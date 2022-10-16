ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

iheart.com

Charles Barkley Agrees To Massive New Deal With TNT: Report

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a massive new 10-year contract with TNT, which is expected to be "well north of nine figures," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday (October 17). "The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he...
NEW YORK STATE
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Greg Oden’s latest job

Former Ohio State standout Greg Oden did not have the NBA career that he had hoped for due to some debilitating knee injuries, but it appears he is sticking around the game of basketball. A picture of Oden appearing on the Butler Bulldogs coaching staff surfaced on social media Tuesday,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Bustle

LeBron James' Net Worth Makes Him The Richest Active NBA Player — Ever

Without LeBron James, no list of the greatest basketball players of all time would be complete. In fact, in some ways, he’s the best ever, based on stats like how many points he’s scored, blocks he’s amassed, and so on. He is also one of the wealthiest athletes of all time. His riches come from more than just playing basketball, though. James has dabbled in the fashion world, invested in restaurants, and even appears in some of your favorite television shows and movies. So, when it comes to net worth, no other active athletes can come close to James.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot on Jalen Washington: ‘He has a chance to be really special’

With the college basketball season under four weeks away, a lot of preseason conversations are beginning. Whether it’s about expectations, incoming players or rotations, its a conversation every fan base and program is talking about. For the UNC basketball program, that is the case as well. One of the questions for the Tar Heels is how deep this team can be and how deep it really will be. Last year, Hubert Davis kept it right around seven guys. This year, the expectation is that will grow in large part to the jump Dontrez Styles will make as well as the incoming...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Decision date locked in for top-ranked CB Cormani McClain

The decision date is locked in for Lakeland (Fla.) High five-star cornerback Cormani McClain. The Top247’s No. 1 cornerback will announce his college decision on Oct. 27 with the ceremony at the RP Funding Center beginning at 6 pm (EST). “He’s ready to get it over with,” McClain’s mother...
LAKELAND, FL
247Sports

Deion Sanders will 'entertain' Power Five offers, details Jackson State situation

Deion Sanders will entertain Power Five job offers this season, should the right opportunity present itself, the Jackson State coach said in a recent sit-down interview with 60 minutes. Sanders is 20-5 over three seasons with the Tigers at his first coaching job and has been labeled a "name to watch" at Georgia Tech and potentially Auburn, should the SEC job open this season.
JACKSON, MS
Hoops Rumors

