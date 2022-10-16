Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Hope gift is a catalyst
A proposed Washington riverfront playground got a big boost recently thanks to a $25,000 donation from local dentist Dr. Mark Tobben and his wife Lisa. The playground, which is expected to cost around $88,000, is one of a number of improvements that city leaders hope to add to a riverfront that continues to evolve and flourish. The Washington City Council approved the playground design Monday evening.
myleaderpaper.com
Long-awaited Redbird project announcement expected Thursday
Crystal City and county officials are inviting the public to attend an “Economic Development Announcement” on Thursday, Oct. 20, presumably about a proposed industrial development the officials have been calling the Redbird project. The project’s developer insisted on a non-disclosure agreement for all involved parties, leading to the...
timesnewspapers.com
Amtrak River Runner To Again Slash Services
Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner will temporarily reduce service starting Oct. 24 to one eastbound and one westbound train per day. This is the third time in recent history River Runner service has been slashed. The route includes the historic Kirkwood Train Station at 110 W. Argonne Drive and makes stops in Hermann, Independence, Jefferson City, Lee’s Summit, Sedalia, Washington and Warrensburg, ending in Kansas City.
When Does the First Snow Fall in Missouri & Illinois on Average?
When does the first snow fall for Missouri and Illinois on average? Based on past years, it's likely sooner than you think. This is a question I researched just out of curiosity. I realize that every year is different, but if you were to average out all of the recorded years by the National Weather Service what day could you point to as the most likely day for the first measurable snowfall of the season. The answer is...complicated.
Historic, controversial mural in Edwardsville is awaiting demolition
A controversial mural from 1969 over the way it depicted slavery will be destroyed.
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
University City threatens to take woman to court over garden
University City threatened to take a homeowner to court over "weeds" in their yard.
Washington Missourian
Comprehensive plan approved for Union
The city of Union finally has a new comprehensive plan. The board of aldermen unanimously approved the once-a-decade plan at its Oct. 10 meeting. It will replace a plan adopted in May 2011.
St. Louis American
More evidence of Jack Coatar’s 'Dark Deeds'
More sunlight continues to expose the blatant dark deeds of current 7th Ward Alderman and aldermanic president candidate Jack Coatar. We don’t understand how he continues with his campaign. Since our column last week, we have received more evidence of unethical behavior by the young alderman, especially the facts...
electrek.co
Tesla has secured a massive new building in Illinois
Tesla has secured a long-term lease on a massive new building located in Pontoon Beach, Illinois, near St. Louis. It’s not clear what the building will be used for, but it’s likely going to be a giant parts distribution center. Tesla likes big buildings, and it has built...
KMOV
Railway looking to hire, hosting job fair in Metro East
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Kansas City Southern Railway Company is holding a hiring event for Conductors on Wednesday in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The event is in being held with the help of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. They’re looking to hire 100 people. The interviews...
KSDK
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones rebukes police board takeover plan
Steve Ehlmann talks about his op-ed pushing for a state takeover of the St. Louis police board. Mayor Tishaura Jones opposes this plan.
KMOV
Crews work water main break in Belleville
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews were working a water main break in Belleville late Tuesday afternoon. The Belleville Fire Department said South Illinois Street was shut down between East Main Street and East Lincoln Street due to a water main break. People are asked to use alternative routes.
Washington Missourian
Pumpkin Palooza coming to downtown Washington on Oct. 29
The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce will host Pumpkin Palooza, a Halloween event for all ages, Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. on Main Street between Elm and Pine streets. Festivities will include the display and weighing of a giant pumpkin from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a costume contest that will be judged at 1:30 p.m., story time from the Washington Public Library staff at 10 a.m., a balloon artist from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a baking contest at 11 a.m. and bingo at 2:15 p.m. Other activities include pony rides and the Monkey Bus, according to a press release.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold City Council members approve car wash to be built off Jeffco Boulevard
Arnold City Council members approved a business license for a car wash to be built in the northern part of the city, despite a split vote by the city’s Planning Commission rejecting the venture. The City Council voted 5-1 on Sept. 15 to approve a conditional-use permit that will...
St. Louis Mayor Vows to Create Reparations Commission
City seeks to examine reparations for slavery and harmful local discrimination
Washington Missourian
County Commission decides to vacate road near Meramec River
Franklin County is getting out of a pickle involving a portion of a road near the Meramec River. County commissioners voted Tuesday to vacate a 500-foot-long stretch of Pickles Ford Road, where it dead ends about 100 feet from the river. County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said the road goes in front of three properties, the owners of which will now be responsible for maintaining it.
KMOV
Officials warn of higher heating bills this winter
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis region officials are warning residents of higher heating bills this winter. Heat Up St. Louis went door to door Saturday informing people of its services to help pay gas and electric bills. Community organizers set up a cleanup day at Hyde Park in...
Record cold expected in the St. Louis area this week
ST. LOUIS — After a wonderful fall weekend that was pretty close to where we should be this time of year, temperature-wise, we're headed for much colder air to start the week. The cold air mass is very evident just by looking up to Iowa and beyond. This will...
