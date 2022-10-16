Read full article on original website
Related
Warriors GM Bob Myers Speaks On Draymond Green’s Future
The Golden State Warriors got to work this past weekend hammering out some new contracts for their players before the 2022-23 NBA season. Jordan Poole was the first player to agree to a new deal, as he earned a four-year, $140 million rookie extension. Just a few hours after that,...
Joe Lacob Reveals Why Draymond Green Was Not Suspended
The Golden State Warriors chose not to suspend Draymond Green for opening night against the Los Angeles Lakers
NBA
Q&A: Klay Thompson talks 2022-23 expectations, Draymond Green-Jordan Poole drama
SAN FRANCISCO — After experiencing some rust last season, Golden State’s Klay Thompson is optimistic heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. “I expect to play at an All-Star level again,” Thompson said. But don’t expect to see Thompson on the floor for 40 minutes. Not yet anyway....
Draymond Green addresses Jordan Poole punch in own doc ahead of Warriors opener
Draymond Green had a self-produced documentary, ‘The Countdown,’ air on TNT Tuesday night in which he spent five minutes discussing the Jordan Poole punch.
saturdaytradition.com
Draymond Green reflects on Jordan Poole altercation, says he sees ‘upside’ moving forward
Draymond Green is back on the court for the Golden State Warriors and looking to move on from his past. The former Michigan State star was at the center of controversy after a video showed Green punching teammate Jordan Poole in practice on Oct. 5. On Tuesday, NBA on TNT...
Draymond Green and LeBron James seemed pretty chummy Tuesday night
Draymond Green cozied up to LeBron James during Tuesday night’s season opener, at one point leaving his own bench to chat with the Lakers veteran.
Warriors star Draymond Green drops stunningly optimistic take on Jordan Poole incident
Now that the dust has somewhat settled on the entire Draymond Green-Jordan Poole saga, the Golden State Warriors can turn their attention to a more pressing matter. Their title defense officially starts on Tuesday night, and the entire squad needs to be locked in on what should be a grueling campaign ahead.
FOX Sports
Warriors receive NBA championship rings amid Draymond Green drama
The Golden State Warriors are used to ring ceremonies, but Tuesday's celebration came under very different circumstances. The defending NBA champions have spent the past two weeks dealing with the fallout of star forward Draymond Green punching young teammate Jordan Poole, especially after a video of the incident later leaked online. Green was fined – and not suspended – for his actions.
Comments / 0