Deerfield Beach, FL

Click10.com

Officer saves father, 8-year-old son from drowning in Homestead canal

Homestead, Fla. – A Homestead police officer saved an eight-year-old boy and his father from drowning Saturday in a canal on Saturday. Derrance Hatfield Jr., his father Derrance Sr. and another adult were fishing around 10:00 a.m. from the canal bank near East Palm Drive and Southeast 142nd Avenue.
HOMESTEAD, FL
tamaractalk.com

Dog of the Week: Mitch is a Blue-Eyed Cutie

Meet Mitch, a white American Bulldog mix with blue eyes and a sweet face no one can resist. Found as a stray in Deerfield Beach in September, this pup is gentle and well-behaved. According to Broward County Animal Care, Mitch is about three years old and weighs 51 pounds. This...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Deputies investigating after vehicle crashes into West Park home

WEST PARK, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a West Park home early Saturday morning. According to Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle crashing into a house near the 5300 block of Southwest 22nd Street in West Park.
WEST PARK, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Pompano Beach attempted murder suspect arrested in Georgia

Pompano Beach, Fla. – Authorities arrested an attempted murder suspect from South Florida on Wednesday following a short pursuit with law enforcement officers in Clayton County, Georgia, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday. Deputies said an arrest warrant was issued for 27-year-old Otis Washington after a man was...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
calleochonews.com

Another plane crash in Broward, killing two people

Two people killed after a plane crash in Broward disturbs a whole neighborhood. Here's more information about the plane crash in Broward. On October 17, Henry Flores received a call from his worried wife and rushed home after she claimed she heard a loud crash. Henry's wife was in the master bedroom with their 2-year-old son when she heard the sound.Initially, she thought it was a transformer, but it was a plane crash in the Broward that was taking place.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
flkeysnews.com

Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth

After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Authorities search for missing 12-year-old girl from Pompano Beach

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a young girl reported missing in Broward County. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding 12-year-old Emma Bleidt from Pompano Beach. Bleidt was last seen around 2 p.m., Thursday at Cypress...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Missing Pembroke Pines Woman Found Dead in Doral After Search

A missing woman from Pembroke Pines was found dead in the city of Doral after a lengthy search, police said. Pembroke Pines Police said 20-year-old Daniela Elias went missing Wednesday from the 1300 block of East Golfview Drive after she reportedly took an Uber that was scheduled to arrive in the 7700 block of Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Outsider.com

Tornado Tears Across Florida Beach, Sends Sand & Umbrellas Flying: VIDEO

Beachgoers in Fort Lauderdale had quite an experience on Friday (October 21st) when a tornado hurled some sand and umbrellas by the Plunge Beach Resort. Chief Meteorologist at WINK, Matt Devitt, shared an incredible video of the storm on the beach while beachgoers stood around the area. “FLORIDA TORNADO. Waterspout pushed onshore today in Fort Lauderdale by the Plunge Beach Resort… Hurling sand and umbrellas into the air before weakening.”
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

