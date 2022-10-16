ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, MO

Washington Missourian

Hope gift is a catalyst

A proposed Washington riverfront playground got a big boost recently thanks to a $25,000 donation from local dentist Dr. Mark Tobben and his wife Lisa. The playground, which is expected to cost around $88,000, is one of a number of improvements that city leaders hope to add to a riverfront that continues to evolve and flourish. The Washington City Council approved the playground design Monday evening.
WASHINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Long-awaited Redbird project announcement expected Thursday

Crystal City and county officials are inviting the public to attend an “Economic Development Announcement” on Thursday, Oct. 20, presumably about a proposed industrial development the officials have been calling the Redbird project. The project’s developer insisted on a non-disclosure agreement for all involved parties, leading to the...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Amtrak River Runner To Again Slash Services

Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner will temporarily reduce service starting Oct. 24 to one eastbound and one westbound train per day. This is the third time in recent history River Runner service has been slashed. The route includes the historic Kirkwood Train Station at 110 W. Argonne Drive and makes stops in Hermann, Independence, Jefferson City, Lee’s Summit, Sedalia, Washington and Warrensburg, ending in Kansas City.
KIRKWOOD, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

When Does the First Snow Fall in Missouri & Illinois on Average?

When does the first snow fall for Missouri and Illinois on average? Based on past years, it's likely sooner than you think. This is a question I researched just out of curiosity. I realize that every year is different, but if you were to average out all of the recorded years by the National Weather Service what day could you point to as the most likely day for the first measurable snowfall of the season. The answer is...complicated.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

Comprehensive plan approved for Union

The city of Union finally has a new comprehensive plan. The board of aldermen unanimously approved the once-a-decade plan at its Oct. 10 meeting. It will replace a plan adopted in May 2011.
UNION, MO
St. Louis American

More evidence of Jack Coatar’s 'Dark Deeds'

More sunlight continues to expose the blatant dark deeds of current 7th Ward Alderman and aldermanic president candidate Jack Coatar. We don’t understand how he continues with his campaign. Since our column last week, we have received more evidence of unethical behavior by the young alderman, especially the facts...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
electrek.co

Tesla has secured a massive new building in Illinois

Tesla has secured a long-term lease on a massive new building located in Pontoon Beach, Illinois, near St. Louis. It’s not clear what the building will be used for, but it’s likely going to be a giant parts distribution center. Tesla likes big buildings, and it has built...
PONTOON BEACH, IL
KMOV

Railway looking to hire, hosting job fair in Metro East

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Kansas City Southern Railway Company is holding a hiring event for Conductors on Wednesday in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The event is in being held with the help of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. They’re looking to hire 100 people. The interviews...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Crews work water main break in Belleville

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews were working a water main break in Belleville late Tuesday afternoon. The Belleville Fire Department said South Illinois Street was shut down between East Main Street and East Lincoln Street due to a water main break. People are asked to use alternative routes.
BELLEVILLE, IL
Washington Missourian

Pumpkin Palooza coming to downtown Washington on Oct. 29

The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce will host Pumpkin Palooza, a Halloween event for all ages, Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. on Main Street between Elm and Pine streets. Festivities will include the display and weighing of a giant pumpkin from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a costume contest that will be judged at 1:30 p.m., story time from the Washington Public Library staff at 10 a.m., a balloon artist from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a baking contest at 11 a.m. and bingo at 2:15 p.m. Other activities include pony rides and the Monkey Bus, according to a press release.
WASHINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold City Council members approve car wash to be built off Jeffco Boulevard

Arnold City Council members approved a business license for a car wash to be built in the northern part of the city, despite a split vote by the city’s Planning Commission rejecting the venture. The City Council voted 5-1 on Sept. 15 to approve a conditional-use permit that will...
Washington Missourian

County Commission decides to vacate road near Meramec River

Franklin County is getting out of a pickle involving a portion of a road near the Meramec River. County commissioners voted Tuesday to vacate a 500-foot-long stretch of Pickles Ford Road, where it dead ends about 100 feet from the river. County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said the road goes in front of three properties, the owners of which will now be responsible for maintaining it.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Officials warn of higher heating bills this winter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis region officials are warning residents of higher heating bills this winter. Heat Up St. Louis went door to door Saturday informing people of its services to help pay gas and electric bills. Community organizers set up a cleanup day at Hyde Park in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

