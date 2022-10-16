ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ithaca Voice

An empty wing in Brookdale Ithaca, but no rush to fill

ITHACA, N.Y.—Sometimes, a story starts out with one prevailing premise, and it ends becoming something totally different during the legwork. This was one of those cases. The initial impetus for the article was an email from a concerned reader:. “I just moved a loved one into Brookdale Memory Care....
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

The Days of Incandescence returns to Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Days of Incandescence will return to Corning for another year of family-friendly celebrations just in time for the Halloween season. The annual multi-day celebration recognizes the event in 1880 Corning when Thomas Edison sent someone from his company to Corning Flint Glass Works for a special type of glass to use for his incandescent lamps.
CORNING, NY
NewsChannel 36

City of Corning to Develop a Public Art Strategy

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - The city of Corning is developing a public art strategy and is asking residents for advice. Residents are being asked to fill out a survey to help guide the city's public art committee develop long term plans for city art. The idea behind the strategy is to create a vision for public art in the city and to determine how the public art program is developed.
CORNING, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Luigi’ Savastino, owner of one of Syracuse’s oldest restaurants, dies at 91

Syracuse, N.Y. — Louis “Luigi” Savastino, owner of the classic Italian-American restaurant in the Valley that bears his name, has died at age 91. Savastino, a decorated Korean War veteran, opened Luigi’s Restaurant in 1954, first on South Avenue, and then moved it two years later to its existing location at 1524 Valley Drive. It is among the oldest restaurants in Syracuse still operated by the same family.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Two CNY restaurants, both on Erie Boulevard East, are closing

Two casual restaurants on Erie Boulevard East, one in Syracuse and one in DeWitt, are closing. Mello Velo, a restaurant / bar attached to a bicycle shop at the corner of Erie Boulevard and Walnut Street in Syracuse, announced via Facebook that it will end food and drink service on Sunday, Oct. 29. The bike shop, whose address is at 790 Canal St., will remain open.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Chemung County to Hold Drug Takeback Initiative Event

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - If you have old, unused or unwanted prescription drugs, you have a chance to get rid of them safely next weekend. A drug take back event will take place on Saturday, October 29th from 10 AM to 2 PM and residents are encouraged to dispose of their unused prescription medications.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

‘One drawing at a time’

Heading back up north from Tampa Bay, Fla., and just weeks after Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in Florida, Illustrator Terry Mead will be traveling back to her hometown of Apalachin, N.Y., but this time for a different reason. Mead has her illustrations on display at Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar, located at 171 Front St. in downtown Owego.
OWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Health Department seeks individual bitten by skunk in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is looking for an Ithaca resident that was bitten by a skunk. There were reports of two bites today in the City of Ithaca. The Health Department is trying to find one of the victims. A middle-aged or older woman wearing a long, hooded sweater and carrying a backpack was reportedly bitten this morning on North Plain Street. A resident who witnessed the bite said the woman was attempting to pet or feed the skunk, and the resident urged her to contact the Health Department. Officials want to speak to the individual to discuss precautionary medical care. They’re reminding people not to attempt to pet or feed wild animals. An animal who loses its fear of humans is more likely to approach them, resulting in bites.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Reptile Show in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hundreds of people attended Corning's reptile show at the Civic Center Plaza. Reptile breeders and vendors came out to share their knowledge on the critters. Organizer Jacob Deter wanted to put this show on to share his love and knowledge of reptiles. “What I would like...
CORNING, NY
NewsChannel 36

Night of Comedy Featuring Honest John Coming to Horseheads October 22

HORSEHEADS, NY (WENY) -- A well-known name in comedy is performing this weekend in Horseheads. Comedian "Honest John" Basinger will perform at the Hilton Garden Inn in Horseheads the evening of October 22nd. John tells WENY News is recently moved to Western New York from Los Angeles, and is looking forward to getting to know the region's comedy scene. Previously, he has performed on Def Comedy Jam, Martin Lawrence Presents, and Showtime at the Apollo.
HORSEHEADS, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Phil Jordan to speak at Candor Historical Society’s Monthly Talk

The Candor Historical Society is hosting Phil Jordan for a special talk on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Candor Fire Hall. Always entertaining, come hear Phil give his account on many of the notable people of Candor. Jordan, a Candor High School graduate, received his Associate’s Degree...
CANDOR, NY
localsyr.com

CNY finally feeling the impact of the national gas price surge

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- As Central New York appeared to be dodging the national gas price surge, it seems as though we are beginning to fall victim to inflation. The national average is now $3.89, down $0.03 from October 10. New York’s average is $3.68, up by approximately $0.05 from last...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Man shot on North Townsend Street in Syracuse Tuesday Morning

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police say a man in his 40's was shot on North Townsend Street in Syracuse Tuesday morning. Police say the man was shot in the midsection. He was taken to Upstate Hospital and there has been no word on his condition at this time. The...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy