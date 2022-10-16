ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Spun

Look: Veteran NASCAR Driver Is Furious With Bubba Wallace

NASCAR veteran Joey Logano is no fan of Bubba Wallace's retaliation against Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past weekend. Hopping on SiriusXM NASCAR radio, Logano gave his take on the incident, saying "there's no room" for what Wallace did. Bubba got squeezed ... the retaliation is not...
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
FanSided

NASCAR team set for 2023 driver announcement

One of four teams without any drivers confirmed for next year plan to announce their lineup for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season later this week. Spire Motorsports, Rick Ware Racing, Front Row Motorsports, and Live Fast Motorsports have yet to make any confirmations regarding their 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineups.
CBS Sacramento

NASCAR stars have heated confrontation after crash at Las Vegas

Bubba Wallace tried to fight reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson after a crash Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that also collected title contender Christopher Bell.Wallace had led 29 laps and clearly had a fast car in the opening race of the third round of the playoffs. Wallace did not qualify for the playoffs, and Larson was eliminated last week.The incident began when Larson attempted a three-wide pass - Kevin Harvick in the middle dropped out of the bunch - and Larson slid up the track against Wallace. When Wallace didn't lift to give Larson any room, Larson used his...
NBC Sports

Las Vegas race alters NASCAR Cup playoff standings

Josh Berry’s victory at Las Vegas sends him to the championship race for the first time. Justin Allgaier holds the final transfer spot. He leads Austin Hill by 15 points and AJ Allmendinger by 16 points. The series races Saturday at Homestead (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). The...
The Associated Press

Logano wins at Las Vegas to earn spot in NASCAR title race

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Team Penske has a shot at two major championships this year — Joey Logano became the first driver to qualify for NASCAR’s title-deciding finale with a win Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. “We’re racing for a championship! Let’s go!” Logano screamed to the crowd. “All you want to do is get to the championship four when the season starts and race for a championship, and we’ve got the team to do it. I don’t see why we can’t win at this point.” Logano, who won for the third time this season and third time at Las Vegas, is NASCAR’s 2018 champion and advanced to the championship race for the fifth time in his career. Team Penske last month celebrated the IndyCar championship when driver Will Power won his second title. Logano used a late pit stop for new tires hoping the new Goodyears would give him a shot. He gained six immediate spots, but his Ford was still in eighth on the final restart with 16 laps remaining.
