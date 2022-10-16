Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
I feel Hamza will win
I know its early days but im getting Bill Bailey vibes. Someone who was pegged as a terrible/comedy dancer from the announcement turning into someone who can really dance and to top it all off he comes across as a really loveable and genuine guy where as I feel his rivals won't be as universally loved as him as we can already see people like Fluer and Kym in the dance off, I feel Will being over confident will grate on people and Helen hasn't had the best press with there being a new story about her every other day.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Stacey Slater grows closer to Ravi after Kheerat fallout
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Stacey Slater and Kheerat Panesar will hit the rocks, giving Ravi Gulati the chance to try his luck with her. In upcoming scenes, a furious Stacey (Lacey Turner) is angry with Kheerat (Jaz Deol) when she sees Lily (Lillia Turner) upset over his lies. Kheerat had offered to take Lily and Nugget Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) out for milkshakes, letting her believe the boy had feelings for her.
digitalspy.com
How come Emmerdale was hilarious tonight when they said the episode would be distressing
Well i could not believe what i was seeing tonight as the announcer said at the start of the episode it would be upsetting. The acting was seriously bad. The trees collapsing never looked realistic. People going out in the storm when it is much safer to stay indoors. And we cant forget Liv being killed by a flying caravan. I tell you what it was the worst piece of TV i have seen in a long time but it was also hilarious at the same time.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks' Eric Foster shows true colours as dark misogyny storyline continues
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. On tonight's (October 13) episode of Hollyoaks, viewers watched Eric Foster's chilling misogyny storyline continue to play out. Tony hadn't realised yet how twisted Eric has become in his hatred of women, and so, when Eric offered to help him out at The Dog he agreed. However,...
14 Seriously Hysterical Grandparents Whose Behavior Is Begging To Be Made Fun Of
These grandparents know not the hilarious things they do.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
digitalspy.com
Corrie, Wednesday 19/10. A Whole Heap of Mix Up Mix Up
Good evening fellow Corrie watchers, and welcome to the midweek episode discussion. Have to be honest - some of tonight's show looks pretty sickening to me, but I suppose there might be some good bits. Have a look at the spoilers, and see what you think... Summer, Asha and Nina...
digitalspy.com
Corrie's Stu
Anyone else find this Stu storyline with Bridget and Lucy in Coronation Street boring, or is it just me? I can't stand Stu, I wish he would just leave. Duller than dishwater. It amazes me the writers think we'd care about a brand new character's historic conviction and any of his even newer family members.
digitalspy.com
The Stranger true story: The real-life inspiration behind Netflix thriller
The Stranger has now arrived on Netflix and like the recent Luckiest Girl Alive, the thriller is inspired by real-life events. Not to be confused with the Netflix series of the same name, the new movie follows a group of seasoned undercover cops who pose as an influential criminal network in order to catch a murderer who has evaded conviction for eight years.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale -9 Characters are set to die this week?
Not sure if this means that 8 or 9 characters will die or that 8 or 9 will be in big danger? It seems like the brunt of the storm hasn't even hit yet so who knows. Well we know Harriet is gone and Liv will also be a goner. So the other seven will probably be Sam, Nate, Aaron, Chloe, Will, Al and Naomi.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale is insultingly bad
I have hardly watched Emmerdale in recent year but tuned into this weeks episodes. I was genuinely insulted with how bad its gotten. Like Hollyoaks level bad.Its not even attempting to be grounded in reality anymore. Even things as simple as Kims Wedding outfit. Its that costumey and cheap looking...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks (Tony)
Finally, Tony Hutchinson is getting a story, about time. Nick Pickard is a fantastic and sexy actor, so I am glad he is getting his own story at last. Tony is one of my favourite character on Hollyoaks, so, I am please about this.
digitalspy.com
Made In Chelsea - Miles
Surprised not to see an entry for this programme. Lost its appeal/popularity or never was really up there?. The new series started yesterday and we saw Miles finish with young Izzy who wouldn't even commit to calling him her boyfriend! I was pleased to see this playboy was finally showing signs of maturity and depth, i.e. being more motivated to find a serious relationship with marriage and kids on the agenda.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Jack Branning discovers who filmed Sam Mitchell kiss
EastEnders spoilers follow. Denzel Danes has been outed as the person who filmed Sam Mitchell trying to kiss Jack Branning in EastEnders. The shocking development came about on Wednesday (October 19), hinting that Denzel and girlfriend Amy might be a couple to be reckoned with in Walford in the future.
digitalspy.com
"I've had a wonderful day" on quiz shows
On quiz shows like The Chase, the host will ask if the contestant had enjoyed their time on the show. The contestant will then say "Yes Brad, I've had a wonderful day". Apart from being on the show, which presumably takes longer than the hour running time, what else goes on ?
digitalspy.com
Elf star returns to classic Christmas role in first teaser for new movie
Elf actor Peter Billingsley is returning to one of his beloved Christmas movie roles. Billingsley, who is known to many for his role in the 2004 classic Elf, is reprising his role as Ralphie in the long-awaited sequel to A Christmas Story. In his new festive movie, Billingsley's Ralphie is...
digitalspy.com
Liv’s Finale (Emmerdale)
I always found the character of Liv to be rather poor and this was down to the majority of her storylines these past couple of years being about her alcoholism. Tonight, she was so different, and I have to say Isobel played her really well. It brought tears to my eyes when she spent her last moments with Aaron and Vinny.
digitalspy.com
EE - Do you think Suki will give in and let Nish bully her?
Going by what she’s said how controlling he is, do you think the suki we know will take it, she’s not the same woman she was 20 years ago. It looks like they are going the predictable route of all sweet till behind closed doors or the boy who cried wolf, vinny and ash will side with the daddy because of all the their mums lies and kheerat will first believe suki then is later manipulated by him to siding with him too.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale storm week - terrible
This week's storm episodes of Emmerdale is so laughable, yet, so rubbish. Do Emmerdale producers think we are stupid? all 3 need to go ASAP as all 3 are ruining Emmerdale. 1. As if that wind can flip that car over in last night's episode. 2. Why an earth would...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks airs sinister Eric scenes leaving Lizzie Chen-Williams in danger
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired Eric Foster's sinister attack on Lizzie Chen-Williams in Wednesday's (October 19) E4 first-look episode. After getting fired from his job at the school, Eric infiltrated the Love Boat event, offering to lend a hand serving drinks. While doing that, he was secretly recording voice notes for his women-hating social media group, calling the guests "subjects" and keeping track of how drunk they were getting.
Comments / 0