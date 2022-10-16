ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Warriors receive NBA championship rings amid Draymond Green drama

The Golden State Warriors are used to ring ceremonies, but Tuesday's celebration came under very different circumstances. The defending NBA champions have spent the past two weeks dealing with the fallout of star forward Draymond Green punching young teammate Jordan Poole, especially after a video of the incident later leaked online. Green was fined – and not suspended – for his actions.
