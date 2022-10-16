ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Andrew Wiggins Explains Why He Took Paycut To Stay With Warriors: "You Never Know What The Future Holds. I'm Happy Here."

By Lee Tran
 2 days ago

Andrew Wiggins reveals his motivation behind taking a paycut to stay with the Warriors.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Wiggins was one of the key reasons for the Golden State Warriors winning the 2022 NBA championship. There is no doubt that the forward was crucial for the team due to his two-way play. His rebounding notably improved in the playoffs as well.

Due to his contributions to the team, the Golden State Warriors recently rewarded Andrew Wiggins with a four-year, $109 million contract extension . There is no doubt that this was a team-friendly extension, and Andrew Wiggins could have potentially gotten more than what he received from the Warriors during next season's free agency.

Reporting with Kendra Andrews: Golden State Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins has agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension, his agents Drew Morrison and Steven Heumann of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Wiggins is now tied to the Warriors for five-years, $143 million.

Andrew Wiggins recently spoke about why he took less money to stay with the Golden State Warriors. He noted that we "never know what the future holds", while adding that he's "happy" with the Warriors and that he has "no regrets" about signing an extension.

"You never know what the future holds. I'm happy here. We have a chance to do something special... I have no regrets."

Andrew Wiggins signing an extension with the Golden State Warriors shows that his priority is winning and being in a place where he's happy. He also now has some stability in his future, as he will be unable to be traded for some time after signing the extension.

Andrew Wiggins Has Big Goals For Next Season

There is no doubt that the Golden State Warriors are expecting big things from Andrew Wiggins after this new extension. The All-Star previously revealed his goals for this upcoming season, claiming that he'd love to make another All-Star team, win a championship, and make the All-Defensive team .

Though last season put Wiggins in a very good place, he wants more. To be a better playmaker, a more efficient finisher at the rim and to improve his foul shooting, which last season dipped to a career-low 64.3 percent, back around his 73-percent career average.

“I would love to be an All-Star again,” he said. “I would love to win another championship. And I would love to be on the All-Defensive team -- that’s something I’m aiming for right out of the gate.”

Hopefully, we do see Andrew Wiggins have a productive season next year and continue to show that he is an elite two-way player that impacts winning on a high level.

There is no doubt that Andrew Wiggins could potentially have another mini-leap next year especially if the Golden State Warriors give him more opportunity offensively. We'll see how he does next year, but no matter the numbers, Andrew Wiggins is a winning player.

Comments / 15

Victary
2d ago

Since you can’t relegate Steph and Klay as 1st, 2nd favorite player on the team, then Andrew would be my 3rd no doubt. Such a great team player and open and clear minded individual, outstanding fella! I do want to say he is my fav player on Warriors now but like I said with Steph and Klay?

Reply
2
