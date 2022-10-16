How to keep your kids safe for Halloween

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Halloween is approaching, which means many children will be out trick or treating. State Police say it’s crucial for parents, as well as drivers, to keep safety in mind.

On Halloween, little ghouls and goblins knock on doors to score as much candy as possible, a tradition that’s been going on for a century.

State Police at Montoursville say parents should inspect all candy before it’s eaten. So, what should you look for?

“Making sure the packaging doesn’t have any damage on it, and make sure that they’re not eating anything that isn’t in a wrapper,” Trooper Lauren Lesher of the Pennslyvania State Police of Montoursville said.

Trooper Lesher adds you should be cautious with fruit, also.

“If it is a piece of fruit, make sure that there’s no damage on the fruit itself. Make sure that you can’t see anything being pushed into it or cut or anything like that,” Trooper Lesher added.

It’s not only about the treats. Kids should also be aware of drivers and stay vigilant.

“Please make sure that your kids are paying attention and remind them that they need to pay attention to their surroundings and not be staring at their cell phones, and texting and taking pictures,” Trooper Lesher continued.

Drivers should also keep a lookout for foot traffic, especially with so many trick-or-treaters, and even their parents, wearing dark clothing.

Trooper Lesher reminds parents to check in with children and know their whereabouts.

“Please make sure that you know where your kids are. Just get a general idea of their location they’re going to be at if anything were to happen,” Trooper Lesher stated.

Trick-or-treat hours in Williamsport are 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31st.

