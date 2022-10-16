Read full article on original website
Peggy Durant
2d ago
Let them apply legally America cannot afford to keep open borders We need to take care of our own citizens firstBeijing Biden need’s to follow the law
2
Biden questioned on migrant surge, says 'not rational' to 'send them back' to Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua
President Biden on Tuesday said it was "not rational" to send migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border back to nations like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua as concerns grow over the number of migrants arriving at the southern border. A reporter asked Biden why the border is "more overwhelmed on your watch."
PICTURED: Ex-spy who helped Ron DeSantis fly migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard is seen handing out supplies ahead of flight
The former military spy who allegedly helped Ron DeSantis fly 48 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard has been pictured for the first time. Perla Huerta was said to have been spotted in the crowd helping to load mostly Venezuelan migrants on to a plane at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio last month before she was claimed to be a conduit for the Florida governor.
Expelled Venezuelan migrants protesting in Mexico temporarily shut down international bridge to Texas
Venezuelans expelled from the U.S. gathered in Mexico to protest Friday, resulting in the temporary closure of an international bridge.
Cuban migrant found clinging to the Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a Cuban migrant found clinging to a support column of the Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, the Border Patrol confirmed.
Hundreds of Venezuelan migrants leave southern Mexico to travel to U.S. border
TAPACHULA, Mexico, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants set off from Mexico's southern border early on Friday on a northward journey to the U.S.-Mexico border where hundreds of others are stranded following a deal to expel Venezuelan migrants crossing into the United States.
Venezuelan migrants surprised to learn that they will be returned to Mexico under new Biden admin policy
A group of roughly 30 Venezuelan migrants were surprised to learn that they will be returned to Mexico under a new Department of Homeland Security policy announced on Wednesday. Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins approached the migrants in Eagle Pass, Texas, shortly after they were apprehended Thursday. "Did you know...
Ron DeSantis flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard may have unintentionally opened the door for them to remain in the US permanently
A Texas sheriff certified the Martha's Vineyard migrants as victims of a crime, allowing them to apply for a "U visa," which can lead to a green card.
Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt
Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
Ron DeSantis said the migrants he flew to Martha's Vineyard 'hit the jackpot' — but immigration experts say the stunt more closely resembles a 'different shade of family separation'
Immigration experts, in interviews with Insider, accused Ron DeSantis of using vulnerable migrants as pawns in his "political theater."
DeSantis rips into outrage over Martha's Vineyard flights: 'I didn't hear a peep' about Biden flights
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dismissed criticism of him flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, claiming his political opponents have ignored similar initiatives from the White House. DeSantis spoke at an event in Florida Tuesday during which he took questions from the press. DeSantis was asked by a reporter to...
Man busted trying to smuggle girls into Texas from Mexico
HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man in connection with an alleged attempt to smuggle two undocumented minors through the Hidalgo International Bridge. "Our CBP officers thwarted this alleged child smuggling attempt thanks to their experience and excellent interview skills," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.Officers said the 50-year-old man tried to smuggle the children across the border on Oct. 1. They were traveling on foot from Mexico to the U.S. The man presented the children as his cousins and showed officers U.S. birth certificates for them. But during the examination, officers discovered that the birth certificates did not belong to the minors, they were not U.S. citizens and they did not possess valid entry documents.Thus, they arrested him. The girls, both Mexican citizens, were processed as unaccompanied undocumented noncitizens and were turned over to the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.
Texas Border Patrol agents discover illegal immigrants sealed inside grain hopper rail car
A group of 13 illegal immigrants were discovered hidden inside a grain hopper rail car during an inspection of a train in southern Texas Monday.
A tiny Florida beach town is rebuilding after a hurricane. Is it becoming a preserve of the rich?
Four years after a Category 5 hurricane hit Mexico Beach, the small Florida seaside town is building back. Is it becoming a preserve of the wealthy?
Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian wreaks destruction across Florida
Donald Trump turned to social media to plead for donations to his political campaign as parts of Florida began rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. Speaking in a video on Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, southern Florida, the former president pleaded for donations to his Save America PAC ahead of a fundraising deadline.
KSAT 12
Venezuelan migrant relieved to make it to US before border officials began turning away more people
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people fleeing Venezuela to come to the U.S. could be turned away and sent to Mexico, the Biden administration announced this week. Before the announcement, Venezuelans weren’t subject to Title 42, which allows the U.S. to turn migrants away at the border to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos
As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
natureworldnews.com
Scottish Couple Flees from their Florida Home After Seeing Alligators and Sharks on Streets
A Scottish couple fled their home in Florida with their children after seeing alligators and sharks swarming the streets when Hurricane Ian ravaged the state in late September. The said family reportedly lost their new and uninsured house when the Category 4 storm brought strong winds and severe flooding due...
Tropical Depression 9 Path: Track as DeSantis Warns Florida of Hurricane
If it forms into a hurricane, Tropical Depression 9 could slam right into Florida shortly after hitting western Cuba.
Rubio sounds off on migrants suing DeSantis: 'They're not even here legally'
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio warned on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday that America is seeing mass migration as the crisis at the border worsens and took sharp aim at migrants who filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis after he sent them to Martha's Vineyard. SEN. MARCO RUBIO: People came into this...
A couple used the empty Florida mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banks of almost $10 million, report says
Carlos Castañeda and Genesis Martusciello fled Venezuela for Miami and set up a scheme that netted them millions, The Wall Street Journal reported.
