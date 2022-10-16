ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, PA

iheart.com

Charles Barkley Agrees To Massive New Deal With TNT: Report

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a massive new 10-year contract with TNT, which is expected to be "well north of nine figures," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday (October 17). "The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he...
NEW YORK STATE
Lakers Daily

Patrick Beverley on Russell Westbrook: ‘He’s not going to come off the bench…we all know that’

There’s been tons of speculation regarding whether or not Russell Westbrook will have a starting role for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham removed Westbrook from the starting lineup for L.A.’s final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings in an effort to see what the nine-time All-Star could do as the leader of the second unit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Julius Randle likens new Knicks PG Jalen Brunson to Lonzo Ball

New York Knicks‘ starting power forward Julius Randle looks rejuvenated ahead of the season opener on Wednesday. His preseason play showed promising signs that this season would be different from the passive-aggressive Randle we saw last season. He has constantly praised Jalen Brunson in the training camp and preseason....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid Takes A Shot At Former Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo: "We Had A Crazy GM Tweeting About His Players, Going Crazy On Twitter, Which Was Insane."

The Philadelphia 76ers may well be sporting the best team of the Joel Embiid era as they head into the 2022-23 NBA season. They have got James Harden who seems to be in the best shape he has been in for a while, Tyrese Maxey seems to be on the verge of emerging as a star and they have also added some depth to the roster, something that had been an issue in the past.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

New Jersey Governor Angers Giants, Jets Fans With Eagles, Phillies Tweet

NJ governor angers Giants, Jets fans with Eagles, Phillies tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The governor of New Jersey might have lost the votes of some Giants and Jets fans. Governor Phil Murphy tweeted congratulations on Monday to the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies, ignoring the two football...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson responds to criticism from ESPN's Ryan Clark

The Baltimore Ravens are back to .500 on the season, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on Twitter as a result. The Ravens fell in Week 6 to the underdog New York Giants, losing by a 24-20 final. Though Baltimore led 20-10 in the fourth quarter, they allowed the Giants to score 14 points unanswered to finish off the game.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Philadelphia

WATCH: Joel Embiid, A.J. Brown Share Cool Pregame Moment Before Eagles-Cowboys

WATCH: Embiid, Brown share cool pregame moment at Linc originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Philadelphia's sports teams are on absolute fire right now. The Phillies are streaking into the NLCS, the Sixers are expected to be contenders when the NBA season begins this week, and the Eagles are the best team in the NFL. The Union are postseason-bound as the best team in the MLS's Eastern Conference. Even the Flyers are winning!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Predicting 2023 NBA award winners, including Luka Doncic as MVP

With a new NBA season about to be upon us, this offers a clean slate and a new opportunity for all the individual awards. As we reach the start of the 2022-23 regular season, there are bound to be some surprises for this year’s awards with all the players, coaches, and executives who are looking to stake their claim or have bounce-back campaigns. So without further ado, let’s now discuss our predictions for the 2023 NBA award winners, including Luka Doncic as MVP.
Hoops Rumors

Nassir Little discusses $28M extension

As we noted on Tuesday, Nassir Little‘s four-year, $28M deal with the Trail Blazers features the lowest average annual value of any rookie scale extension since Jeremy Lamb inked a three-year, $21M contract in 2015. Explaining his decision to accept a relatively modest long-term extension offer, Little said the...
PORTLAND, OR
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

