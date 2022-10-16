ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee asks for donations for new goalposts after fans tear down old ones after Alabama win

By Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

After finally beating Alabama for the first time since 2006 in thrilling fashion , Tennessee fans stormed the field and not only took down the goalposts, but took them completely out of Neyland Stadium in celebration.

Now, the team is asking for financial help in getting new ones.

Hours after the victory, Volunteer fans took the goalposts through the streets of Knoxville on a miles-long journey, and eventually threw at least one of them in the nearby Tennessee River .

Tennessee realized it needed the new goalposts soon, as the Volunteers will be back home Saturday to play host to UT-Martin. Instead of fetching them out the river, the school is asking for donations to cover the cost of new posts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J9HPP_0ibY4tLo00
Tennessee Volunteers fans carry the goal posts after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Randy Sartin, USA TODAY Sports

"Y'all remember how we tore the goalposts down, hauled em out of Neyland and dumped em in the Tennessee River? Yeah that was awesome," the Tennessee Football account wrote on Twitter on Sunday. "Anywho, turns out that in order to play next week's game, we need goalposts on our field. Could y'all help us out?"

Opinion: Why Tennessee should be considered a College Football Playoff favorite

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll: Georgia returns to No. 1 after Alabama's loss

More: Fresno State football coach placed on leave after breaking glass in press box, injuring fans

The university said on its VolStarter page that gifts made to its "My All Campaign" will go towards the purchase of new goalposts.

Donations could be made in remembrance of their win, like $16, the number of seasons since they last beat Alabama; $52.49, the final score of the game; or $1,019.15, a nod to the capacity of a sold out Neyland Stadium.

Twitter users did not support the move, with many asking why the athletic department couldn't buy the posts. After all, it ended the 2021 fiscal year with an operating surplus over $750,000 and the school estimates a pair of goalposts costs between $10,000 and $20,000 before installation .

Plus, Tennessee has had a disassembled backup set of goalposts under the student section in the southeast corner of Neyland Stadium since 1998.

Tennessee is also having to deal with a fine of $100,000 by the SEC for fans rushing the field. It was its second violation of the "access to competition area" policy after fans rushed the court of a basketball game against Florida in 2006.

Despite some backlash, they reached the goal of $150,000 Monday evening.

Contributing: Knoxville News Sentinel

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5 .

Contributing: Knoxville News Sentinel

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5 .

Comments / 8

AP_001154.3771ee841f5f4ee393ba6919e24c84fa.0202
2d ago

It is not very smart to tear down your own goalpost to celebrate a win. I understand being excited, but damaging your own team’s equipment is illogical.

Reply
12
Anthony Martin
2d ago

Stop letting fans storm the field it’s dangerous for players coaches an busting team then u wouldn’t have to replace goal post u made enough money off game an concessions u can afford replacement goals since can’t stop no one from storming field ncaa should punish every school that allows this no sense to happen

Reply(1)
7
Brylee Handley
2d ago

I can tell you 1 thing for sure,after the way Bama played and after how bad the officiating was to Bama and the record breaking penalties and penalized yards against Bama and after all the horrible play and fumbles,and missed field goals,I guarantee you Tennessee hopes they don't have play Bama again. They know they will never get that lucky again with how every call went against Bama with the refs smirking and laughing as they made the calls against Bama. They know that Bama statistically speaking would have to play another million games before they play horribly again and get all the horrible calls called against them while Tennessee got away with everything from targeting to holding and pass interference. that game was pathetically officiated

Reply(1)
5
 

