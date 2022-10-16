ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Ex-Michigan basketball captain cut by Indiana Pacers, headed to G League

Eli Brooks did not make the Indiana Pacers’ opening night roster, but will remain with the franchise. Brooks, who played five seasons at Michigan and left as the program’s all-time winningest player, signed a contract with the Pacers after not getting drafted in June. The 6-foot-1 guard played in three Summer League games, making 4-of-7 shots and handing out eight assists over 29 total minutes.
Charles Barkley Agrees To Massive New Deal With TNT: Report

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a massive new 10-year contract with TNT, which is expected to be "well north of nine figures," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday (October 17). "The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he...
Detroit Pistons cut 2 players on Sunday

Who did the Detroit Pistons cut on Sunday?What’s on deck for the Detroit Pistons?. The Detroit Pistons will open up their 2022-23 season this coming Wednesday when they host the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have until Monday to trim the roster down to 15 guaranteed...
Tigers rookie lefty is dealing in Arizona Fall League

Detroit Tigers rookie left-hander Joey Wentz is picking up where he left off in the Arizona Fall League. The 25-year-old, whose debut season was interrupted by injuries, was dispatched to Arizona after his final start with the Tigers on Oct. 2. Since then, he’s made two starts for the Salt...
4-star Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit

Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng completed his first official visit on Sunday. The Haverhill (MA) Bradford Christian junior took in the sights and sounds of Lansing, Michigan, as the Michigan State football team hosted and beat Wisconsin. On3 caught up with the 2024 On3 150 No. 32 player to get...
Nets exercise 2023-24 options on Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe

The Nets have picked up their team options on guard Cam Thomas and big man Day’Ron Sharpe for the 2023-24 season, reports Brian Lewis of the New York Post. Thomas and Sharpe were the 27th and 29th overall picks, respectively, in the 2021 draft. Thomas’ rookie scale contract calls for a $2,240,160 third-year salary in 2023-24, while Sharpe will earn $2,210,040. Both of those salaries are now fully guaranteed.
