allongeorgia.com
Georgia DNR Coastal Resources Division Postpones Red Drum Regulation Change Proposal
A proposal to amend the recreational fishing regulations for Red Drum (Sciaenops ocellatus) has been postponed pending a thorough review of public comments by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the agency announced this week. DNR’s Coastal Resources Division, which manages the state’s saltwater fisheries, received more than 1,300...
SE Georgia DOT Oct. 15-21 Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. This is work scheduled on construction and maintenance projects from Sat., Oct. 15 through Fri., Oct. 21. All work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists traveling through work zones are cautioned to reduce their speed, pay...
WMAZ
Freeze Warning tonight | Central Georgia weather
We have the possibility of temps around 32 degrees tonight into tomorrow night. Sunny and cool again tomorrow.
WJCL
School District: Georgia bus driver arrested for DUI, with students on the bus
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence while driving their afternoon route with students on the bus. According to the Wayne County School district, the incident happened Tuesday afternoon and there were two students on the bus. 2 Mega Millions...
Fertilizer or pollutant? Soil amendments cause stir in rural Georgia
Soil amendments have been used on Georgia farms for years and are regulated by the state Department of Agriculture. But their use ― and what’s allowed under Georgia law — has turned into an issue in this year’s contest for Agriculture Commissioner, with one of the two major candidates having played a leading role in weakening local regulatory authority.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 10/19/22
Crews continue their search for a missing man on Lake Juliette. A boat capsized and went into the water according to Fire Chief Matt Jackson.
WJCL
Early Voting: Some Savannah voters kept in line for 2 hours. Here's what officials say to avoid that
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thousands of people showed up Monday to vote in Georgia, specifically in Chatham County, setting a new early-voting record, but also causing delays. “We had what I would characterize as historic numbers,” said Colin McRae, chairman for the Chatham County Board of Registrars. He says...
Technical glitch causes delays for some Georgia voters
ATLANTA — Some polling locations in Georgia reported delays in early voting Monday due to a technical glitch in the Secretary of State's ENET system. 11Alive reached out to the Secretary of State's office, who confirmed that the system - which is used to check-in voters - was briefly down. However, after a system refresh, they said everything appears to be properly working.
Overnight chase on Wilmington Island leads to crash
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — An overnight chase lead to a crash on Wilmington Island early Friday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol, a Trooper attempted to stop a Ford Ranger that was speeding on Georgia 367 and Quarterman Drive. Police say that the Ranger sped through parking lots initiating a vehicle pursuit. The Trooper pursued the vehicle east […]
nique.net
Advancing disaster resilience along Georgia coast
As the long Atlantic hurricane season draws to a close this November, impacted residents of the United States East Coast will assess the damages from this year’s storms and prepare to weather future cyclones. While the yearly battering of hurricanes calls for improvements in infrastructure and disaster preparedness on...
AccessAtlanta
7 of the spookiest abandoned places in Georgia
Spooky season is in full swing, and did you know that the peach state is home to a number of eerie abandoned locations? From hospitals and college stadiums to old prisons and bridges, there are several unique spots that have been left to decay as shells of their former selves.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (October 9-15)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Bibb County teacher writes book to help grieving moms after losing two children of her own. During the day, she's a writing lab teacher helping students how to improve their writing skills and share their stories. Outside the classroom, Tiffany Madison is a mom who has experienced the loss of two babies.
WJCL
Flu season is underway and Georgia leads nation with highest cases of the flu
SAVANNAH, Ga. — After two years of constant hand-washing, wearing masks and social distancing to protect ourselves from COVID-19, those guidelines have become more at ease as positive COVID-19 cases drop across the nation. "The precautions that we were taking to stay safe from COVID was helping us also...
Albany Herald
Kemp proposes public safety measures for second term
ATLANTA – Republican Gov. Brian Kemp pledged Monday to turn up the heat on criminal gangs and reform the system for granting no-cash bail if he wins a second term next month. Kemp released a public safety platform that calls for increasing penalties for gang recruitment of minors, implementing...
WRDW-TV
Ga. Dept. of Veterans Service receives grant to prevent veteran suicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Veterans Service is working with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to prevent veteran suicide in Georgia. The agency received a $747,464 grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The grant will support the mission of the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program (SSG Fox SPGP). This is a 3-year program that provides funding to community-based organizations with innovative ideas for preventing veteran suicide.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Historical Society Dedicated Two New Historical Markers Recognizing Techwood Homes and University Homes
The Georgia Historical Society (GHS), in conjunction with Emory University’s Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives, & Rare Book Library, and the Atlanta Housing Authority, recently dedicated two historical markers recognizing the historic Techwood Homes and University Homes, the first federally-funded public housing developments to be completed in the United States.
Georgia launches text alert system to notify officials about threats at polls
When thousands of Georgia poll workers open their voting locations on Election Day, they will be equipped with a new tool designed to help protect them — a text alert system to report any threats at their polling places. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office created the incident reporting...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Initiative Played Role in Gopher Tortoise Listing Decision
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said last week the eastern population of gopher tortoises – those east of Alabama’s Tombigbee and Mobile rivers – is “robust” and the species in that segment is no longer a candidate for federal listing. The data-based findings, which...
WDEF
Early Voting Starts on Monday in Georgia
RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- Starting on Monday through Friday, November 4, Georgia voters will begin to cast their ballots in the state’s critical midterm elections in early voting. Most precincts will be opened from Monday-Saturday with some precincts having open hours on Sundays. To find your voting precinct use https://iwillvote.com/...
As Georgians get set to vote, here’s how one county is combating shortages of poll workers
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says 131,000 Georgians cast ballots on Monday in the midterm election, setting a record. This comes as many voting precincts are dealing with shortages of poll workers. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston went inside one of Cobb County’s training...
