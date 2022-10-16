ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

allongeorgia.com

Georgia DNR Coastal Resources Division Postpones Red Drum Regulation Change Proposal

A proposal to amend the recreational fishing regulations for Red Drum (Sciaenops ocellatus) has been postponed pending a thorough review of public comments by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the agency announced this week. DNR’s Coastal Resources Division, which manages the state’s saltwater fisheries, received more than 1,300...
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fertilizer or pollutant? Soil amendments cause stir in rural Georgia

Soil amendments have been used on Georgia farms for years and are regulated by the state Department of Agriculture. But their use ― and what’s allowed under Georgia law — has turned into an issue in this year’s contest for Agriculture Commissioner, with one of the two major candidates having played a leading role in weakening local regulatory authority.
GLASCOCK COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Technical glitch causes delays for some Georgia voters

ATLANTA — Some polling locations in Georgia reported delays in early voting Monday due to a technical glitch in the Secretary of State's ENET system. 11Alive reached out to the Secretary of State's office, who confirmed that the system - which is used to check-in voters - was briefly down. However, after a system refresh, they said everything appears to be properly working.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Overnight chase on Wilmington Island leads to crash

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — An overnight chase lead to a crash on Wilmington Island early Friday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol, a Trooper attempted to stop a Ford Ranger that was speeding on Georgia 367 and Quarterman Drive. Police say that the Ranger sped through parking lots initiating a vehicle pursuit. The Trooper pursued the vehicle east […]
WILMINGTON ISLAND, GA
nique.net

Advancing disaster resilience along Georgia coast

As the long Atlantic hurricane season draws to a close this November, impacted residents of the United States East Coast will assess the damages from this year’s storms and prepare to weather future cyclones. While the yearly battering of hurricanes calls for improvements in infrastructure and disaster preparedness on...
GEORGIA STATE
AccessAtlanta

7 of the spookiest abandoned places in Georgia

Spooky season is in full swing, and did you know that the peach state is home to a number of eerie abandoned locations? From hospitals and college stadiums to old prisons and bridges, there are several unique spots that have been left to decay as shells of their former selves.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Kemp proposes public safety measures for second term

ATLANTA – Republican Gov. Brian Kemp pledged Monday to turn up the heat on criminal gangs and reform the system for granting no-cash bail if he wins a second term next month. Kemp released a public safety platform that calls for increasing penalties for gang recruitment of minors, implementing...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Ga. Dept. of Veterans Service receives grant to prevent veteran suicide

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Veterans Service is working with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to prevent veteran suicide in Georgia. The agency received a $747,464 grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The grant will support the mission of the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program (SSG Fox SPGP). This is a 3-year program that provides funding to community-based organizations with innovative ideas for preventing veteran suicide.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Historical Society Dedicated Two New Historical Markers Recognizing Techwood Homes and University Homes

The Georgia Historical Society (GHS), in conjunction with Emory University’s Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives, & Rare Book Library, and the Atlanta Housing Authority, recently dedicated two historical markers recognizing the historic Techwood Homes and University Homes, the first federally-funded public housing developments to be completed in the United States.
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Initiative Played Role in Gopher Tortoise Listing Decision

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said last week the eastern population of gopher tortoises – those east of Alabama’s Tombigbee and Mobile rivers – is “robust” and the species in that segment is no longer a candidate for federal listing. The data-based findings, which...
GEORGIA STATE
WDEF

Early Voting Starts on Monday in Georgia

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- Starting on Monday through Friday, November 4, Georgia voters will begin to cast their ballots in the state’s critical midterm elections in early voting. Most precincts will be opened from Monday-Saturday with some precincts having open hours on Sundays. To find your voting precinct use https://iwillvote.com/...
GEORGIA STATE
