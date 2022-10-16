Tennessee asks for donations for new goalposts after fans tear down old ones after Alabama win

After finally beating Alabama for the first time since 2006 in thrilling fashion , Tennessee fans stormed the field and not only took down the goalposts, but took them completely out of Neyland Stadium in celebration.

Now, the team is asking for financial help in getting new ones.

Hours after the victory, Volunteer fans took the goalposts through the streets of Knoxville on a miles-long journey, and eventually threw at least one of them in the nearby Tennessee River .

Tennessee realized it needed the new goalposts soon, as the Volunteers will be back home Saturday to play host to UT-Martin. Instead of fetching them out the river, the school is asking for donations to cover the cost of new posts.

Tennessee Volunteers fans carry the goal posts after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Randy Sartin, USA TODAY Sports

"Y'all remember how we tore the goalposts down, hauled em out of Neyland and dumped em in the Tennessee River? Yeah that was awesome," the Tennessee Football account wrote on Twitter on Sunday. "Anywho, turns out that in order to play next week's game, we need goalposts on our field. Could y'all help us out?"

The university said on its VolStarter page that gifts made to its "My All Campaign" will go towards the purchase of new goalposts.

Donations could be made in remembrance of their win, like $16, the number of seasons since they last beat Alabama; $52.49, the final score of the game; or $1,019.15, a nod to the capacity of a sold out Neyland Stadium.

Twitter users did not support the move, with many asking why the athletic department couldn't buy the posts. After all, it ended the 2021 fiscal year with an operating surplus over $750,000 and the school estimates a pair of goalposts costs between $10,000 and $20,000 before installation .

Plus, Tennessee has had a disassembled backup set of goalposts under the student section in the southeast corner of Neyland Stadium since 1998.

Tennessee is also having to deal with a fine of $100,000 by the SEC for fans rushing the field. It was its second violation of the "access to competition area" policy after fans rushed the court of a basketball game against Florida in 2006.

Despite some backlash, they reached the goal of $150,000 Monday evening.

