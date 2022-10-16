I know its early days but im getting Bill Bailey vibes. Someone who was pegged as a terrible/comedy dancer from the announcement turning into someone who can really dance and to top it all off he comes across as a really loveable and genuine guy where as I feel his rivals won't be as universally loved as him as we can already see people like Fluer and Kym in the dance off, I feel Will being over confident will grate on people and Helen hasn't had the best press with there being a new story about her every other day.

2 DAYS AGO