FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A SeriesDan PfeiferIthaca, NY
This Small Town in New York is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenTrumansburg, NY
An empty wing in Brookdale Ithaca, but no rush to fill
ITHACA, N.Y.—Sometimes, a story starts out with one prevailing premise, and it ends becoming something totally different during the legwork. This was one of those cases. The initial impetus for the article was an email from a concerned reader:. “I just moved a loved one into Brookdale Memory Care....
Bobbie Long, wife of Syracuse radio host Ted Long, dies after health battle
Bobbie Long, the wife of Syracuse radio host Ted Long, has died after a health battle that he shared with the Central New York community. She was 62. “Bobbie passed away peacefully last night at Francis House, Inc.,” 93Q (WNTQ-FM) announced Wednesday. “Ted is okay and thanks everyone for surrounding them with your love and prayers.”
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
This Was Rated the Best College Town in New York…Do You Agree?
Ah man, I remember college like it was yesterday. I graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Morrisville State College. Do you remember your college experience? What was it like? Did you live on campus or did you commute? Did you have a great time in college or was it iffy like mine?
NewsChannel 36
The Days of Incandescence returns to Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Days of Incandescence will return to Corning for another year of family-friendly celebrations just in time for the Halloween season. The annual multi-day celebration recognizes the event in 1880 Corning when Thomas Edison sent someone from his company to Corning Flint Glass Works for a special type of glass to use for his incandescent lamps.
NewsChannel 36
City of Corning to Develop a Public Art Strategy
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - The city of Corning is developing a public art strategy and is asking residents for advice. Residents are being asked to fill out a survey to help guide the city's public art committee develop long term plans for city art. The idea behind the strategy is to create a vision for public art in the city and to determine how the public art program is developed.
‘Luigi’ Savastino, owner of one of Syracuse’s oldest restaurants, dies at 91
Syracuse, N.Y. — Louis “Luigi” Savastino, owner of the classic Italian-American restaurant in the Valley that bears his name, has died at age 91. Savastino, a decorated Korean War veteran, opened Luigi’s Restaurant in 1954, first on South Avenue, and then moved it two years later to its existing location at 1524 Valley Drive. It is among the oldest restaurants in Syracuse still operated by the same family.
Two CNY restaurants, both on Erie Boulevard East, are closing
Two casual restaurants on Erie Boulevard East, one in Syracuse and one in DeWitt, are closing. Mello Velo, a restaurant / bar attached to a bicycle shop at the corner of Erie Boulevard and Walnut Street in Syracuse, announced via Facebook that it will end food and drink service on Sunday, Oct. 29. The bike shop, whose address is at 790 Canal St., will remain open.
NewsChannel 36
Chemung County to Hold Drug Takeback Initiative Event
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - If you have old, unused or unwanted prescription drugs, you have a chance to get rid of them safely next weekend. A drug take back event will take place on Saturday, October 29th from 10 AM to 2 PM and residents are encouraged to dispose of their unused prescription medications.
Tiny Home Complex to Be Built in Binghamton Neighborhood
Several "tiny homes" are planned as part of a first-of-its-kind project in the city of Binghamton. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the ten specialized living units are to be built as part of the veterans resource center being developed on the North Side. Garnar told WNBF News plans call...
owegopennysaver.com
‘One drawing at a time’
Heading back up north from Tampa Bay, Fla., and just weeks after Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in Florida, Illustrator Terry Mead will be traveling back to her hometown of Apalachin, N.Y., but this time for a different reason. Mead has her illustrations on display at Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar, located at 171 Front St. in downtown Owego.
whcuradio.com
Health Department seeks individual bitten by skunk in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is looking for an Ithaca resident that was bitten by a skunk. There were reports of two bites today in the City of Ithaca. The Health Department is trying to find one of the victims. A middle-aged or older woman wearing a long, hooded sweater and carrying a backpack was reportedly bitten this morning on North Plain Street. A resident who witnessed the bite said the woman was attempting to pet or feed the skunk, and the resident urged her to contact the Health Department. Officials want to speak to the individual to discuss precautionary medical care. They’re reminding people not to attempt to pet or feed wild animals. An animal who loses its fear of humans is more likely to approach them, resulting in bites.
iheart.com
Mom & Daughter Stalked at CNY Walmart Prompting Situational Awareness Talk!
A viral video of a mom and daughter being stalked at a Central New York Walmart is prompting a "situational awareness" talk with our "gun guy" Matt Mallory from PS&Ed on Syracuse's Morning News with Dave Allen!. LISTEN LIVE!
NewsChannel 36
Reptile Show in Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hundreds of people attended Corning's reptile show at the Civic Center Plaza. Reptile breeders and vendors came out to share their knowledge on the critters. Organizer Jacob Deter wanted to put this show on to share his love and knowledge of reptiles. “What I would like...
The Most Snowfall In Binghamton History May Surprise You
Winter doesn't officially arrive until December 21st but we know the snow will fly well before that. The Farmer's Almanac says that we'll have a cold and drier winter with normal-type snowfall. However, we've heard that story before. As we get ready for the snow that will be coming our...
NewsChannel 36
Night of Comedy Featuring Honest John Coming to Horseheads October 22
HORSEHEADS, NY (WENY) -- A well-known name in comedy is performing this weekend in Horseheads. Comedian "Honest John" Basinger will perform at the Hilton Garden Inn in Horseheads the evening of October 22nd. John tells WENY News is recently moved to Western New York from Los Angeles, and is looking forward to getting to know the region's comedy scene. Previously, he has performed on Def Comedy Jam, Martin Lawrence Presents, and Showtime at the Apollo.
owegopennysaver.com
Phil Jordan to speak at Candor Historical Society’s Monthly Talk
The Candor Historical Society is hosting Phil Jordan for a special talk on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Candor Fire Hall. Always entertaining, come hear Phil give his account on many of the notable people of Candor. Jordan, a Candor High School graduate, received his Associate’s Degree...
localsyr.com
CNY finally feeling the impact of the national gas price surge
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- As Central New York appeared to be dodging the national gas price surge, it seems as though we are beginning to fall victim to inflation. The national average is now $3.89, down $0.03 from October 10. New York’s average is $3.68, up by approximately $0.05 from last...
NewsChannel 36
Catholic Charities of Chemung & Schuyler Counties fighting back against domestic violence
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- One local organization is taking a stand against domestic violence, as October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler Counties has been offering services to victims of domestic violence for 25 years. To raise more awareness of the cause, the organization is...
cnycentral.com
Man shot on North Townsend Street in Syracuse Tuesday Morning
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police say a man in his 40's was shot on North Townsend Street in Syracuse Tuesday morning. Police say the man was shot in the midsection. He was taken to Upstate Hospital and there has been no word on his condition at this time. The...
