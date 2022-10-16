Two people killed after a plane crash in Broward disturbs a whole neighborhood. Here's more information about the plane crash in Broward. On October 17, Henry Flores received a call from his worried wife and rushed home after she claimed she heard a loud crash. Henry's wife was in the master bedroom with their 2-year-old son when she heard the sound.Initially, she thought it was a transformer, but it was a plane crash in the Broward that was taking place.

