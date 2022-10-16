Read full article on original website
Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories for the Midlands Wednesday
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We're in for a cold and frosty start Wednesday morning around the South Carolina Midlands - really across a lot of the Southeast!. We'll wake up closer to freezing farther north and west of Columbia and in the mid 30s for the majority of the area.
Free compost giveaway Saturday, Oct. 22, in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There may be a nip in the air, but there's always work to be done in the garden. Whether you are amending a winter garden or prepping and area for the spring, the City of Columbia has what you need -- for free -- to help make your garden grow better.
Parking information announced for Oct. 22 State Fair Game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Due to the annual South Carolina State Fair, those Gamecock Club members with seasonal reserved parking in the Lexington Medical Center (LMC) Fair Park will not have access to their pre-assigned parking location for the South Carolina – Texas A&M football game on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Free Electric Ride Serving Coming To Columbia This Weekend
(Columbia, SC) -- A new electric ride service will be available in Columbia starting this weekend. Ride.Jaunt will offer free rides in Five Points and Vista starting Friday. The cars are expected to expand availability to include Main Street, the Bullstreet District, and Williams-Brice Stadium on Football game days. The...
How to be prepared for an earthquake, SC earthquake preparedness week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SC Governor Henry McMaster has declared the week of October 16-20 SC earthquake preparedness week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take this opportunity to learn about our state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes. Highlights of...
Initiative for hidden disabilities to launch at Columbia Airport, a first in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An initiative that discreetly helps passengers with hidden disabilities is set to launch at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) October 24, becoming the first in the state with it. The program, the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, is a new in-terminal initiative that allows those with...
Staffer injured in incident at DJJ Facility in Columbia
The incident at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia is now under control after SLED was called in to respond. The incident happened around 9AM Tuesday morning at the department’s Broad River Complex.
Game time set for Gamecocks vs. Missouri
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Monday afternoon the UofSC Athletics Department the Gamecocks home game against Missouri will take place at 4pm on Oct .29th. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. Since the Tigers joined the SEC in 2012 the teams from Columbia, MO and Columbia, SC...
South Carolina State Fair increases security
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— More than 400,000 people enter the gates of the South Carolina State Fair for the fun event. The first weekend of the fair will see many people flock to Columbia for the food, rides, games, entertainment and more the event has to offer. Richland County Sheriff’s...
High school students attend Midway Physics Day at the SC State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Tuesday, The University of South Carolina and the South Carolina State Fair invited high schools to come out for a Midway Physics Day. USC students gave physic demonstrations to teach high school students about the push and pull forces on the rides. Organizers say these events can lead students to pursue a career in physics.
RCSD searching for missing teen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re searching for a missing teen Tuesday. Nicholas Kelleher, 17, was last seen as he was leaving Olympia School during the school day on Oct. 17. Investigators said he is without needed medications. Anyone with information about his...
Columbia Police searching for missing woman
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police are searching for Zelda Bullock, 74. Investigators say she hasn’t been seen since around 7:30 Monday morning. Police say she has a medical condition that requires attention. If you know where she is call the Columbia Police Department.
Demons down Cavaliers in back and forth battle
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Lugoff-Elgin and Richland Northeast battled it out in a game that featured 7 lead changes in the Sonic Friday Night Rivals game of the week. In the end it was the Lugoff-Elgin Demons who came out on top 35-28.
Richland Mall in photos
Richland Mall aerial view of the original open-air mall from 1960. Forest Drive runs top left to bottom right.
New restaurant coming to old Yesterdays location in Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Yesterdays is gone and now a new brunch chain is moving into the iconic Five Points location. Ruby Sunshine, a Louisiana-based restaurant chain specializing in brunch, will be opening at 2024 Devine St. sometime during the summer of 2023. A representative from the company says a formal announcement will be made soon but did confirm reports that is the site of Columbia's first location. There is a Ruby Sunshine in at 171 E Bay St in downtown Charleston and plans for another restaurant later this quarter at 835 Savannah Hwy in the Avondale neighborhood in Charleston.
Well, how did you end up in Newberry?
Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
South Carolina women's basketball named unanimous preseason No. 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina women's basketball team is picking up right where they left off. On Tuesday, the Gamecocks were named the unanimous No. 1 team in the country in the AP Top 25 preseason poll. The Gamecocks, who received all 30 first-place votes and are...
Town of Lexington looking to increase off-duty pay for officers working events
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington Police Department is looking for solutions when it comes to off-duty officers assisting with local events. Areas surrounding the Town of Lexington are paying officers anywhere from $40 to $50 for off-duty help at special events. Now, the town is hoping to pay its officers more in order to better serve the community at these times.
1 displaced in South Congaree house fire
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — Lexington County officials say one person has been forced out of their home after a fire that happened Sunday morning in South Congaree. According to Jessica Imbimbo with Lexington County government, the fire happened around 6:30 a.m. Arriving crews found flames coming from the garage which sustained most of the damage. However, the fire also spread partially to the kitchen of the home.
A substantial gift is coming to the University of South Carolina
The Boeing Company and the University of South Carolina plan to announce a substantial gift to the university on October 20. The gift is expected to allow the university's Center for Civil Rights History and Research to continue its programming and outreach with the university community and across the Lowcountry.
