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra Preview -- Contender Boats 300
No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra News and Notes. ROUND TWO: Ty Gibbs is one of eight Xfinity drivers that have advanced to the second round of the playoffs. He is third in the NASCAR playoffs standings, 19 points behind second-place Noah Gregson. Josh Berry has locked himself in the final four.
Logano wins at Las Vegas to earn spot in NASCAR title race
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Team Penske has a shot at two major championships this year — Joey Logano became the first driver to qualify for NASCAR’s title-deciding finale with a win Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. “We’re racing for a championship! Let’s go!” Logano screamed to the crowd. “All you want to do is get to the championship four when the season starts and race for a championship, and we’ve got the team to do it. I don’t see why we can’t win at this point.” Logano, who won for the third time this season and third time at Las Vegas, is NASCAR’s 2018 champion and advanced to the championship race for the fifth time in his career. Team Penske last month celebrated the IndyCar championship when driver Will Power won his second title. Logano used a late pit stop for new tires hoping the new Goodyears would give him a shot. He gained six immediate spots, but his Ford was still in eighth on the final restart with 16 laps remaining.
NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings: Joey Logano Advances to Championship 4
This has been a wild NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and the standings are indicative of that. Joey Logano won the South Point 400 on Sunday. He is now locked into the Championship 4 at Phoenix. This is major for the Team Penske driver as he searches for his second Cup Series title.
2022 FRM Las Vegas II Race Report: McDowell and Gilliland Overcome Handling Adversity in Las Vegas
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) rolled the dice this past weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for 400 miles on Sunday afternoon. Both cars fought handling issues throughout the entire day and came out of the race in 'Sin City' with top-25 finishes. Todd Gilliland's Ruedebusch Development and Construction No....
Spire Motorsports Makes Lineup Announcement for 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season
Big news for Spire Motorsports today as they made their lineup announcement for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. That includes the news that the team will run two full-time charters. This is major. Corey LaJoie will have a full-time teammate in the No. 77 next year. In fact, it...
