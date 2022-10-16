Read full article on original website
‘I heard children screaming’: Florida neighbors seek answers after ‘inappropriate’ iguana shooting
Animal control officials in Florida are investigating after residents raised concerns about an incident where an iguana was shot repeatedly.
Residents in a Florida city say they're 'freaked out' after a man in a shirt and tie was caught on camera knocking on doors with a machete: report
"He seemed very intentional, very business like, like he was dressed for business, just with a machete," a Florida resident said.
Click10.com
Police searhing for missing 12-year-old in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police is seeking the public’s help in the search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Northwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Bianza Toutebon was last seen along the 20000 block of Northwest 47th Avenue on Wednesday. She stands 5 feet, 6...
Click10.com
Officer saves father, 8-year-old son from drowning in Homestead canal
Homestead, Fla. – A Homestead police officer saved an eight-year-old boy and his father from drowning Saturday in a canal on Saturday. Derrance Hatfield Jr., his father Derrance Sr. and another adult were fishing around 10:00 a.m. from the canal bank near East Palm Drive and Southeast 142nd Avenue.
Female Uber Eats driver shot, wounded while delivering food in Delray
DELRAY BEACH — An Uber Eats driver was shot and wounded Friday night while she was delivering an order in a Delray Beach neighborhood, city police said Saturday. Police say they have two suspects, and have arrested one, but are searching for another. The woman was delivering the order...
tamaractalk.com
Dog of the Week: Mitch is a Blue-Eyed Cutie
Meet Mitch, a white American Bulldog mix with blue eyes and a sweet face no one can resist. Found as a stray in Deerfield Beach in September, this pup is gentle and well-behaved. According to Broward County Animal Care, Mitch is about three years old and weighs 51 pounds. This...
Click10.com
Video shows girl fleeing Fort Lauderdale abduction attempt; search for suspect continues
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police handed out flyers in the Poinsettia Heights neighborhood Friday as they continued searching for a man suspected of trying to lure a 10-year-old girl into his van with candy. New video released by FLPD on Friday shows the young girl running away...
Click10.com
Deputies investigating after vehicle crashes into West Park home
WEST PARK, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a West Park home early Saturday morning. According to Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle crashing into a house near the 5300 block of Southwest 22nd Street in West Park.
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Man punches Parkland business owner in rage over parking
PARKLAND, Fla. – A Parkland business owner was still recovering from injuries Friday after a Coral Springs man, furious that he was asked to move his car from a parking space, knocked him to the ground. The attack happened earlier this month outside the Parkland International Music and Art...
Click10.com
BSO: Pompano Beach attempted murder suspect arrested in Georgia
Pompano Beach, Fla. – Authorities arrested an attempted murder suspect from South Florida on Wednesday following a short pursuit with law enforcement officers in Clayton County, Georgia, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday. Deputies said an arrest warrant was issued for 27-year-old Otis Washington after a man was...
calleochonews.com
Another plane crash in Broward, killing two people
Two people killed after a plane crash in Broward disturbs a whole neighborhood. Here's more information about the plane crash in Broward. On October 17, Henry Flores received a call from his worried wife and rushed home after she claimed she heard a loud crash. Henry's wife was in the master bedroom with their 2-year-old son when she heard the sound.Initially, she thought it was a transformer, but it was a plane crash in the Broward that was taking place.
flkeysnews.com
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
Click10.com
Authorities search for missing 12-year-old girl from Pompano Beach
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a young girl reported missing in Broward County. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding 12-year-old Emma Bleidt from Pompano Beach. Bleidt was last seen around 2 p.m., Thursday at Cypress...
Click10.com
Sheriff: Broward woman beats 7-Eleven clerk with bathroom key stick, daughter joins in
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward County woman faces an aggravated battery charge after deputies accused her and her 11-year-old daughter of beating a 7-Eleven employee Tuesday night. Local 10 News is not naming 32-year-old Deonsha Bellamy’s daughter, who faces juvenile charges, because she is underage. According to...
Click10.com
Police investigating after 51-year-old man shot, killed in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department and Homicide Bureau are investigating after a man was shot in killed in Miami-Dade on Friday night, authorities said. According to police, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 117 Street. The victim...
NBC Miami
Missing Pembroke Pines Woman Found Dead in Doral After Search
A missing woman from Pembroke Pines was found dead in the city of Doral after a lengthy search, police said. Pembroke Pines Police said 20-year-old Daniela Elias went missing Wednesday from the 1300 block of East Golfview Drive after she reportedly took an Uber that was scheduled to arrive in the 7700 block of Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral.
Click10.com
Report of man with grenade puts Fort Lauderdale police headquarters on high alert
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police officers at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s headquarters were on high alert on Thursday afternoon. According to Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for FLPD, a threatening man called shortly before 1:30 p.m. to say that he was at the station’s parking lot.
Click10.com
Sunrise woman celebrates 108th birthday at Bingo Hall in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach, Fla. – Friends and family of Josephine “Josie” Amorosi are set to gather at the Four Corners Bingo Hall in Pompano Beach to celebrate her birthday. But it isn’t just any ordinary birthday celebration because Amorosi turned 108-years-old on Saturday. Amorosi’s friend of 9...
Click10.com
Man working at Port Everglades killed in accident involving shipping container
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A death investigation is underway at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. According to authorities, the death was a result of an accident that occurred when a worker was moving a container on a ship. It happened Thursday night on a ship in Southport, which officials...
Tornado Tears Across Florida Beach, Sends Sand & Umbrellas Flying: VIDEO
Beachgoers in Fort Lauderdale had quite an experience on Friday (October 21st) when a tornado hurled some sand and umbrellas by the Plunge Beach Resort. Chief Meteorologist at WINK, Matt Devitt, shared an incredible video of the storm on the beach while beachgoers stood around the area. “FLORIDA TORNADO. Waterspout pushed onshore today in Fort Lauderdale by the Plunge Beach Resort… Hurling sand and umbrellas into the air before weakening.”
