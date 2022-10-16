Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Charles Barkley Agrees To Massive New Deal With TNT: Report
Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a massive new 10-year contract with TNT, which is expected to be "well north of nine figures," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday (October 17). "The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he...
Grizzlies make sure Ja Morant has long-term help with latest roster move
The Memphis Grizzlies are poised to become one of the elite teams in the Western Conference behind budding superstar Ja Morant. But every star need a supporting cast of role players, and the Grizzlies have found one in Brandon Clarke. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Grizzlies and Clarke...
Patrick Beverley on Russell Westbrook: ‘He’s not going to come off the bench…we all know that’
There’s been tons of speculation regarding whether or not Russell Westbrook will have a starting role for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham removed Westbrook from the starting lineup for L.A.’s final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings in an effort to see what the nine-time All-Star could do as the leader of the second unit.
Stephen A. Smith: Celtics Didn't Fire Ime Udoka to Prevent Him From Going to the Nets
Stephen A. Smith on the Ime Udoka situation.
Charles Barkley, TNT Agree to Nine-Figure Contract, per Report
The NBA analyst reportedly will be contractually tied to the network for 10 years.
Yardbarker
Julius Randle likens new Knicks PG Jalen Brunson to Lonzo Ball
New York Knicks‘ starting power forward Julius Randle looks rejuvenated ahead of the season opener on Wednesday. His preseason play showed promising signs that this season would be different from the passive-aggressive Randle we saw last season. He has constantly praised Jalen Brunson in the training camp and preseason....
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid Takes A Shot At Former Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo: "We Had A Crazy GM Tweeting About His Players, Going Crazy On Twitter, Which Was Insane."
The Philadelphia 76ers may well be sporting the best team of the Joel Embiid era as they head into the 2022-23 NBA season. They have got James Harden who seems to be in the best shape he has been in for a while, Tyrese Maxey seems to be on the verge of emerging as a star and they have also added some depth to the roster, something that had been an issue in the past.
Tim Duncan Subtly Threw Shade At Kevin Garnett When Describing His Game After Retirement: "I'm Not A Yeller And A Screamer, A Jumper And A Pusher... I'm Not Gonna Go Out There And Try To Hurt Somebody Or Win By All Means."
Tim Duncan's take on his game after retiring could be construed as a slight shot at Kevin Garnett.
Graham: Cowboys players told Sirianni Eagles don't belong on field last season
30 minutes after Brandon Graham’s interview, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked by Angelo Cataldi about BG’s Cowboys player story on the 94WIP Morning Show.
Jazz Insider Reveals Lakers Had The Opportunity To Move Russell Westbrook And 2 First Round Picks For Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1 Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers declined the opportunity to trade Russell Westbrook and 2 first-round picks for Bojan Bodganovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay and a 2023 first-rounder.
NBC Philadelphia
New Jersey Governor Angers Giants, Jets Fans With Eagles, Phillies Tweet
NJ governor angers Giants, Jets fans with Eagles, Phillies tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The governor of New Jersey might have lost the votes of some Giants and Jets fans. Governor Phil Murphy tweeted congratulations on Monday to the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies, ignoring the two football...
Yardbarker
LeBron Ripped by Charles Barkley: 'Just Getting Numbers' as Lakers Look Bad at Warriors
OCT 19 LAKERS 'STILL BAD' Here at DallasBasketball.com we have a long and glorious history of "Loving to Hate'' the Los Angeles Lakers. So it is with unbridled glee that when we view the Lakers' season-opener on on the road playing the defending champion Warriors. ... and we see the 123-109 loss in which L.A. seemed completely disjointed ...
Eagles fans won’t like these hot takes from ESPN talking heads
The Eagles are good. Like, undefeated good. But 6-0 is not enough for all sports fans. Some people don’t think Philadelphia will emerge as the greatest powerhouse late in the season. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Stephen A. Smith went on ESPN’s “Get Up!” to announce...
Knicks Injury Report Against The Grizzlies
The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Yardbarker
Lamar Jackson responds to criticism from ESPN's Ryan Clark
The Baltimore Ravens are back to .500 on the season, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on Twitter as a result. The Ravens fell in Week 6 to the underdog New York Giants, losing by a 24-20 final. Though Baltimore led 20-10 in the fourth quarter, they allowed the Giants to score 14 points unanswered to finish off the game.
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Joel Embiid, A.J. Brown Share Cool Pregame Moment Before Eagles-Cowboys
WATCH: Embiid, Brown share cool pregame moment at Linc originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Philadelphia's sports teams are on absolute fire right now. The Phillies are streaking into the NLCS, the Sixers are expected to be contenders when the NBA season begins this week, and the Eagles are the best team in the NFL. The Union are postseason-bound as the best team in the MLS's Eastern Conference. Even the Flyers are winning!
Predicting 2023 NBA award winners, including Luka Doncic as MVP
With a new NBA season about to be upon us, this offers a clean slate and a new opportunity for all the individual awards. As we reach the start of the 2022-23 regular season, there are bound to be some surprises for this year’s awards with all the players, coaches, and executives who are looking to stake their claim or have bounce-back campaigns. So without further ado, let’s now discuss our predictions for the 2023 NBA award winners, including Luka Doncic as MVP.
Nassir Little discusses $28M extension
As we noted on Tuesday, Nassir Little‘s four-year, $28M deal with the Trail Blazers features the lowest average annual value of any rookie scale extension since Jeremy Lamb inked a three-year, $21M contract in 2015. Explaining his decision to accept a relatively modest long-term extension offer, Little said the...
Guardians make name for themselves with surprise 2022 season
The Guardians made quite a name for themselves this season
NBA Odds: Knicks vs. Grizzlies prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022
The New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies will open their NBA season with a Wednesday night matchup in the music city. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Knicks-Grizzlies prediction and pick, laid out below. The New York Knicks...
Hoops Rumors
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
935K+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 0